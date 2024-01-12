Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nat Gas All Over The Place

Jan. 12, 2024 7:30 PM ETDBE, JJETF, UNG, UNL, BOIL1 Comment
Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.86K Followers

Summary

  • Even for a commodity like natural gas, the last three months have been incredibly volatile.
  • Over the last month, front-month natural gas futures are up over 40%, but over the last three months, they’re actually down.
  • While there have been plenty of other periods where natural gas rallied a lot more than it has over the last month, the recent move ranks as the largest since late 2022.

Aerial View Of Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Grass

onurdongel

Even for a commodity like natural gas, the last three months have been incredibly volatile.

Think about this; over the last month, front-month natural gas futures are up over 40%, but over the last three months, they’re actually down.

This article was written by

Bespoke Investment Group profile picture
Bespoke Investment Group
46.86K Followers
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (http://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (http://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (http://bespokeinvest.com/)

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

J
JMB1954
Yesterday, 8:00 PM
Comments (52)
So dump a bunch of data on the white sheet of paper and walk away. Isn’t all this about turning data to knowledge? Not worth the time reading
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DBE--
Invesco DB Energy Fund ETF
JJETF--
iPath® Bloomberg Energy Subindex Total Return(SM) ETN
UNG--
United States Natural Gas Fund, LP ETF
UNL--
United States 12 Month Natural Gas Fund, LP ETF
BOIL--
ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.