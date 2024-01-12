Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

SA Transcripts
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) Q4 2023 Earnings Conference Call January 12, 2024 1:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Marius Merz - Head of Investor Relations

Robin Vince - President and Chief Executive Officer

Dermot McDonogh - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brennan Hawken - UBS

Mike Mayo - Wells Fargo Securities

Brian Bedell - Deutsche Bank

Ebrahim Poonawala - Bank of America Securities

Ken Usdin - Jefferies

Glenn Schorr - Evercore ISI

Manan Gosalia - Morgan Stanley

Gerard Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets

Rob Wildhack - Autonomous Research

Rajiv Bhatia - Morningstar

Operator

Good morning, and welcome to the 2023 Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call hosted by BNY Mellon. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Later, we will conduct a question-and-answer session. Please note that this conference call and webcast will be recorded and will consist of copyrighted material. You may not record or rebroadcast these materials without BNY Mellon's consent.

I will now turn the call over to Marius Merz, BNY Mellon, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Marius Merz

Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us. I'm here with Robin Vince, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Dermot McDonogh, our Chief Financial Officer. As usual, we will reference our financial highlights presentation, which can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website at bnymellon.com.

I'd like to note that our remarks will contain forward-looking statements and non-GAAP measures. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Information about these statements and non-GAAP measures are available in the earnings press release, financial supplement, and financial highlights presentation, all available on the Investor Relations page of our website. Forward-looking statements made on this call speak only as of today, January 12, 2024, and will not be updated.

