Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

KB Home: Q4 Earnings Leave Shares With Limited Upside (Rating Downgrade)

Jan. 12, 2024 9:21 PM ETKB Home (KBH) Stock
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.39K Followers

Summary

  • KB Home's shares have surged 76% in the past year, driven by a resilient housing market and favorable secular trends.
  • The company's fiscal year 2023 earnings beat expectations, despite a 14% decline in revenue.
  • KB Home's backlog and order momentum remain strong, indicating continued demand for its homes in 2024.
  • At 9x earnings and with lower free cash flow in 2024, shares are now more fully valued, and investors should wait for a pullback before adding.

KB Home Reports First Quarter Earnings

Justin Sullivan

Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) have surged 76% over the past year as the housing market has proven to be resilient in the face of substantially higher rates, Since I rated shares a buy in

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.39K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About KBH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on KBH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
KBH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.