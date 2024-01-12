Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
AIER's Everyday Price Index Ends 2023 With Third Consecutive Monthly Decline

Summary

  • In December 2023, the AIER Everyday Price Index (EPI) fell 0.55 percent to 283.3. It is the third consecutive decline in the index, and brings the 2023 change in the Everyday Price Index to.
  • The month-to-month headline CPI number rose 0.1 percent, exceeding surveys expecting no change (0.0 percent). The core month-to-month CPI number rose 0.3 percent, as surveys anticipated.
  • From December 2022 to December 2023, headline CPI rose 3.4 percent, which were higher than expectations of a 3.2 percent reading.

In December 2023, the AIER Everyday Price Index (EPI) fell 0.55 percent to 283.3. It is the third consecutive decline in the index, and brings the 2023 change in the Everyday Price Index to 1.87 percent.

AIER

AIER educates Americans on the value of personal freedom, free enterprise, property rights, limited government and sound money. Our ongoing scientific research demonstrates the importance of these principles in advancing peace, prosperity and human progress. www.aier.orgFounded in 1933, AIER is a donor-based non-profit economic research organization. We represent no fund, concentration of wealth, or other special interests, and no advertising is accepted in our publications. Financial support is provided by tax-deductible contributions, and by the earnings of our wholly owned investment advisory organization, American Investment Services, Inc. (http://www.americaninvestment.com/)

