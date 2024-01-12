Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Our 2024 Outlook

Jan. 12, 2024 11:25 PM ETGOOG, GOOGL, AMZN, AAPL, META, MSFT, NVDA, TSLA, ACTV, AFMC, AFSM, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, QQQ, SPLV, SPMD, SPMO, SPMV, SPSM, SPUS, SPUU, SPVM, SPVU, SPXE, SPXL, SPXN, SPXS, SPXT, SPXU, SPXV, SPY, SPYD, SPYG, SPYV, SPYX, SQEW, SQLV, SSLY, SSO, SSPY, SVAL, SYLD, TMDV, TPHD, TPLC, TPSC, UAUG, UJAN, UMAR, UMAY, UOCT, UPRO, USMC, USMF, USVM, TLT, SPTL, VGLT, VLGSX, VUSTX, PRULX, VEDTX, FBLTX, PEDIX, WTAI, THNQ, LRNZ, AIQ, UBOT, IRBO, ROBT, ROBO, BOTZ, ARKQ, ANEW, KOMP, DTEC, IGPT, IG, LQD, IBD, VTC, MIG, SPIB, VCIT, CORP, SPBO, PFIG, QLTA, LQDH, ESCR, FCOR, SKOR, LKOR, WFIG, GIGB, SUSC, IGEB, SPXB, FLCO, KORP, IGBH, IGIB, USIG, BBCB, DRSK, LQDI, SCHI, VCEB, MBBB, LQDB, JHCB, DIA, ACSI, ACVF, AESR, AFLG, ARMR, AVUS, APRT, JANT, JULT, OCTT, APRW, JANW, JULW, OCTW, BBUS, BIBL, BKLC, BMAR, BMAY, BUZZ, BWVTF, CATH, CFA, CFO, CHGX, CSM, DBJA, DEMZ, DFAU, DGRW, DSI, DSJA, DSTL, DUSA, DVOL, DYNF, EFIV, EGIS, EPS, EQL, EQWL, ESG, ESGA, ESGU, ESGV, ESGY, ESGN, EUSA, FCPI, FCTR, FDLO, FDWM, FEX, FLLV, FLQL, FLRG, FMIL, FQAL, FSST, FTCS, GSEW, GSLC, GSPY, GSUS, HKND, HLAL, HUSV, IDIV, ILCB, IQSU, ITAN
MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
837 Followers

Summary

  • The biggest economic story of 2023 was about something that didn’t happen. There was no recession in the United States or, for that matter, in the global economy at large.
  • We expect 2024 will be a different environment for AI, one less about hype and more about proof of concept.
  • The Fed may cut rates a couple times, but then again it may not, depending on whether the economy is running hotter or colder than what is now the mainstream view of a middle-of-the-road soft landing.

On the road, Embracing 2024 - A Journey of Change and New Beginnings

somboon kaeoboonsong

As we normally do this time of the year, we are sharing with you our outlook for the economy and markets in 2024.

The Economy: Slower, But Still Growing

The biggest economic story of 2023 was about

This article was written by

MV Financial profile picture
MV Financial
837 Followers
MV Financial is a Washington DC-area asset manager offering investment advisory services through MV Capital Management, a Registered Investment Advisor. We specialize in deep research across a wide range of asset classes and investment vehicles, with the goal of transforming knowledge into actionable investment solutions for our individual, family and institutional clientele.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GOOG--
Alphabet Inc.
GOOGL--
Alphabet Inc.
AMZN--
Amazon.com, Inc.
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
META--
Meta Platforms, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.