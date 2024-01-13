Ross Tomei/iStock via Getty Images

STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG), founded in 2010 and headquartered in Boston, MA, is a REIT engaged in the acquisition and leasing of industrial properties located all over the country.

No doubt, STAG has a well-diversified portfolio, plenty of liquidity, low debt, and its performance has been phenomenal. However, the current dividend yield can be considered low these days and I see an increase as unlikely. Also, the shares are trading at a small discount to NAV but don't provide enough protection as I would prefer. That is personal, though, and I urge you to keep reading as you may be in a position to appreciate the stock more.

Portfolio

As of the end of the third quarter of 2023, the REIT owned 568 industrial buildings, aggregating 112 million rentable sqft, spread across 41 states.

More importantly, however, approximately one third of its assets are located within a 60-mile radius (about a one-hour drive away at most) of Megasite projects; locations related to the "Investing in America" agenda which has helped inject more than $464 billion in private investment across Electric Vehicles, Batteries, Semiconductors, and Electronics.

Regarding the geographical diversification, I don't think the above picture does it justice though. Here's the breakdown of the 10 top markets based on ABR, as of September 30, 2023:

And here's the biggest exposure it has to certain industries:

I believe this to be an exceptional level of diversification when industrial REITs tend to be far more exposed to logistics and distribution. Further, it appears that the mention of Megasite locations is highly relevant here since the company serves tenants in industries that can directly benefit from the related initiative.

Speaking of tenants, I also appreciate how diversified the tenant base seems to be:

With plenty of REITs relying on a single tenant to a high degree for their revenues, the above breakdown is impressive. Even though probably not realistic, losing Amazon won't materially affect STAG's profitability.

Performance

Its portfolio may be attractive, but STAG's historical operating performance looks even more impressive when you observe the exponential growth of both its revenue and FFO:

The same applies to more recent results. Below, I compare the last quarterly report's figures annualized with their corresponding average annual ones from the last 3 fiscal years:

Rental Revenue Growth 25.80% Same-Property Cash NOI Growth 29.58% AFFO Growth 29.81% Click to enlarge

In addition, the occupancy rate was 98% for the same-store portfolio as of the end of the third quarter in 2023, depicting great efficiency in asset management and leaving some room for more growth solely coming from a net increase in leases signed. We need to note, however, that the occupancy rate is 100 bps lower than it was at the end of the third quarter of 2022.

Now, what's really interesting is that STAG's price performance has been very modest for a very long period:

Sure, the returns that shareholders got from the dividends amount to a greater total return, but it was interesting for me to see that the market hasn't appreciated this pick as much as I would expect.

Leverage

And there's more to appreciate here. First, it uses debt to finance only 40.99% of its assets and that is more or less the level to which it has had its debt for a very long time. Second, its Debt/EBITDA ratio is only 4.5x, reflecting both the low leverage use and its strong liquidity. And with interest coverage reported at 3 times lately, plus an upward trend of that metric's value, its solvency profile appears even better.

There's more. Its credit facility, terms loans, notes, and mortgages, cost a weighted average interest rate of 3.72%; an enviable cost in the current environment I would say. But with such an average rate, is there a significant risk of an increase in the interest expense in the near term? The answer is no, as there are no large amounts coming due at a higher rate until 2026:

Additionally, the weighted average interest rate of the maturing loans in 2026 is not much higher at 4.16%, so even that year could hardly change the cost to a high degree. With the following two years involving small amounts at about equal or lower interest rates than the current one, I think that the outlook for STAG's interest expense looks pretty solid.

Dividend & Valuation

The REIT currently pays a monthly dividend of $0.12 per share, which results in a 3.73% forward yield. Now, this is where STAG falls short. Not only is the yield unattractive these days, but the payment record doesn't depict much growth in the last decade:

And there is a large room for increasing it with the payout ratio based on AFFO being at 21.96%. I understand that this is a 13-year-old REIT, which justifies the retention of capital to grow to some extent, but the payout has remained practically flat all these years.

Moreover, the current share price represents a narrow margin of safety, trading at a 5.43% implied cap rate. True, the median implied cap rate for industrial REITs has been around 5% lately and this is also the cap rate that is forecast for industrial assets to average this year; considering that STAG's portfolio can be viewed as above average, shouldn't we use a cap rate below 5%? Well, this is personal. I prefer to go with the average to see if a REIT's discount looks attractive even at conservative assumptions. The current discount to NAV ($43.06) is 10.44% based on such an assumption. Coupled with the low dividend yield and the lack of a distribution growth trend, I would wait for a better price.

Risks

So, for me, the most significant risk is related to the narrow margin of safety here. This can be problematic if you don't have enough conviction in your investment decision. Again, it's personal. If a 10% discount to NAV allows you to feel confident, then this risk may not be as applicable to you as it is to me.

This is also related to an opportunity risk here which STAG's dividend yield seems unlikely to offset to a decent degree. REIT stocks are generally slow growers and STAG has most certainly proved to belong to that category so far. With plenty of other undervalued good REITs out there, it's pretty easy to incur an opportunity cost.

And even if you like the current price, keep in mind that NAV calculation is not an exact science. Things can change fast and prove our assumption about cap rates unrealistically low, completely removing even the small margin of safety I believe applies here.

Verdict

All in all, this is a great REIT but its dividend profile is not that attractive and the shares are not exactly trading in the range I would like. Therefore, I rate STAG a hold for now and will reconsider if it reaches around $30 per share; the dividend yield would still be unattractive for me but the ~30% discount to NAV would more than make up for it. In conclusion, I believe STAG is watchlist-worthy right now.

What's your opinion? Are you a shareholder or intend to be? Let me know in the comments and I'll get back to you as soon as I can. Thank you for reading.