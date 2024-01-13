The January Fed Meeting: What To Expect And How To Trade It

Douglas Rissing

This article provides an impact assessment of the FOMC January meeting and a possible rise in the Federal Funds Rate to 5.75% from 5.5%

The chart below shows the current FFR situation.

tradingeconomics.com/united-states/interest-rate

The Federal Reserve raised the target range for the Federal Funds Rate to 5.5% at its August 2023 meeting in what has been an almost nonstop staircase of rate rises since they began in March 2022: From 0.25% to 5.5% in just over one year. The rate of change has slowed down over the last six months and the time between raises has increased. A pause in rate rises is more likely now than a raise. The bias though is towards raising the rate as this is seen as a good thing for a multitude of reasons such as:

1. Disciplining federal government spending by making the interest on the debt higher so that less debt is taken on.

2. Making the private sector more efficient in that it raises the hurdle rate for investment and so culls out those investments that are not viable at the new higher rate of interest and dooms those that are already committed but no longer viable at the new rate of interest.

3. Higher rates give the central bank more room to lower the rate in response to a recession or financial crisis.

4. Lower rates and easy money from quantitative easing are seen as lax, lazy and prudentially unsound whereas higher rates and quantitative tightening are seen as prudentially sound and responsible.

5. Higher rates reward savers and encourage saving which is seen as good and desirable.

Whether right or wrong these are the prevailing notions about monetary policy in the US and so must be taken seriously.

Most likely the new upper limit target range will be 5.75% with adjustment to other rates as well such as the prime rate and Interest on Reserves Balances. Continued QT bond selling will roll on.

Mr Robert P Balan of the Predictive Analytic Models Seeking Alpha Investment Group

The chart above from Mr. Robert P. Balan shows the lead of the 10-year yield (long end of the yield curve), initial claims, and the CPI on the FFR (short end of the yield curve). The FFR is led nine months in advance by those other factors, and given that they have fallen recently from their high levels, they could lead the FFR downwards.

The change on this chart compared to my last article linked here is that the brown unemployment line has moved upwards (note the inverted scale) while all other leading factors have fallen. This means that things are generally moving in the direction intended by the Fed.

This chart has proven to be relatively predictive in that it shows the factors that drive Fed decisions are pointing to a cessation or downward trajectory for interest rates and at the last meeting the Fed did indeed hold rates where they were and this is also now the most likely outcome.

One must remember that while the other driving factors are dynamic and propelled by market forces, the FFR is driven solely by a committee of people making a binary up-and-down decision based on emotion and politics rather than rational inputs.

From a historical perspective, the Fed tends to keep raising rates regardless of improving inflation and other financial measures until there is a crisis, and at that point, the rate is dropped as a response. The bias is always upward for the five main reasons set out above.

Mr NIck Gomez, ANG Traders, of the Away From the Herd Seeking Alpha Investment Group

The chart above (top panel) plots how the Fed's balance sheet (SOMA line in purple) has steadily fallen as it maintains its program of bond selling. Also shown in the same panel is the growth of the stock of Treasuries also known as the national debt and in reality the money supply. Selling bonds from the SOMA account removes money from the private sector and moves it to the government sector in exchange for Treasuries and the macro effect is to reduce overall financial liquidity in the private sector. The abundance of Treasuries in the macro drives up the longer end of the yield curve at the same time as the shorter end is driven up by man-made policy decisions.

Doing QT at the same time as increasing the FFR is a subtle form of yield curve control.

A movement of the FFR has four broad impacts:

The interest burden on private debt. The interest on newly issued Treasury deposits. Interest is paid on reserve balances Interest is paid on repurchase (REPO) and reverse repurchase agreements (RREPO) balances.

These four impacts are looked at in turn.

The interbank rate is shown in the chart below and shows that the Fed's FFR maintenance efforts are working in that the rate is at the upper end of its target range. It's unlikely that a commercial bank would have to use the Fed's discount window to obtain funds given there are excess reserves in the system and that the SOFR rate is the same or less than the Fed rate.

tradingeconomics.com/united-states/secured-overnight-financing-rate

This is the rate the banks are paying to the Fed or to other banks to borrow the reserves that they then lend out. This is their cost of funds. The commercial banking industry then lends this money out at a higher rate and in addition to earning money from fees and charges it also makes money on the net interest margin (NIM), or the difference between the cost of their reserves and the rate at which they lend them out.

The chart below shows that in terms of every metric, the NIM has risen as a percent, and in nominal dollar terms as rates have risen. The recent several months-long pause in rate rises has halted the growth of NIM and other metrics.

Mr Robert P Balan of the Predictive Analytic Models Seeking Alpha Investment Group

The flow of interest from debtors to the banks is an intersectoral flow that does not add or take away from the money supply. What it does do is influence what income is spent on. When interest rates rise more money flows from households and businesses to interest expense (that have no costs of production and so are a dead-weight rent burden in the true sense of the word) rather than on real goods and services. When enough of this income is diverted into unproductive rent then the demand and thus production of real goods and services is reduced and this results in unemployment of capital and labor and is what we are seeing now from the rise in initial unemployment claims in the chart shown earlier in this article.

The stock of private debt in the USA is 217% of GDP as shown in the chart below.

tradingeconomics.com/united-states/private-debt-to-gdp

This works out to about just over $55T.

This is the official figure. I have a problem reconciling this however with the total amount of credit carried on the books of US banks as reported by FRED and the Federal Reserve Bank in the chart below.

FRED

Total bank credit is reported as about $17T. The most recent GDP figure for the USA is about $25T. The former is nowhere near 217% of the latter. To be precise total bank credit is 69% of GDP using the figures above.

I have privately asked several informed colleagues how the private debt to GDP calculation is arrived at and none were able to help. I appeal to readers to help in this matter and they can do so in the comments section below.

The following table shows the impact of the FFR on the stock of private debt in absolute terms and as a percentage of GDP.

US Treasury and author calculations

The chart shows that with each 0.25% FFR change, $139 billion, or 0.54% of GDP, is transferred from the household and business sector to the finance sector in a macro intersectoral income transfer, or vice versa. There's no net new money being created here, it's simply a movement of funds from one sector of the economy at the expense of another.

At present, just over 11% of GDP goes to banks as interest on loans. Debt drags on the real economy. A rate rise to 5.75% will cause the intersectoral funds flow to increase to 12.52% of GDP. An increase in living and business costs that have no counterpart in a real cost of production.

While the interest rate on private debt is rising, the stock of loans has not risen and bank credit in aggregate has fallen since January last year, as the chart below shows. The last two months have seen a change of trend with over $300B of new bank credit creation however in the macro (dotted green line below) loans have fallen.

Mr NIck Gomez, ANG Traders, of the Away From the Herd Seeking Alpha Investment Group

Despite the lack of aggregate bank credit growth, bank interest income has grown and does grow in tandem with the FFR as the chart below shows.

FRED

Treasury deposits are the next area of impact from a change in the FFR.

The following table shows the generalized impact of the rate change on the stock of Treasuries.

US Treasury and author calculations

(Author calculations based on Trading Economics Government Debt measure)

The table above shows that with each 0.25% rate change, a flow of $83 billion occurs either into or out of the economy.

An FFR increase means that the economy receives $83B more each year by way of interest payments from the federal government to bondholders. Overall this is a net gain of income to the economy given that the federal government is a net payer of interest and the currency creator via its central bank.

The third impact of a change in the FFR is the adjustment of interest on reserve balances (IORB). The current rate is shown in the table below.

federalreserve.gov/monetarypolicy/reserve-balances.htm

Each time the FFR rises or falls, the IORB is manually set to just underneath it. Most likely, an increase in the FFR will lead to a rise in the support rate to 5.65%. Such a change will add approximately a further $8.16 billion of money to the economy.

The probable changes to the IORB are summarized in the table below, remembering that the stock of reserves changes from day to day and is calculated here from the stand at the time of writing.

US Treasury and author calculations

Since the Fed has started paying interest on reserves and lifting the rate in tandem with the FFR it has sent a large amount of income into the banking sector.

The Fed pays interest to the banks on their reserve balances out of its income from operations. The rate rises have led to its cost of operations vastly outweighing its income from those operations.

The Fed now transfers nothing to the US Treasury each year and is building up a negative balance on its accounts.

Despite many erroneous mainstream media reports about the Fed going bankrupt for this reason this cannot happen to a central bank where the dollars are created on the central bank computer.

The central bank creates money by crediting bank accounts in the private sector and deletes money by marking them down again. A central bank cannot run out of its sovereign dollars any more than chickens can run out of eggs or the sun out of light. It is the source. Any advice to the contrary is incorrect.

For practical purposes, the effect is that this is simply money creation that flows directly to the banking sector. The following chart shows the growth of the deferred asset.

FRED

In December more than $10B flowed to the banking sector as interest on reserves. This number will increase as the IORB is raised and as bank balances rise. At that rate, it makes for an annual remittance to the banking sector of somewhere in the region of 12 x $10B = $120B.

The final impact is the effect on repurchase agreements (REPOs). The result of this change is shown in the table below.

The REPO rate is a floating rate and its trend is shown in the chart below.

tradingeconomics.com/united-states/repo-rate

The result of the change of this rate on the current REPO balances is shown in the table below.

US Treasury and author calculations

The result is that the banking sector is receiving an income stream from the Fed of some $37B per annum from this source. It's less this month as compared to the last report because the stock of REPOs has fallen.

There are winners and losers from changes in the Fed policy rate, and these can be assessed in terms of the key actors in the credit markets.

Banks: On the one hand, banks pay more for their borrowed reserves from the Fed, or other banks, when they make a loan. The interbank rate is also higher but is an intersectoral transfer only.

Banks slowly devour a larger and larger share of Gross Domestic Income - GDI - with each rate rise for no additional effort and no actual production of a good or service. A higher rate increases this process. Even though this income is then used in the national accounts to calculate GDP for the year no actual production of a real good or service took place. So even as the economy wallows in debt drag the interest burden is treated as having added to GDP.

Bank stocks can be expected to rise due to the increased income from:

Increased loan interest from households and businesses on the existing loan book of over 217% of GDP. Interest on treasuries bought in exchange for excess reserves by the Federal Reserve goes up. Reducing the Fed's balance sheet of Treasuries adds the interest income from those treasuries to the private sector whose rate also rises. Interest paid on reserves and REPOs by the Fed to the banks goes up and the free lunch becomes greater. Rising rates tend to lift the net interest margin and so lift this income stream as well. Higher bank income leads to greater bank capital from which to extend loans and this leads to more fee and interest income as the loan book grows.

One could look at going long the big banks and this has proven to be a good investment over the last six months or more and will continue to do so.

Borrowers: They suffer when rates rise and benefit when they fall. Borrowers in the household and business sectors get slowly squeezed with each rate rise. More and more income is devoted to debt service, and the appetite for more debt is reduced. Whatever income flows to banks as debt service payment detracts from aggregate demand for real goods and services. Production is cut back in line with demand and unemployment can result overall and can become recessionary.

Macro-economy: Gains income overall when rates rise and loses it when rates go lower due mainly to the stock of Treasuries. The following table sets out a summary of the before and after effects of the rate change.

US Treasury and author calculations

The net change to the money supply is a $79B fiscal expansion and grows the economy by lifting financial balances in the private sector and thus aggregate demand and the demand for investment assets.

The interest income to the private sector from Treasuries dwarfs all other considerations and is getting on for $2T per year. This shows the folly of monetary economics over Keynesian fiscal economics. Remembering that only about one-third of this amount enters the US domestic economy the rest goes back to the federal government and foreign owners of treasury bonds.

While many market participants eagerly watch the Fed and what it will do at each of its meetings in the belief that monetary policy can dictate market moves, the real market mover is fiscal policy.

The impact of fiscal policy on markets is covered in my latest article on this subject.

What drives asset markets up and down are flows of money both at the national and international levels.

The following chart shows the fiscal flows for the US at the national level.

Mr Robert P Balan of the Predictive Analytic Models Seeking Alpha Investment Group

US Fiscal liquidity, by a multitude of measures, is falling and then rising into 2024 and is complemented by flows from other countries such as the G5 and China. Asset markets follow the fiscal flows up and down with a lagged impact and so can be predictive of market moves sometimes many months in advance.

The following chart shows the fiscal flows for the G5 and China and how these are likely to impact markets going forward over the horizon of the financial models.

Mr Robert P Balan of the Predictive Analytic Models Seeking Alpha Investment Group

The brown line in the chart above shows the G5 fiscal flows and the green dotted line shows the fiscal flows for China and their lagged impact on asset markets such as gold, the SP500, and crypto. The commentary in the quotation sets out what is going to happen whether or not the Fed raises holds or lowers interest rates.