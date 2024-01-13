Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Walmart: A Retail Giant Worth Betting On

Jan. 13, 2024 5:27 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT) Stock1 Comment
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
804 Followers

Summary

  • Walmart unveils GenAI search tool at CES 2024, combining AI and shopper data for personalised shopping experience, capable of generating significant returns.
  • Walmart is investing $9 billion in upgrading over 1,400 stores to enhance layouts, product offerings, and integrate new technology.
  • Walmart's financial performance remains strong and rewards investors through a forward annual dividend yield of 1.45% and share repurchases.

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT), the world's largest company by revenue and the largest private employer, has been a cornerstone of the global retail industry for decades. With a market capitalisation of $432.08 billion and a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, it

I am a 34-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

A
Always Bullish
Today, 5:40 AM
Comments (2.53K)
Long WMT for a very long time. A retailer you can hold till death do you part. Having said that, the stock price is too high to be buying or adding shares. Preserve your cash and wait. You’ll eventually get an opportunity. For you young investors pay close attention to stock prices and market conditions before you jump in. Price is what you pay, value is what you get
SymbolLast Price% Chg
