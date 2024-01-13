Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Perpetua Resources: Still Sideways For Shares Despite Antimony Key (Rating Downgrade)

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1.35K Followers

Summary

  • Perpetua Resources Corp. receives a "Hold" rating compared to a previous "Buy" rating.
  • The company's gold production in Idaho and positive gold price outlook contribute to its growth prospects.
  • Demand for silver and antimony is expected to increase, benefiting Perpetua Resources' mining project.

Shiny gold ingots stacked upon each other

LockieCurrie

A “Hold” Rating For Perpetua Resources Corp.

This analysis recommends a “Hold” rating on the stock of Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) (TSX:PPTA:CA) compared to the previous rating of “Buy”.

Perpetua Resources' stock was rated "Buy" in the previous article due to

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1.35K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PPTA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PPTA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PPTA
--
PPTA:CA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.