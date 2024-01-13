Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Smith Douglas Completes The Year's First U.S. IPO And Gains 14%

Jan. 13, 2024
Summary

  • SDHC went public this past week, completing the year’s first US IPO.
  • There were a few new filings this past week, led by Peruvian healthcare company Auna, which filed to raise an estimated $200 million.
  • The IPO calendar looks quiet for now, although after a recent wave of new filings and updates, a number of large issuers could launch in the short week ahead.

IPO

WANAN YOSSINGKUM

One company went public this past week, completing the year’s first US IPO.

Georgia-based homebuilder Smith Douglas (SDHC) priced at the high end to raise $162 million at a $1.1 billion market cap. Operating in the Southeastern and

This article was written by

Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks. The Firm manages two IPO-focused funds: The Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSE: IPO) and the Renaissance International IPO ETF (NYSE: IPOS). Individual investors can get a free overview of the IPO market on www.renaissancecapital.com, and try a free trial of our premium platform, IPO Pro (ipopro.renaissancecapital.com). Through Renaissance Capital’s pre-IPO research service, institutional investors get an independent opinion, in-depth fundamental analysis, and customizable financial models on all IPOs.

