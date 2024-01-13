Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nano Dimension Ltd. Needs To Balance Revenue With Earnings Growth

Jan. 13, 2024 7:15 AM ETNano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) StockSSYS
Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3.34K Followers

Summary

  • Nano Dimension in the expanding 3D printing industry is pursuing another unsolicited takeover, this time  Stratasys.
  • Stratasys has a poison pill defense and is playing hard to get, but investors hope for a buyout.
  • Both companies have seen declining share prices, and retail value investors should be cautious.
Male Engineer Looking At 3D Printer

AzmanJaka/E+ via Getty Images

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) is in the throes of an unsolicited takeover of Stratasys Ltd. (SSYS). Both are Israel-based companies. Both are in the expanding 3D printing business. The share prices are down over the past the last 5

This article was written by

Harold Goldmeier profile picture
Harold Goldmeier
3.34K Followers
I write for retail value investors who cannot afford to lose money but sometimes like to take a risk. I speak for free to community and school groups. I was teaching business, social/political activism, and Middle East politics to international university students in Tel Aviv b4 the pandemic hit. A college in Jerusalem hired me to teach business and American Politics beginning in the fall of 2023. I consult with startups and mid-level companies. I co-manage Goldmeier Investments LLC with my son Daniel. I founded the Sappanos Decorating Centers, Chicago, with more than 70 employees and real estate holdings in excess of $15m. I am a former Research and Teaching Fellow at Harvard and Assoc. Prof Tufts Medical School.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NNDM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NNDM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NNDM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.