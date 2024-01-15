Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Broadcom: My Biggest Position Is This Dividend Growth Monster

Jan. 15, 2024 7:30 AM ET
Summary

  • When it comes to investing, I tend to believe that a low turnover approach is the one that fits me the best.
  • As Broadcom improves its business mix with savvy acquisitions, the company's net revenue and adjusted diluted EPS keep climbing higher.
  • The tech giant boasts a BBB credit rating from S&P on a stable outlook.
  • By my estimation, shares of Broadcom would be fairly valued at around $900.
  • I'm not going to be adding to my position in the stock for the foreseeable future, but I'm thrilled to keep holding it and letting it print money for me.

Readers who know me well may be aware that I have been interested in the theoretical aspects of dividend growth investing for going on 15 years. However, I began investing just over

Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being a full-time analyst beginning in June 2021. Aside from my five to six articles a week here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AVGO, AAPL, WSM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (7)

j
j2d2
Today, 9:03 AM
Comments (1.49K)
Congratulations Kody. Many of us have tee-shirts your age! AVGO has been a very pleasant surprise. It has grown from a modest holding to about 8 percent of my portfolio. I like the idea of letting winners grow, but I typically don’t let any single issue comprise more than 10 percent of my holdings. I recently trimmed a bit to keep this within those bounds. AVGO, EPD, and ARCC are my three largest holdings, each at about the same percentage. You (and your fellow “whippersnappers”) likely should let your winners run more but those of us who are more harvesting dividends after many years of investing need a bit more protection.
Coach Baker profile picture
Coach Baker
Today, 8:56 AM
Comments (786)
@Kody's Dividends Very nice article. I agree with everything but the valuation. I would counter with comparing and contrasting with like-peers. Your thesis however is very pertinent. And the concern about management and long term succession is equally significant. Thanks for writing a great article. Keep 'em coming.

(I am long Broadcom)
jack413sewing profile picture
jack413sewing
Today, 8:34 AM
Comments (10)
I also bought Avgo in March of 2020, lots of it! Best move I ever made. I almost sold some in December, but talked myself out of it because I knew the dividend raise would be coming.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 7:44 AM
Comments (7.55K)
A+. I agree that AVGO is an absolutely amazing company, and I would love it to be the largest position in our portfolio, but it is too expensive to buy at its current price of $1107. What a conundrum!

I sold a chunk of our AVGO at $1147 and bought it back at $1060. While you assert that $900 is fair value, I don't think we will see it go that low ever again so I am willing to buy more at $1020 and go all in at $950.
bk14857 profile picture
bk14857
Today, 7:57 AM
Comments (365)
@ndardick same here. Trimmed the position at 1139 waiting for pullback to low 900 to add back. Be nice if the author would disclose his initial buy in position to be more transparent with us readers. My cost basis stands at 278.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 8:04 AM
Comments (7.55K)
@bk14857 Nice trades on your part. I just saw that CFO sold a bunch of stock on 1/9 about $100 lower than current market. I don't think you will see low $900s again. I am betting it doesn't go much below $950, if it even gets that low.
Dividend_Dawg profile picture
Dividend_Dawg
Today, 8:15 AM
Comments (156)
@bk14857 I’m in a similar situation. My CB is $330. I would love to double my position which would put AVGO in my top 3 holdings. But I’m waiting for a pullback to <$950.
About AVGO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AVGO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AVGO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

