Readers who know me well may be aware that I have been interested in the theoretical aspects of dividend growth investing for going on 15 years. However, I began investing just over six years ago.

Since that time, I have tried to live by the wisdom of many of the all-time investing greats to mixed success as you would expect from a 26-year-old. Former mutual fund manager of the Magellan Fund, Peter Lynch, is one such investor that I have tried to emulate over the years. One of my favorite quotes of his, and in general, is probably one with which many readers are familiar:

Selling your winners and holding your losers is like cutting the flowers and watering the weeds. Peter Lynch

To be fair, I've certainly had my share of losers along the way that I should have dumped sooner. In recent months, I have been working on trimming lower conviction picks from my portfolio. But one thing that I have done particularly well for quite a while is to hold my winners.

Aside from Williams-Sonoma (WSM) and my 279% gains before including dividends, the biggest winner in my portfolio is Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO). Overall, I'm up 214% on my position in the tech titan. My lowest-cost tranche purchased on March 20, 2020 (one of the only times I'll probably ever buy near the bottom of a market) is up 448% before accounting for dividends.

Thanks to these outsized gains, Broadcom is the largest position in my portfolio, accounting for 3.9% of my individual stock portfolio's value. As I'll explain, I believe Broadcom can remain a solid compounder in the years to come. But the valuation is a bit excessive here, which is why I am initiating coverage here on Seeking Alpha with a hold rating.

Broadcom's 1.9% dividend yield clocks in a bit above the 1.5% yield of the S&P 500 Index (SP500). As if the better starting income wasn't enough, the cherry on top is that huge dividend growth can continue moving forward.

This is because the company's 45% EPS payout ratio registers below the 50% that rating agencies have set forth as the industry-safe guideline. Broadcom's 60% debt-to-capital ratio is elevated beyond the 40% that rating agencies prefer. But besides the low payout ratio, a variety of intangibles like a top-notch management team and risk management profile compensate for this debt load.

That's why S&P awards a BBB credit rating to Broadcom on a stable outlook. This implies that the probability of the company going to zero in the next 30 years is 7.5%.

Broadcom's risk of a dividend cut in the next average recession remains exceptionally low at 0.5%. In a severe recession, this risk climbs to just 2%.

The element of Broadcom that I don't like right now is one word that can be said of many world-class businesses: Valuation. Based on historical dividend yield and P/E ratio, its shares are worth $693 each. Now, this isn't taking into consideration that the company arguably deserves a higher valuation than it has garnered in the past.

But even with the following inputs into the dividend discount model, Broadcom looks to be worth $1,050 a share: A $21 annualized dividend per share, a 10% discount rate, and a 7.75% annual dividend growth rate for the long run.

Averaging these two fair values out, I get an $872 fair value for shares of Broadcom. That would imply that its shares are at least slightly to moderately overvalued.

If Broadcom grows as expected and reverts to an average fair value of $872 a share, here are the total returns that it could generate in the coming 10 years:

1.9% yield + 13% FactSet Research annual growth consensus - 2.2% annual valuation multiple contraction = 12.7% annual total return potential or a 231% 10-year cumulative total return versus the 8.6% annual total return potential of the S&P or a 128% 10-year cumulative total return

Broadcom Just Keeps Getting Better

Broadcom is a leading designer, developer, and supplier of a variety of semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. As a testament to the company's innovation, it has over 15,000 U.S. patents, with hundreds more pending.

Broadcom is divided into the following two operating segments:

Semiconductor Solutions: This segment provides a wide array of products to end markets, such as broadband, networking, wireless, storage, and industrial. The products sold by this segment include Wi-Fi access points, ethernet switching and routing silicon, custom touch controllers, preamplifiers, and industrial and medical sensors. The semiconductor solutions segment comprised approximately 78.7% of Broadcom's $35.8 billion in net revenue for the fiscal year ended October 29, 2023. Infrastructure Software: This segment provides mainframe software, distributed software, Symantec Cyber Security services, FC San Management services, and payment security services to customers. The segment contributed to the remaining 21.3% of Broadcom's FY 2023 net revenue (all details in this section to this point sourced from 4-9 and 11 of 113 of Broadcom's 10-K filing).

Broadcom's net revenue surged 7.9% higher year-over-year to $35.8 billion in its fiscal year that ended October 29, 2023. This was driven by a 9.2% growth rate over the year-ago period in semiconductor solutions net revenue to $28.2 billion. Non-AI semiconductor net revenue was relatively flat in the year per President and CEO Hock Tan's opening remarks during the Q4 2023 earnings call. However, generative AI contributed 15% of the segment's total revenue and was what drove its growth. Looking to fiscal year 2024, this share of revenue is expected to grow to 25% of the semiconductor solutions' business mix.

Infrastructure software net revenue also edged 3.4% higher year-over-year to $7.6 billion for the fiscal year 2023.

Moving to the bottom line, Broadcom's non-GAAP diluted EPS grew by 12.2% over the year-ago period to $42.25 during fiscal year 2023. Aside from a higher net revenue base, the company's non-GAAP net margin expanded by roughly 150 basis points in the fiscal year to 51.3%.

Now that the deal for VMWare was completed last November, there should be additional room for Broadcom's margins to expand as the infrastructure software share of the business grows. That's because the infrastructure software segment is more profitable than the semiconductor solutions segment. The latter segment will now comprise about 40% of the $50 billion in net revenue that management expects it will generate in fiscal year 2024.

Broadcom's financial health was also solid in fiscal year 2023. The company's interest coverage ratio clocked in at 10.3 during the fiscal year, which suggests it can service its debt without issue.

No End In Sight To Admirable Dividend Growth

Since it began paying a dividend in 2011, Broadcom has upped its quarterly dividend per share each year. In just the last five years, the quarterly dividend per share has rocketed 98.1% higher to the current rate of $5.25. Better yet, there's reason to believe that Broadcom can deliver dividend growth like its most recent 14.1% raise announced last month with earnings.

That's because the company generated $17.6 billion in free cash flow in the fiscal year 2023. For context, that's an unbelievable free cash flow margin of 49.2% - - Broadcom is converting half of its net revenue into free cash flow. Compared to the $7.6 billion in dividends paid in fiscal year 2023, this works out to a free cash flow payout ratio of just 43.4% (details sourced from pages 53 and 55 of 113 of Broadcom's 10-K filing). That leaves an ample cushion to balance debt repayment, share repurchases, and dividend hikes.

Risks To Consider

Broadcom is an amazing business, but the company has its share of risks that must be taken into consideration.

Approximately half of the company's employees and operations are based outside of the United States. That comes with risks, such as the potential for worsening relations between the U.S. and China, unfavorable foreign currency translation, and complying with regulations that can vary widely from one country to the next.

Also, Broadcom's top five customers comprised roughly 35% of total net sales in fiscal year 2023, led by roughly a 20% contribution from Apple (AAPL). If the company were to lose these customers to competitors, that could deal a blow to its growth prospects. This will come down now that the deal for VMWare is complete. But it's a risk nonetheless.

Finally, I'm in full agreement with my colleague, Nicholas Ward, that the eventual retirement of Hock Tan could be the most meaningful risk to Broadcom. In his time as President and CEO since 2006, Tan has arguably been one of the best CEOs on all of Wall Street. Fortunately, Broadcom should have no shortage of candidates that can fill the enormous shoes of its visionary leader.

Summary: Broadcom Offers It All At A Premium

Broadcom brings a lot to my portfolio. It's a 13/13 ultra SWAN. The starting dividend yield beats the market. The dividend growth potential crushes the market. The balance sheet is investment-grade. Lastly, the management team is stellar.

The only thing that is less than ideal right now is the valuation. Broadcom's 25.1 blended P/E ratio is significantly above the normal P/E ratio of 15. However, the potential for higher margins from the growing business mix of infrastructure software could make shares of Broadcom worth around 20 times earnings. That further serves as the basis for why I would rate the stock a buy if it were to correct to around $900 a share.