I have not written on Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) since 2022, while I have grown increasingly bullish on gold and particularly silver's long-term outlook. So, I thought I would provide another update of my thinking on this miner focused on Latin America assets, which I own.

The highest implied lease rates since 2008 (from futures contract pricing) for silver are now screaming a major bottom for poor man's gold is approaching fast. The message from lease rates is a serious physical shortage of silver bullion may be developing. In addition, lease rates for gold also outlined their highest levels since the important late 2008 bottom, during August-October 2023 on rampant central bank buying pressure.

The silver tightness idea jives with industry estimates of some 430 million ounces in inventory being tapped to meet growing demand from investors worried about U.S. dollar devaluations/debt and industrial uses like solar panel production.

So, if silver prices are ready to spike, while gold quotes have already reached all-time high quotes in many currencies including the U.S. dollar since November (gold represented some 70% of 2023 PAAS revenue), now may be an excellent time to consider adding Pan American to your portfolio.

The Mining Business

Pan American Silver shuffled its assets in 2023, acquiring a large piece of Yamana mines in the Americas, splitting the company with Agnico Eagle (AEM) which acquired the former's Canadian assets. According to the company, the March 2023 transaction:

Adds 4 producing mines to Pan American Silver’s portfolio: the Jacobina mining complex in Brazil, the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina. It also adds the MARA development project in Argentina.

Broadens and diversifies Pan American’s Latin American exposure with the addition of two new jurisdictions (Brazil and Chile).

Meaningfully increases expected to silver and gold production and improved operating margins.

Potential synergies estimated to be US$40 million to US$60 million per year.

The diversified lineup of mines operated by the company in early 2024 is pictured below from the company's November Investor Presentation, followed by a list of non-core assets already sold for $596 million in cash last year, plus the silver story in summary slide for PAAS shareholders.

As of June 2023, Pan American's proven & probable silver reserves stood at 486 million ounces (with another 959 million of measured & indicated resources), making the company one of the largest silver mining concerns in the world. Including gold reserves at 7.7 million ounces (16 million in additional measured & indicated gold), the nominal underlying value of all inground proven precious metals reserves plus measured resources that may be brought into production stood at $81 billion in early January (using current metals quotes) vs. the equity market capitalization of $5.5 billion at $15 per share.

Management estimated annual 2023 production of 22 million ounces of silver and 900,000 ounces of gold back in October. The kicker for Pan American is silver production could roughly double to 42 million ounces almost overnight, if the government-shuttered Escobal mine in Guatemala is allowed to reopen.

Pan American has traditionally been managed with zero to little financial debt. I personally prefer this setup for precious metal miners to help out cash flow and income levels when the price downcycle hits, while making it easier to analyze peer securities (apples to apples). The good news is some of the funds borrowed in the Yamana deal have already been paid off, while remaining bond issues are sitting at interest expense of less than 5% annually, with maturities in 2027 and later. I am assuming management will continue to keep debts under control, if not pay them down in future years. Still, PAAS today remains on the lower end for debt-to-equity usage out of the gold/silver mining peers I have drawn below. (I have also included a few copper-focused miners.)

YCharts - Pan American Silver vs. Gold/Silver Mining Peers, Debt to Equity, 3 Years

Valuation Stats

Without any Escobal output, Pan American is already sitting near its lowest enterprise valuation on sales. The company's long-term average ratio is above 4x vs. analyst estimated sales for 2024 sitting creating a low number of 2.1x. Taking into account debts and cash on hand, such a low EV ratio is quite appealing, as only the 2013-16 period experienced a cheaper reading. On top of this company specific look, peers are priced at a median-average EV to sales multiple of 3x currently.

YCharts - Pan American Silver, EV to Sales, Since 1997

YCharts - Pan American Silver vs. Precious Metals Mining Peers, EV to Forward Sales, 1 Year

On EV to future projected EBITDA in 2024, Pan American is priced at a ratio of 5.6x, the lowest number since 2012-13. And, this multiple is one of the least expensive in the peer mining group.

YCharts - Pan American Silver, EV to EBITDA, Since 1997

YCharts - Pan American Silver vs. Precious Metals Mining Peers, EV to Forward EBITDA, 6 Months

Further, Pan American Silver is paying one the better cash dividend yields in the precious metals mining group, at 2.7%. So, if you are searching for a low valuation, high dividend yield, conservative balance sheet, strong diversification of assets, and growth catalyst choice (Escobal and other projects), PAAS should be near the top of your precious metals research list.

YCharts - Pan American Silver vs. Precious Metals Mining Peers, Trailing Dividend Yield, 6 Months

Final Thoughts

Wall Street analyst estimates are expecting the merged assets from the Yamana transaction (with a full year of reporting), and somewhat higher gold/silver prices will help earnings to rise nicely starting in 2024.

Seeking Alpha Table - Pan American Silver, Analyst Estimates for 2023-25, Made January 10th, 2024

I will say the main excuse for Pan American's undervaluation on operating results is a direct result of its mine/resource locations mainly in Central and South America. Many of these nations do not score well for jurisdiction safety, where extra ownership risks exist. Unexpected tax increases, labor issues, locally-derived inflation cost problems, alongside the potential for government interference in operations are decidedly greater risks than U.S., Australian, and Canadian locations. Management has tried to mitigate the existential risk of one or two mines suffering from political turmoil by diversifying reserves/production through the Yamana transaction.

Now let's look at some potential upside and downside numbers for operations and the stock quote. Just bringing Escobal back online would transform Pan American into Strong Buy territory, because the valuation on immediate future results would be reaching for all-time lows at $15. Including the dilution effect from (OTCPK:PAASF) warrants, I estimate sales per share would rise to roughly $10.50, with EPS of $1.50 at $23 silver and $2040 gold, after including Escobal in full operation.

Under this scenario, a 10-year median-average price to sales number of 2.9x points to a target share price of $30 (100% price gain for today's investor).

YCharts - Pan American Silver, Price to Sales, 10 Years

Then, we can review how rising gold and silver prices would positively affect results. I have a normalized valuation target for silver of $40 per ounce this year or next, with gold closer to $3000 sooner rather than later. All other variables remaining the same (which they won't, for example mining costs will rise with general inflation), current production estimates plus Escobal would really pump results. Sales of $16 per share and EPS approaching $5 are possible at my higher bullion price targets. Using a 2.9x multiple on sales and 10x P/E ratio (which may prove absurdly low if interest rates decline) gets you conservatively to $50 for a Pan American share price target in 2025. That works out to upside potential, total return gains of +240% including dividends over 18-24 months.

What's the downside bear case? I am thinking a share price under $10 will be very difficult to achieve with a 10% or greater decline in gold/silver quotes. My worst-case scenario is $1800 gold and $20 silver would not be able to drop PAAS under $10 on a sustainable basis, with its valuation already incredibly cheap. A -30% total return loss over the next 12 months would be my bear "risk" projection, given (1) a global recession (2) with sizable inflation that (3) does not allow central bank monetary policy easing, and (4) no new black-swan geopolitical events appear in 2024.

Why $1800 gold and $20 silver as lows? At these levels, both would sit near all-time low "relative" pricing historically to things like M2 money supply, total Treasury debt, farmland values, Wall Street worth, etc. You can read some of my past gold/silver articles over the years to get a better explanation on how I come up with my relative price estimates.

Weighing potential upside to downside forecasts, with best-case investment reward of +240% over 18-24 months possible, balanced realistically against -30% in 12-month risk, I rate Pan American Silver a Buy.

In summary, the easily identified catalysts of rising precious metals pricing and reopening of the Escobal mine could support a dramatic share advance during 2024-25.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.