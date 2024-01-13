Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Should You Buy Prudential Financial For Its 4.85% Yield?

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.39K Followers

Summary

  • Prudential Financial's shares are not undervalued due to weak growth prospects, justifying its current valuation.
  • The company offers a diversified set of products and services, with a strong presence in over 50 countries.
  • Prudential Financial has a strong financial profile, with a solid dividend yield that is attractive to income investors.

Businessman using laptop with AI tech auto insurance service concept, travel insurance data management, fast solve problem, service, digital transformation, protection, digital application.

Poca Wander Stock

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) offers an interesting dividend yield, but its shares aren’t undervalued right now, as the company’s relatively weak growth prospects justify its current valuation.

Business Overview

Prudential Financial is an insurance company providing a

This article was written by

Labutes IR profile picture
Labutes IR
3.39K Followers
Labutes IR is an Fund Manager specialized in the financial sector, with more than 15 years' of experience in the financial markets. Under my coverage is mainly the Financial sector, including Banks, Insurance, Real Estate, and FinTechs both in the European and U.S. markets. For my personal investments, I also invest on 'Income' stocks across several sectors as I'm building a portfolio for retirement, being my goal to retire in about 20 years. Associated with the existing author The Outsider.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

Dividend Ambassador profile picture
Dividend Ambassador
Today, 10:01 AM
Comments (9.25K)
I have found it very prudent to own PRU over the last 12 years. I added during COVID panic and last February’s flash banking crisis. Love PRU. I think of it as a core holding. It is a top 10 holding for me.
T
The Cardinal
Today, 9:55 AM
Comments (6.14K)
As a significant PRU shareholder, having picked up my position during the huge covid downturn, I agree with the entire article, which lays the case out very well. The dividend will increase to $5.20 in 2024 almost for certain and stock buybacks will be modest. The dividend is hugely secure, so it will be about a 5% yield in 2024. It has low CRE exposure, which is a nice counterbalance to all those REITs that get pumped on this site. It is a SWAN stock for retirees.

You know exactly what you are getting if you buy this name - nothing more and nothing less.
t
tnc1000
Today, 10:14 AM
Comments (36)
@The Cardinal Agree. Div PLUS share repurchase and modest growth. Not bad.
bill h illify profile picture
bill h illify
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (7.34K)
@The Cardinal
Yes, I did the same, established our position in March/April of 2020…it just quietly does its job.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About PRU Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on PRU

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
PRU
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.