BP: Middle East Tensions, OPEC+ And Oil Above $70

Jan. 13, 2024 2:03 PM ETBP p.l.c. (BP)
The Asian Investor profile picture
The Asian Investor
22.22K Followers

Summary

  • Middle East tensions and voluntary production limitations by OPEC+ members support petroleum pricing.
  • Higher product prices would obviously boost BP's earnings potential in FY 2024.
  • BP's cheap valuation and solid profitability make it an attractive investment compared to its U.S. rivals.
The current situation in the Middle East as well as recent voluntary production limitations on the part of major OPEC+ members strongly indicate that BP (NYSE:BP) could be set, not for a record year in 2024, but for a solid year

I look for high-risk, high-reward situations. Five largest portfolio holdings: Bitcoin, SoFi, Alibaba, PayPal, Western Alliance. Early buyer of cryptocurrencies. I live in Thailand :)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BP, XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

C
CPA022784
Today, 2:44 PM
Comments (1.82K)
It's just possible that BP may be undervalued compared to peers due to huge strategy shifts, miserable management, no permanent CEO, etc.
c
cchpgc
Today, 2:20 PM
Comments (332)
The stock buyback program has been a loser for shareholders. I would rather see the money used to pay down debt.
S
SUE2
Today, 2:54 PM
Comments (6.71K)
@cchpgc Perhaps a strange view compared to many. As a share holder unless a major shareholder you invest to make money. You do not run the company. You can choose to buy, hold or sell. Oil stocks are down from peak. Hind sight is always 20-20. My shares are still worth way more than I paid for them. Was I to sell the TAXMAN would steal a cut. I've bought a little bit more. Bottom fishing? I am about even on my most recent purchases. Based on what I hold, I am well behind what I coulda sold them for.
