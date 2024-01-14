Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

The energy sector could be the focus next week as crude oil futures (CL1:COM) continued to bounce around after U.S. and British airstrikes in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen added to the rising tensions in the Middle East. Oil tanker stocks and shipping stocks rallied on Friday off the development. The earnings reports will also begin to ramp up during the holiday-shortened week, led by financial companies. Heading into the Q4 earnings season, consensus EPS estimates have been cut by 6% since September vs. a typical 4% reduction in estimates. However, earnings breadth, which is the total number of companies with positive EPS growth, is expected to improve for the third straight quarter. The event calendar for the week ahead includes a Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) Galaxy Unpacked Event, Needham Growth Conference, and several speeches by Federal Reserve officials and shareholders vote for Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) on the acquisition offer from Realty Income (NYSE:O). The crypto market could also see another high-volume week of big swings. Seeking Alpha analyst Bram de Haas has a breakdown of what the bitcoin ETF approval means for the crypto stocks.



Earnings spotlight: Tuesday, January 16 - Morgan Stanley (MS), Goldman Sachs (GS), PNC Financial (PNC), and Interactive Brokers (IBKR).



Earnings spotlight: Wednesday, January 17 - Prologis (PLD), Charles Schwab (SCHW), U.S. Bancorp (USB), Kinder Morgan (KMI), and Alcoa (NYSE:AA).



Earnings spotlight: Thursday, January 18 - Truist Financial (TFC), KeyCorp (KEY), Fastenal Company (FAST), and Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK).



Earnings spotlight: Friday, January 19 - Ally Financial (ALLY), Comerica (NYSE:CMA), Fifth Third (FITB), and Travelers (TRV).

Dividend watch: Companies forecast to increase their quarterly dividend payouts include Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) to $0.75 from $0.50, Pinnacle Financial (PNFP) to $0.24 from $0.22, Fastenal (FAST) to $0.38 from $0.35, and NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) to $0.40 from $0.3775.



IPO watch: Companies with blocks of shares rolling off their IPO lockup period during the week include Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD), BioNexus Gene Lab (BGLC), and ABIVAX (NASDAQ:ABVX). Of the three, Oddity Tech is the only one trading above its IPO pricing level. The analyst quiet period expires on Linkage Global (NASDAQ:LGCB).

Investor events: Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) will hold an Investor Meeting on January 16 in New York City to provide an update on the company's business and operations. Goldman Sachs expects the event to be a positive catalyst for the stock. Analyst Bonnie Herzog noted that management will be in-person for the first time in the past several years and will spend time fielding investor questions. "Overall, we expect mgmt to deliver a compelling presentation highlighting the strength of its innovation pipeline and health of the underlying energy drink category (growing ~HSD%)," she noted. Samsung (OTCPK:SSNLF) will hold its Galaxy Unpacked Event on January 17 to showcase new products in the Galaxy S24 series and unveil Galaxy AI. The company has previewed that the AI system will be a comprehensive mobile experience and provide universal intelligence on users' phones. Cloud connectivity is expected to provide advanced capabilities for Galaxy AI. Some of the notable conferences next week include Needham Growth Conference, the Sidoti Micro-Cap Conference, the Water Tower Research Furniture/Furnishings Virtual Conference, and the B. Riley Healthcare Conference.