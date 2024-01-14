Justin Sullivan

Most of us investors are familiar with consumer staples and merchandise retailers like Target (NYSE:TGT) and Walmart (WMT). I often hear my family & friends say they prefer the former over Walmart when it comes to shopping for their goods and services. To be honest, I don't spend a lot of time at either as I shop for most of my necessities on base since there are no taxes.

This being said, I'm still very familiar with not only Target's business, but their dividend as well, which not many seem to mention. The retailer also happens to be one of the most known and popular consumer staples with stores all over the world. But since 2021 the company has been having some financial troubles.

Throw in the recent macro environment, and you can understand why this has continued. With 2024 just beginning, Target and several other businesses have been trying to find their footing. Despite the share price decline of 11% in the last year, I discuss why due to some headwinds the business has been facing. Additionally, I take a look at Target's dividend safety and see if their streak is at risk.

Latest Earnings

Target reported their Q3 earnings back in November, beating analysts' estimates on both the top and bottom lines. EPS of $2.10 beat by $0.62 and revenue of $25.4 billion beat by $160 million. This was up from $1.80 in the prior quarter. Revenue was also up from $24.77 billion in Q2.

YTD earnings of $5.95 is 44% higher than the year prior despite challenges TGT has faced. The company has faced a lot of headwinds during the fiscal year with the rise in interest rates and excessive inventory but expects full-year EPS to be in a range of $7.75 to $8.75.

Tight consumer spending and customers seeking value has suppressed sales for the retailer. Management discussed during their latest earnings call that customers faced financial pressures from the macro environment, causing them to spend less, buying fewer units per trip. With interest rates high and credit card debt hitting new records, it's no wonder consumers were stretching their budget and spending less.

But despite this, Target beat estimates from lower freight costs, and disciplined inventory management. But Q3 revenue still reflected a 4.3% decrease in sales with traffic down 4.1%. However, gross margins did increase to 27.4%, up more than 2.5 points from last year, and up from 26.3% in the first quarter.

Management's main priority has been making improvements in profitability and the company has been making strides in doing this, much better than the year prior. Whether they can continue this remains to be seen.

Improving Profitability

Management's main priority has been improvements in profitability not only because of headwinds from the year prior, but because the company is a Dividend King with more than 51 years of dividend increases. This is a prestigious list of companies and no small feat. And one of the worst things a company can do is break that streak. Not only for the business's credentials, but for shareholders as well.

One company that comes to mind is Walgreens (WBA). The company recently announced a dividend cut, a few years away from joining this prestigious list. As a dividend investor, cash flow is king. And when a dividend stock is having cash flow issues, that's something that requires an investor's due diligence and close eye on business fundamentals.

Companies do experience issues from time to time as no business is perfect. But strong dividend coverage by cash flow is a main concern of mine. In 2022, the company experienced a huge drop in free cash flow.

But this year they have made strides to correct their issues with cash from operations significantly higher than the $550 million through 3 quarters the year prior. Operating income is also up through three quarters, more than $1 billion higher than the year prior.

In the chart below you can see Target's cash from operations, dividends paid, and CAPEX. YTD the company has brought in $5.3 billion in cash from operations and spent nearly $4 billion on capital expenditures. And management expects CAPEX to come in on the high end of their target range of $4 billion to $5 billion for the full fiscal year.

The company paid out a half billion in dividends for the third quarter and I expect them to pay the same amount again for Q4. This would bring the total amount to roughly $2 billion in dividends for the year with 462 million shares outstanding.

With $1.4 billion in FCF so far, the company would need minimum free cash flow of $0.6 billion to cover the dividend. I expect Target's cash from operations for the fourth quarter to be in a range of $1.5 billion - $2.0 billion.

Using the lower end of their range, if cash from operations comes in at $1.5 billion and CAPEX comes in on the higher end at $5 billion, this would give them a FCF payout ratio over 100%.

If cash from operations comes in at $2 billion or even higher and CAPEX stays the same, the dividend is completely covered by free cash flow, giving them a FCF payout ratio of roughly 87%. And although it is covered, this is too close for comfort for my liking.

This would mean that the company has less cash to reinvest back into the business and would likely use debt to fund growth. Seeing by the tight dividend coverage, I would suggest the company keep the dividend steady while they focus on paying down debt and getting back to normal operations.

Balance Sheet Health

The company has been buying back shares over the years and decreasing its share count. But in Q3 they did not buy back any shares. Instead, the company focused on strengthening its balance sheet and restoring debt metrics.

Since January of last year, the company has paid down a respectable amount of long-term debt, decreasing this from $16 billion to roughly $14.9 billion at the end of the quarter. At the end of the quarter TGT had $1.9 billion in cash & cash equivalents on its balance sheet.

Furthermore, Target continues to expand its store count like it has over the years. In 2023, they opened 21 new stores to bring their total to 1956. This grew from 1937 a year prior and I expect them to continue expanding by using debt to fund this growth for the foreseeable future. Especially if rates decline, which I think will happen sometime this year.

Is The Stock Undervalued?

Although TGT is up in the last 6 months, the stock is down year-over-year over 8%. The stock's P/E is trading below both the sector median and their 5-year average of nearly 19x, indicating it may be undervalued. If you believe in the company's long-term outlook and that profits will continue to improve, then the stock may be a buy now.

Furthermore, the company is also trading lower than its main competitor Walmart, who has a FWD P/E of nearly 30x. Wall Street currently rates the stock a buy and the stock does offer some upside to its price target of $150.

At a current price of $140, that's more than 7%. For the record, I do think the stock is attractively valued right now but would like to see the company improve its profits in the coming quarters.

Strong brands like TGT typically trades at a premium and are rarely on sale like the company is now. One reason for this is the headwinds and sales being down nearly 3% from last year.

Additionally, the company was recently named by Morgan Stanley (MS) as a long for 2024, citing 39% upside, and further implying it may be undervalued. But because of the headwinds the company has faced due to the macro environment, the stock's price has faced downward pressure being down 11% in the last year.

Risk Factors

A big risk the company has faced and could continue to face for the foreseeable future is suppressed sales, especially if the economy falls into a recession or the FED does decide to keep interest rates elevated instead of cutting, which some have indicated.

This would definitely put a damper on the retailer's sales because of rising unemployment rates. If this happens, this will lead to softer than expected sales in the coming quarters, and this would likely continue to pressure cash flows and the dividend coverage.

Management addressed this consumer behavior saying customers were waiting longer to spend on certain items, stretching their budgets due to the current macro environment.

Because of this, Target will likely continue facing sales headwinds. Although the company has significantly improved profits from the prior year, current headwinds and the threat of a recession remain a concern.

Final Thoughts

Target is a well-known and quality business. But the company has faced several headwinds since 2021, continuing into this year. With inflation moderating, the company looks to get back on track, likely improving the business's profits in the near term. My biggest concern with the stock is their dividend coverage and downward pressures on their cash flows.

Although cash from operations is significantly higher over three quarters than 2022's $550 million, the company still is likely to have tight dividend coverage for the foreseeable future, putting their Dividend King status at risk. For now, management has made increasing profitability a priority and has also elected to hold off on buybacks to strengthen its balance sheet.

I think this is a smart move and I would like to see the company hold the dividend in 2024 while continuing to focus on repaying debt and buying back shares. And holding the dividend may be a difficult decision for management because of the company's status. They may even elect to conduct a small increase instead to keep their streak.

If the company can focus on paying debt and repurchasing shares while increasing cash flow in the upcoming quarters, then they could take a substantial amount of shares off the market, giving them more room to continue increasing the dividend.

I do think due to their strong brand and management team that Target will navigate the rough seas and get back to growth as interest rates decline sometime in the near future.

Management has done a great job improving profitability over the past year but dividend coverage still remains too tight for my liking. While I do think Target will continue to improve its cash flows in the months and quarters ahead, I rate the stock a hold for now