We are maintaining a buy-rating on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). The company is one of our favorite picks on the software/hardware side of our coverage for 2024. We believe our positive thesis of Uber's strategic positioning in both mobility and delivery sectors will drive top-line growth in spite of the miss last quarter. We see an increasingly favorable risk-reward profile for the stock after Uber issued a statement noting that the Department of Labor's reclassification of some workers as employees instead of independent contractors will not have a material impact on the law under which Uber operates now. Management noted that surveys from drivers around the country indicate dissatisfaction with losing their unique independence and flexibility. With the regulatory headwind easing, we think Uber is now better positioned to accelerate growth in delivery and mobility segments.

Since our last note in early November, Uber has outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 15% and outperformed the S&P 500 by more than 95% since our buy call in October 2022. Uber has shown resilience and adaptability, especially with its Eats business, where the company has been focused on expanding its membership program, UberOne. We believe Uber's resilience amid macro uncertainty is built on the company's diversification across both ride-sharing and delivery sectors. On the one hand, the global ridesharing market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.81% for the forecast period 2024-2029. On the other hand, the online food delivery market is forecasted to reach $1.22T in 2024, with an expected CAGR between 2024-2028 of 10.6%, resulting in a total TAM of $1.79T by 2028. We expect more upside in 2024 as Uber maintains dominance in its position across mobility and delivery with more measured share price gains.

The following outlines our rating history on the stock.

Uber's comparative advantage against Lyft (LYFT) is noteworthy, in our opinion, particularly after Lyft's rally of over 40% between late November and late December. We think Lyft, similar to DoorDash (DASH), lacks Uber's cross-selling advantage. Uber's diverse service offerings across mobility, delivery, and freight provide a large market share footprint in cross-selling opportunities. We believe the company's multi-faceted approach enhances its potential for customer retention and market growth by differentiating itself from mono-platform competitors; Lyft is only a ride-sharing-centered company, and DoorDash (DASH) is only a delivery company. Uber's outperformance in terms of stock price reaffirms our belief that Uber has the upper hand in subscale market positioning and cross-selling opportunities compared to its rivals. The following graph outlines Uber's outperformance in stock price; Uber outperforms the S&P 500 by close to 27%, Dash by close to 8%, and Lyft by close to 20%.

Uber's progress is not without its challenges. The company faces intense competition in both the ride-sharing and food-delivery market and macro headwinds, given the volatile economic outlook.

Valuation

We think Uber should be seen on an Enterprise to Value ratio; for CY24, the stock is trading at 3.2x EV/C2024 Sales compared to the industry average of 3.0x. On a Price-to-earnings ratio, Uber is trading for CY24 at 53.9x with an EPS of $1.17 versus the peer group average of 26.3x. We believe the stock is fairly valued at current levels considering the near-term growth prospects as macro headwinds are anticipated to ease towards 2H24.

The following chart outlines Uber's valuation against the peer group's average.

Word on Wall Street

Wall Street shares our bullish sentiment on the stock. Of the 48 analysts covering the stock, 46 are buy-rated, and the remaining are hold-rated. We think investor confidence in Uber will continue to push the stock higher in 1H24. The stock is currently priced at $63. The median and the mean sell-side price-targets are $67, with a 5-6% potential upside. The following charts outline Uber's sell-side ratings and price targets.

What to do with the stock

We maintain a positive outlook and reiterate our buy rating for the company in 2024. We see our positive thesis on Uber's top-line growth acceleration will play out towards 2024 and expect this to be reflected in the FY24 outlook. We think Uber will continue to dominate the market in 2024 as the company resolves misclassification lawsuits. We see a more attractive risk-reward profile for the stock in 1H24.