Uber: Reiterating Buy, Management Executes Well To Ride Upward Trend

Jan. 14, 2024 8:00 AM ETUber Technologies, Inc. (UBER)
Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We’re buy-rated on Uber.
  • We see more room for upside in 2024 as Uber maintains dominance in its position across mobility and delivery with more measure share price gains.
  • Management’s execution in regard to labor laws confirms our belief that the new laws will have minimal impact on Uber’s financials.
  • Additionally, we believe Uber has the upper hand in cross-selling opportunities compared to Lyft.
  • We recommend investors explore entry points into the stock on pullbacks.
Woman in Rear of Car Driving Through New York City

halbergman

We are maintaining a buy-rating on Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). The company is one of our favorite picks on the software/hardware side of our coverage for 2024. We believe our positive thesis of Uber's strategic positioning in both mobility

This article was written by

Tech Stock Pros profile picture
Tech Stock Pros
8.42K Followers

Tech Stock Pros is a team of three former technology sector engineers with a long history of investing in the tech sector.

They run Tech Contrarians, an investing group providing institutional-level company research to individual investors. Utilizing a live portfolio with quarterly updates, bi-weekly newsletters, and answering questions daily via chat, Tech Stock Pros aims to demystify investing in the technology sector. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

d
deadhead213
Today, 8:13 AM
Comments (5.77K)
Question: Are you a buyer at these levels or await a pullback?
