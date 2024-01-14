Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buy SCHD Over JEPI If You Agree With Howard Marks Recent Memo

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Summary

  • On January 9, 2024, Howard Marks issued a memo called "easy money", providing his stance and opinion on the future trajectory of interest rates.
  • Against this backdrop and the market's consensus, I assess SCHD and JEPI (as a proxies of equity income plays) to determine if there is an inherent merit in investing in these ETFs.
  • In the article, I have elaborated on SCHD and JEPI's strengths and weaknesses, justifying my opinion on why SCHD is a better dividend income play at this moment.

Percentage Sign On Top Of Coin Stacks Before Blue Financial Graph

MicroStockHub

Earlier this month, Howard Marks, a well-known billionaire, co-founder and co-chairman of Oaktree Capital, which is one of the largest alternative asset management firms, issued a memo called "Easy Money".

While the memo itself is quite extensive and

This article was written by

Roberts Berzins, CFA
Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

J
Jeffrey625
Today, 3:40 AM
Comments (23)
Mr. Berzins,
I'm not that smart. You all are much smarter and have much better research tools. My thoughts. I owned JEPI until I realized it's short comings and risks. The JP Morgan JEPI portfolio is well diversified with 134 stocks, 15.6% in the top 10, and a large blend equal weight looking portfolio. Imo this is a wonderful looking portfolio going forward due to the mag7 market problem and a relatively lower risk portfolio compared to the SPX. I would buy it without the option strategy. The options overlay is a big problem for Jepi going forward. In any year the options will bring in about 10%. That's the allure and trap for income investors. Proof this strategy over 1 year.
Portfolio 0%= 10% gain.
Portfolio 10%= 10-20% gain.
Portfolio 20% or more= 10% gain. Max.
Portfolio -10%= 0%
Portfolio -20%= neg 10%
Portfolio -30%= neg 20%
Portfolio -40%= neg 30%
Portfolio -50%= neg 40%
Etc.
Conclusions:
JEPI sweet spot is 10-20% market gain.
JEPI provides a nice 10% return in a flat market.
JEPI holders have very high short term market risk during a crash since the option income is ~0.8% per month.
JEPI holders will rarely capture more than 10% per year on the upside but have nearly unlimited downside less 10%.
JEPI works best in flat to slightly up low volatility yearly markets.
Nothing is free. JEPIs call premium has a price. Limited upside and little downside protection in volatile market drops.
JEPI would best be described as low return, 0.9 beta risk.
JEPI is the last ETF a low risk, dividend seeking investor looking for dividend growth should buy.
SCHD, VIG, VDIGX, and other dividend growth funds offer roughly the same downside risks as Jepi, unlimited upside, and a growing stream of dividends above inflation over time. It's not really clear what niche JEPI fills other than possibly short term market timers predicting a 0-20% forward yearly market returns.
I would suggest a different leverage strategy for income starting in 10 yrs.
80% 17 year Treasury strips at 4.5%.
20% high growth. TQQQ (or QQQ, QGRO).
Nice article......
d
domdom82
Today, 3:26 AM
Comments (581)
I agree with the sentiment, though I will stay long both SCHD and JEPI for different reasons. As mentioned, SCHD has the snowball potential, but only if you keep it rolling for long term. JEPI provides great current income and it’s not bound by strict ATM rules like XYLD or QYLD which guarantee value deterioration over time. The management of JEPI may opt to write calls further out if rates are predicted to go down, so they are able to capture more upside if they so choose.
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
Today, 3:31 AM
Comments (902)
@domdom82 thanks for sharing this! I tend to agree with you that both vehicles are inherently attractive. It is just that if I had to choose or predict which one of these will deliver superior returns, I would definitely stick with schd
