If You Like BlackRock, You'll Love These 2 High-Yielding Stocks

Jan. 14, 2024 7:40 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK) StockMPLX, VICI2 Comments
Summary

  • BlackRock is the most dominant asset manager on the planet, again surpassing $10 trillion in assets under management in Q4 2023.
  • Since I upgraded BlackRock to a strong buy last October, its shares have doubled the S&P.
  • Despite a slight premium valuation, BlackRock could still be positioned to generate 170%+ cumulative total returns over the coming 10 years.
  • A blue-chip MLP and a blue-chip REIT yield an average of 7.2%, boast an average 10.7% annual growth consensus, and could be 13% undervalued.
  • Together, the duo could deliver 500%+ cumulative total returns in the next 10 years.

Portrait of her she nice attractive cheerful cheery positive trendy luxury wavy-haired lady throwing 100 hundred million expenses isolated over bright vivid shine violet lilac background

A woman is showered in $100 U.S. banknotes.

Deagreez

To argue that the S&P 500 (SP500) has sharply rallied since its dip last October would be an understatement. Since that time, the index has gained approximately 15%.

There has

This article was written by

Hi, my name is Kody. I run Kody's Dividends. As you might guess, this is a blog primarily documenting my journey towards financial independence using dividend growth investing as the means to transform the dream of financial independence into a reality.I am forever indebted to this community because it helped me transition from simply being an investor to being a full-time analyst beginning in June 2021. Aside from my five to six articles a week here on Seeking Alpha, I am also a contributor to Dividend Kings and iREIT on Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BLK, MPLX, VICI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

T
1TurboTrader
Today, 8:14 AM
Dominant was the perfect word for blackrock. Bordering criminal would be more like it. There are a hand full of companies that are down right detrimental to the United States as a country and a republic . Black rock is absolutely one of them. Please reference the book “the puppeteers” for further info on this subject. Can add JP Morgan into that along with Facebook, Disney/ espn among a few others.

I do like VICI and MPLX long both of those stocks .
S
Saint Mark
Today, 8:06 AM
I’ve been holding MPLX for a couple of years. What a great investment. VICI is on my watchlist; plan an opening position on any pullback. Nice write-up.
