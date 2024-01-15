Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

NextEra Energy Partners: Cry, Yell Or Fold?

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • We had discussed NEP in the context of the five stages of grief and maintained a hold rating on the stock.
  • The stock is flat since then.
  • We update our outlook on the stock based on our macro expectations.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Conservative Income Portfolio get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
baby crying in the crib

Baby Cannot Believe The 12% Yield Is Not Safe

Shangarey/iStock via Getty Images

On our last coverage of NextEra Energy Partners, LP. (NYSE:NEP) we made the case that investors will go through five stages of grief as they try and stay attached to this broken distribution growth story. While we had high confidence

Are you looking for Real Yields which reduce portfolio volatility?

Conservative Income Portfolio targets the best value stocks with the highest margins of safety. The volatility of these investments is further lowered using the best priced options. Our Enhanced Equity Income Solutions Portfolio is designed to reduce volatility while generating 7-9% yields.

Take advantage of the currently offered  discount on annual memberships and give CIP a try. The offer comes with a 11 month money guarantee, for first time members. 


This article was written by

Trapping Value profile picture
Trapping Value
41.31K Followers

Trapping Value is a team of analysts with over 40 years of combined experience generating options income while also focusing on capital preservation. They run the investing group Conservative Income Portfolio in partnership with Preferred Stock Trader. The investing group features two income-generating portfolios and a bond ladder.

Trapping Value provides Covered Calls, and Preferred Stock Trader covers Fixed Income. The Covered Calls Portfolio is designed to provide lower volatility income investing with a focus on capital preservation. The fixed income portfolio focuses on buying securities with high income potential and heavy undervaluation relative to comparatives. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

M
Mike-SC
Yesterday, 6:37 PM
Comments (570)
I am only hanging on to get a distribution...the minute they cut it I am gone. If it wasnt in my IRA I would have been gone a long time ago.

This and MPW are making my portfolio smell like dead fish. Thank goodness they are not large positions...but they still smell...
h
hdh12
Yesterday, 6:42 PM
Comments (1.01K)
@Mike-SC The minute they cut will be too late for you to get out.
M
Mike-SC
Yesterday, 6:46 PM
Comments (570)
@hdh12 Might be right...but my position now is very small so doesn't really matter. It's a red ball, black ball stock to me....and I don't ever buy them by choice. Just sometimes hang on. It was less than 1% of my overall portfolio when I bought it...and much less now.
d
deadhead213
Yesterday, 6:24 PM
Comments (5.78K)
Many shareholders will simply wait it out as $nee seems to realign themselves for the mistakes they’ve made
Veritas1010 profile picture
Veritas1010
Yesterday, 6:12 PM
Comments (11.05K)
They will properly cut the distribution. As you would said, math is math.

Give me a good profit at $35 and if I see better opportunities I’ll move on. If not this outfit will be back anyways.

Short term win or long(er) term win.

The seminal word: win-win.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About NEP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NEP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NEP
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.