rogerashford/iStock via Getty Images

I believe Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is sitting on a potential blockbuster drug that is just starting to gain traction amongst the medical community. The stock has been in the doghouse for a long time but some very influential doctors have been singing the praises of company's drug recently and there have been some important recent developments that may have gotten the dog back into the good graces of the market.

As is the caveat with any small cap company (ESPR has a market cap of $300M or so) - caveat emptor and what not. You need to determine the level of risk you're willing to take if you take a position and there's the risk the company doesn't turn a profit in the near term and has to do an equity raise. I'll fill in the details on the company's financial position later on.

About Esperion

Founded in 1998, Esperion initially focused on HDL cholesterol regulating drugs. In 2003, Pfizer (PFE) acquired Esperion so that it could secure ETC-216, which was a promising drug candidate at that time.

However, Pfizer later terminated its cardiovascular drug development programs, including those acquired from Esperion. The original founder of Esperion subsequently reacquired the patents to the drug from Pfizer and re-started Esperion, this time focusing on developing bempedoic acid, which is a drug that aims to lower LDL cholesterol level. Esperion then went public in 2013 when the drug was in Phase 1 / 2 under the symbol ESPR.

Key Drugs

Esperion's portfolio is centered around LDL cholesterol lowering drugs. Its main drugs include NEXLIZET (which is a combination of bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) and NEXLETOL (which is just bempedoic acid). Both of these drugs have been approved by the FDA and come in oral, once-daily pills.

Nexlizet

As I mentioned before, Nexlizet combines bempedoic acid and ezetimibe, and it was approved by the FDA on February 2020. Here is what the FDA said when it was approved:

Nexlizet is indicated as an adjunct to diet and maximally tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH) or established atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease (ASCVD), who require additional lowering of LDL-C. The effect of Nexlizet on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not been determined. Nexlizet is the first non-statin, LDL-C lowering combination medicine ever approved. Source: Drugs.com

At the time of the approval it said, "The effect of Nexlizet on cardiovascular morbidity and mortality has not been determined" and this may have been a barrier to usage. As was the fact that it wasn't covered by Medicare and reimbursable by insurers. This has been changing, though.

Nexlizet competes with non-statin LDL cholesterol lowering drugs as well as with statins, but it is a good alternative for those patients that can't tolerate statins well or who require additional cholesterol lowering drugs beyond what statins provide.

Some non-statin LDL cholesterol lowering drugs include PCSK9 inhibitors, which are injectable, monoclonal antibodies. This class of drugs have become huge despite being injectable and not oral.

Repatha from Regeneron (REGN) did over $1.3 Billion in revenues in 2022.

What is Bempedoic Acid?

Bempedoic acid a drug that becomes active once it has been metabolized by your body. It is active in the liver and is involved in the liver's biosynthesis of cholesterol. In this sense, it acts in the same pathway as statins.

It takes your body about 3 to 4 hours to reach its highest concentration of bempedoic acid after you ingest the tablet. It is then excreted through urine and feces within a day.

Statins and bempedoic acid are both used to lower cholesterol, but the side effects of statins make bempedoic acid a good alternative. They are:

Muscle-related side effects - aches and in some rare cases a severe condition called rhabdomyolysis

Increased incidence of diabetes

How has the Launch Gone?

Here is a look at the revenues by quarter since the launch of the drug in 2020. Please note I have excluded milestone payments and collaboration revenue to get a truer sense of product sales.

It has been a slow grind upward, but as I'll show below, there's a good chance revenues will ramp higher over the next 12 to 24 months.

Q1 2020: $0.8 Million

Q2 2020: $0.6 M

Q3 2020: $3.3 M

Q4 2020: $8.9 M

TOTAL 2020: $12.97 Million

Q1 2021: $6.35 Million

Q2 2021: $10.6 M

Q3 2021: $10.89 M

Q4 2021: $12.2 M

TOTAL 2021: $40.05 Million

Q1 2022: $13.35 Million

Q2 2022: $13.58 M

Q3 2022: $13.96 M

Q4 2022: $14.97 M

TOTAL 2022: $55.86 Million

Q1 2023: $17.03 Million

Q2 2023: $20.29 M

Q3 2023: $20.25 M

Source of above data is Sec.gov.

Product sales are only those sales in the US where the company sells NEXLETOL and NEXLIZET to wholesalers. The Company estimates reductions to its product sales Medicaid, Medicare and the Veterans' Administration ("VA") programs and any state/federal programs that buy in bulk.

Collaboration Revenues:

In addition to its US based sales, ESPR generates collaboration revenues. Those are payments made to ESPR from partners outside of the US. They include royalties as well as sales of bulk tablets sold to overseas partners (who then sell them to their local markets). Here are the collaboration revenues:

Q1 2020: $1.0 Million

Q2 2020: $211.6 M (includes milestone payments and upfront payments from collaboration partners)

Q3 2020: $0.5 M

Q4 2020: $1.48 M

TOTAL 2020: $214.58 Million

Q1 2021: $1.6 Million

Q2 2021: $30.04 M (includes upfront payment of $30 M from Daiichi)

Q3 2021: $3.51 M

Q4 2021: $3.25 M

TOTAL 2021: $38.4 Million

Q1 2022: $5.48 Million

Q2 2022: $5.26 M

Q3 2022: $5.02 M

Q4 2022: $3.85 M

TOTAL 2022: $19.61 Million

Q1 2023: $7.3 Million

Q2 2023: $5.49 M

Q3 2023: $13.72 M

Collaboration partners

The company's collaboration partners include Daiichi Sankyo Europe GmbH, or DSE, Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., or Otsuka, and Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd, or DS.

Expanded Labeling

On December 13, 2023, the FDA updated the LDL-C Lowering Indication for Esperion’s NEXLETOL® (bempedoic acid) Tablet and NEXLIZET® (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) Tablet. I don't think the market fully appreciated the importance of this label update.

While the stock went from $1.50/share to above $3.00 now, this label update essentially increased the addressable market for its drug from 10M patients to 30M patients. The prior label only allowed them to market the drug to those people on the maximum tolerated statins. This update removes that maximum label and includes the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia as a qualifier for existing approved populations, thus expanding the addressable patient population by 200%.

Here is a visual provided by Esperion of the addressable markets they operate in. After the December update, they are now addressing both the Blue and Dark Pink ovals.

Esperion Addressable Market (Esperion Addressable Market)

Additionally, the company is waiting on label approvals from the FDA for the reduction of cardiovascular risk across a range of primary and secondary endpoints based on a large study called the CLEAR outcomes trial, which showed that bempedoic acid can reduces these cardiovascular risks. The FDA accepted the Supplemental New Drug Applications and issued a PDUFA date (date on which they act on the submissions) of March 31, 2024.

If accepted, this expands the addressable patient population by another 133%, as represented in the light pink oval above. Additionally, with an expanded label, there is a higher likelihood that insurers reimburse for the drug, lowering the cost of it to the end consumer.

Other News: Lawsuit Settlement with Daiichi

Esperion sued its Nexletol partner (Daiichi) and recently settled with them for $125 Million. The source of the battle was over an arrangement ESPR made with Daiichi in which Daiichi would make milestone payments based on outcomes in the CLEAR outcomes study (mentioned above). This suit is now behind them and they will shift manufacturing over to Daiichi which will help lower Esperion's overhead costs starting in 2025.

In the JPM Conference on January 10, the company's CEO disclosed that they will reduce overhead expenses by at least $85 Million and upwards of $100 Million as a result of this setting.

Influential Doctors' Opinions

So we have a significant catalyst that just occurred in December with the addressable patient population increasing about 200% and we have another catalyst upcoming in the form of an additional expanded label.

But what has gotten me quite excited and prompted me to take a position in Esperion back in December and recently add to it are comments from Peter Attia (and others), who is a very influential health expert.

Here are a couple of excerpts:

1. https://x.com/ketogrillbakery/status/1716575744820932838?s=20

2. https://x.com/ketogrillbakery/status/1716576132152304060?s=20

Peter had been using combination therapies of statins and PCSK9 inhibitors but he disclosed that he now is using bempedoic acid and ezetimibe. He states that it prevents cholesterol from coming back into the gut after your body has recirculated it through your liver. He said what makes it special is it only inhibits cholesterol synthesis in your liver vs the rest of your body with statins. He said it is less potent and more selective and with no side effects. He said that maximum doses of statins hit a wall at lower levels and anything above that can ultimately result in insulin resistance and muscle pains

Here is another excerpt:

https://twitter.com/fmfclips/status/1743332246046568579

If you go to the end of that video, Peter says that if money wasn't an issue then everyone would be on a PCSK9 inhibitor and Nexlizet (Bempedoic acid + ezetimibe) and that eventually we'll get there. Again, in the section above I mentioned that with the label expansion comes the higher likelihood of these drugs being reimbursed by insurers.

About Peter Attia

Peter Attia is a highly influential longevity expert. He graduated from Stanford School of Medicine in 2001 and has his own practice focused on longevity. He wrote the #1 New York Times bestseller called "Outlive", which talks about living better and longer in ways that challenge conventional medicine. I've personally read his book and it is excellent.

Instagram: 941,000 followers

Twitter: 413,000 followers

YouTube: 547,000 subscribers

Podcast: Peter Attia The Drive

Financials

The company currently has about $115 Million cash. With the $125 Million settlement from Daiichi coming and taking into account the cash burn from this quarter (burn is now down to under $20M per quarter), the company is sitting on roughly $220 Million cash.

One of the collaboration partners, Otsuka, agreed to pay ESPR $50 Million if they get the label expansion they're seeking in March 2024. This would increase cash to around $250 Million after cash burn. The company has debt of $260 Million, but roughly $170 Million of that is non-recourse with Oberland, which is getting paid royalties on revenues.

All in all, with the label expansion and the improved balance sheet, I think there's a good chance this company gets to cash flow breakeven in 2025.

Conclusion

I see Esperion revenues growing from $30M+ per quarter to as high as $100M+ by the end of the year after the December label expansion rolls out. Analyst estimates are for $400 Million in revenues and $0.42 EPS in 2025. If the company hits those targets, I think it's likely the stock is at least $15 per share in 2025.

ESPR Analyst Estimates (Koyfin) (ESPR Analyst Estimates (Koyfin))

On the JPM Conference on January 10, 2024, when asked about how close they are to an operating profit, the CEO stated, "we're a lot closer than people think." He also said they're comfortable with analyst estimates for 2024. If I look at Koyfin's estimates for 2024, I see revenues up roughly 200% over 2023 to $300 Million and close to breakeven profit.

Having Peter Attia on board and with the audience he has, it's highly likely we see revenues start to ramp higher for Esperion. At a current market cap of $300 Million and with a significantly improved balance sheet, the upside here is pretty remarkable.

If you know anything about the history of continuous glucose monitoring devices and how they became just as popular for people with diabetes as with people without diabetes, you will know that Peter Attia was one of the driving forces behind their popularity. He spoke about them back in 2017 and 2018 and it helped turn DexCom (DXCM) from a $4 Billion market cap company to roughly $50 Billion today.

DXCM Stock Chart (DXCM Stock Chart)

I see the same exact thing playing out here with Esperion. I purchased shares at $0.90 and added to them around $2.30. This is one of the more exciting ways companies I've come across in a while. Please make sure you position size appropriately as it is a small cap and comes with inherent small cap risks.