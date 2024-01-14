Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Esperion Is Sitting On A Potential Blockbuster Drug

Catalyst Capital profile picture
Catalyst Capital
2.36K Followers

Summary

  • Esperion Therapeutics has a potential blockbuster drug that is gaining traction among the medical community.
  • The company's main drugs, NEXLIZET and NEXLETOL, have been approved by the FDA and offer alternatives to statins for lowering LDL cholesterol.
  • Recent developments, including an expanded labeling and influential endorsements from doctors like Peter Attia, suggest potential growth for the company.

Statin Tablet in Close Up

rogerashford/iStock via Getty Images

I believe Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) is sitting on a potential blockbuster drug that is just starting to gain traction amongst the medical community. The stock has been in the doghouse for a long time but

This article was written by

Catalyst Capital profile picture
Catalyst Capital
2.36K Followers
We seek outperformance by focusing on companies with significant near term drivers of value, or catalysts. None of our articles should be construed as investment advice. We may sell our positions at any point in time. Do your own research.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ESPR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About ESPR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ESPR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ESPR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.