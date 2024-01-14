Just_Super

Elevator Pitch

I have a Hold rating for Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) stock. My prior article for HSAI written on October 31, 2023 touched on recent news relating to the company's key client, and the stock's valuation de-rating.

My view of HSAI remains Neutral, as I take into consideration both the company's expectations of robust growth for Q4 2023 and potential challenges associated with expanding its presence in overseas markets like the US.

Fourth Quarter And Full-Year Sales And Shipments Should Meet Market's Expectations

HSAI's share price jumped by +7.3% to close at $8.20 on the January 11, 2024 trading day. The market had responded favorably to Hesai's latest disclosure on its top line and operating metrics.

Hesai issued a press release announcing its actual revenue and shipments on January 11. In the announcement, HSAI indicated that the company's sales for Q4 2023 and FY 2023 are projected to be higher than RMB555 million and RMB1.8 billion, respectively based on its "preliminary, unaudited" numbers. In contrast, the sell-side analysts' consensus fourth quarter and full-year top line forecasts for HSAI are RMB585 million and RMB1,844 million (source: S&P Capital IQ), respectively.

Separately, HSAI also outlined its expectations that its number of total LiDAR (Light Detection And Ranging) shipments and ADAS LiDAR shipments for full-year FY 2023 should be better than the company's earlier guidance of 220,000 units and 200,000 units, respectively.

In a nutshell, Hesai sees its sales expanding by more than +36% YoY and in excess of +50% in Q4 2023 and FY 2023, respectively. Also, HSAI's shipment volume for total LiDAR and ADAS LiDAR are expected to have increased by at least +173% and +223%, respectively in the prior year.

HSAI noted in its January 11, 2024 press release that "numerous new design wins, introducing new product series, and enhancing our manufacturing capabilities" are the major reasons for the company's strong financial and operating performance for the fourth quarter of the previous year and full-year 2023. Hesai also emphasized in this announcement that "we are confident in our business" for the new year on the basis that it has "secured ADAS design wins with 15 leading OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, covering over 50 vehicle models."

With my earlier April 25, 2023 initiation piece, I highlighted that the global ADAS LiDAR market has solid growth potential in view of modest single-digit ADAS penetration rates for key markets like Mainland China. I am still of the opinion that Hesai's outlook for the long run is positive, taking into account the industry's growth prospects.

In summary, I think that the current analysts' consensus FY 2023-2025 revenue CAGR projection (in local currency or RMB terms) of +56.1% for Hesai is realistic, considering HSAI's recent disclosure and the ADAS LiDAR's long-term growth outlook.

Overseas Expansion Might Face Challenges

Hesai currently trades at an undemanding growth-adjusted consensus next twelve months' Enterprise Value-to-Sales multiple of 0.03 times. This is derived based on HSAI's consensus next twelve months' EV/S ratio of 1.65 times by its consensus FY 2023-2025 top line CAGR estimate of +56.1%. In theory, a stock is deemed to be trading at a growth adjusted EV/S metric of 0.5 times (5/10) if its EV/S multiple is 5 times and its expected revenue growth rate is +10%.

It is likely that the market has assigned a hefty geopolitical discount to the value of HSAI's shares.

Technology industry media publication DigiTimes mentioned in a recent January 5, 2024 article that "Shanghai-based Hesai Technology has found itself at the center of ongoing trade tensions between the United States and China." This isn't the first media article that has shined the spotlight on HSAI's geopolitical risk factors. At the end of October last year, the Wall Street Journal published an article highlighting that "some in Washington are worried Hesai’s dominance in the (LiDAR) technology threatens national security."

HSAI issued a media release on November 29, 2023 clarifying that its LiDARs "do not store or wirelessly transmit data" and "do not capture facial features." The company also stressed in this late November clarification announcement that it is "a publicly traded, privately controlled company" which "received no government equity investment."

Nevertheless, Hesai Group's share price declined by -4.8% on October 31, 2023 (the date of the WSJ commentary piece), and its stock price has fallen by another -15.1% between November 1, 2023 and January 11, 2024. In my April 2023 initiation article, I noted that "adding new international clients" including those based in the US was a potential growth driver and re-rating catalyst for Hesai. It will be reasonable to assume that it will be more challenging for HSAI to sign on new customers in the US and other foreign markets due to geopolitical issues that are detailed in this section.

Concluding Thoughts

I take the view that a Hold rating for Hesai Group is fair. HSAI is exhibiting positive growth momentum as evidenced by its latest disclosure of key financial and operating figures. On the flip side, it could become more difficult for HSAI to grow in foreign markets such as the US taking into account geopolitical factors.