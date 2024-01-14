Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Humana: My Oh My, Another Strong Buy

Jan. 14, 2024 7:00 AM ETHumana Inc. (HUM) Stock9 Comments
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Humana is the fifth-largest player in the healthcare plans industry with a market cap of $62 billion.
  • Despite recent stock performance, Humana has outperformed the S&P 500 over the last ten and fifteen years.
  • The company's strong growth in memberships and positive industry outlook make it a potentially solid Strong Buy investment opportunity.
  This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, iREIT® on Alpha.

Flexing biceps covered with dollars

John M Lund Photography Inc

This article was coproduced with Chuck Walston.

With a market cap of $62 billion, Humana (NYSE:HUM) is the fifth-largest player in the healthcare plans industry.

As November drew to a close, an announcement that

This article was written by

Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
115.16K Followers

Brad Thomas has over 30 years of real estate investing experience and has acquired, developed, or brokered over $1B in commercial real estate transactions. He has been featured in Barron's, Bloomberg, Fox Business, and many other media outlets. He's the author of four books, including the latest, REITs For Dummies.

Brad, with his team of 10 analysts, runs the investing group iREIT® on Alpha, which covers REITs, BDCs, MLPs, Preferreds, and other income-oriented alternatives. The team of analysts has a combined 100+ years of experience and includes a former hedge fund manager, due diligence officer, portfolio manager, PhD, military veteran, and advisor to a former U.S. President. Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HUM, CI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (9)

David Dehetre profile picture
David Dehetre
Today, 8:42 AM
Comments (35)
I have UNH, ELV and HUM and these are fantastic dividend compounders. They also seem to have frequent times when healthcare prices become a hot topic which provides a buying opportunity. My UNH shares have doubled and ELV is up over 40% in just a couple of years. HUM is more of a recent buy.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:56 AM
Comments (77.35K)
@David Dehetre Thanks for sharing. I bought an entry position thanks to @Chuck Walston. Have a great weekend.
P
PH13
Today, 7:50 AM
Comments (162)
Yes HUM getting very attractive in price now. Should recover nicely in due course
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:57 AM
Comments (77.35K)
@PH13 Thanks for reading and commenting. Have a great weekend and happy new year!
Pablo profile picture
Pablo
Today, 7:33 AM
Comments (3.54K)
CenterWell? Does anyone actually use them and post here? I do, and I will soon dump them. Terrible and completely incompetent are some lighter words I have used with them.

Doesn't necessarily make HUM a bad buy, but seems like such a pharmacy could make a terrible mistake. Cost lives. Bad publicity. Just saying.
c
cobalt01
Today, 7:29 AM
Comments (512)
Thanks, on my radar.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:57 AM
Comments (77.35K)
@cobalt01 You're welcome. Have a great weekend and all the best.
R
Rick Rocket
Today, 7:13 AM
Comments (241)
Another dip lower on UNH earnings report which I frankly believe was overdone. Nice level to start accumulating HUM. Election yr could prove to be volatile for both companies. I expect the current administration to go after the entire Healthcare industry. Who knows what tricks they have up their sleeves.
Brad Thomas profile picture
Brad Thomas
Today, 8:58 AM
Comments (77.35K)
@Rick Rocket

"I expect the current administration to go after the entire Healthcare industry."

Let's hope that doesn't happen.

Have a great weekend.
