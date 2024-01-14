Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Heidelberg Materials: Lower Volume Is Expected In 2024

Jan. 14, 2024 4:32 AM ETHeidelberg Materials AG (HDELY) StockHLBZF
Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.78K Followers

Summary

  • The German real estate market is experiencing a downturn, with low residential investments and falling commercial real estate prices.
  • In our estimate, we project lower volumes in 2024 and resilient prices.
  • Heidelberg Materials raised its outlook, and even if the valuation is inexpensive on an EV/EBITDA, on a P/E basis, we maintain a neutral rating.

Sand destined to the manufacture of cement in a quarry

Juan-Enrique

In early 2023, our team decided to lower expectations on the real estate market, moving Heidelberg Materials and Holcim to a neutral status and publishing two analyses on potential headwinds. These reports were called Less Optimism About Real

This article was written by

Mare Evidence Lab profile picture
Mare Evidence Lab
4.78K Followers
Buy-side hedge professionals conducting fundamental, income oriented, long term analysis across sectors globally in developed markets. Please shoot us a message or leave a comment to discuss ideas.DISCLOSURE: All of our articles are a matter of opinion, informed as they might be, and must be treated as such. We take no responsibility for your investments but wish you best of luck.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About HDELY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HDELY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HDELY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.