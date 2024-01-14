Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Week In Review: China Biopharmas Book $9B In Deals During JP Morgan Conference Week

ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.14K Followers

Summary

  • Shanghai Argo Biopharma entered two agreements with Novartis for a total value of $4.2 billion.
  • San Diego’s Ambrx Biopharma will be acquired by Johnson & Johnson for $2 billion.
  • GSK plans to acquire Aiolos Bio, a San Francisco-London startup, for $1 billion upfront and up to $400 million in regulatory milestones.

Close up of examining of test sample

deliormanli

Deals and Financings

Shanghai Argo Biopharma entered two agreements with Novartis (NVS), out-licensing four next-gen RNAi therapeutics for $185 million upfront and a total value of $4.2 billion (see story). In the first agreement, Argo granted Novartis

This article was written by

ChinaBio Today profile picture
ChinaBio Today
2.14K Followers
China has become the #2 pharmaceutical market years ahead of projections and continues to be the fastest growing market in the world. China is $50 billion dollars a year into life science and healthcare development through over 160 government funding programs. VC investment, M&A transactions and cross-border partnering deals in China were all up significantly in 2012. ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools. From our offices in Shanghai and San Diego, our industry analysts provide daily news, commentary and analysis on public and private China life science companies, as well as events and global issues affecting the China market. Visit: ChinaBio Today (http://www.chinabiotoday.com) ChinaBio LLC (http://www.chinabiollc.com)

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NVS--
Novartis AG
AMAM--
Ambrx Biopharma Inc.
JNJ--
Johnson & Johnson
GSK--
GSK plc
PRAX--
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.