Pairs Trading Volatility Using ETF Options

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment

By Andrew Prochnow

Options trading has become very popular among investors in recent years, as evidenced by the recent bonanza in zero-day options (aka "0 DTE" options).

The surge in options trading can be attributed in part to a recent spike in the CBOE Volatility Index (VIX). In early 2020, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a remarkable rally in the VIX, reaching an unprecedented all-time high.

It's unsurprising that substantial fluctuations in the VIX often lead to heightened interest in options trading activity. Over the past few years, options trading volumes have experienced a significant upswing, with new records for total options trading volume being established in 2020, 2021, and 2022, as depicted below.

Record spikes in the VIX lend themselves well to options-focused trading activity. But even when volatility is depressed—as it is now—there's still typically a large number of attractive opportunities available in the market.

Bloomberg

To identify options-focused trading opportunities, traders typically use a metric such as Implied Volatility Rank (aka IV Rank). IV Rank reports the current level of implied volatility in a given underlying (stock or ETF) against the last 52 weeks of data.

Consequently, IV Rank enables investors and traders to promptly identify opportunities where implied volatility is trading at an extreme, such as the upper or lower bounds of the 52-week range. Options traders favor engaging with volatility at extremes because it has a historical tendency to revert to the mean. In other words, elevated levels of volatility typically trend lower, returning toward the historical average, while diminished levels of volatility tend to trend higher, as demonstrated below.

tastytrade

In interpreting IV Rank, this metric is typically presented as a percentage value ranging from 0 to 100%. For instance, if implied volatility in a hypothetical stock XYZ is trading at 50, and the 52-week range for implied volatility spans from 25 to 75, the corresponding IV Rank would be 50%.

Conversely, if implied volatility were at 25 in hypothetical stock XYZ, the IV Rank would be 0% since 25 represents the lowest observed level of implied volatility over the past 52 weeks. Alternatively, if implied volatility were at 75, this would signify an IV Rank of 100%, as 75 marks the highest observed level of implied volatility over the last 52 weeks.

When IV Rank surpasses 50%, options traders typically seek opportunities to sell volatility, especially when the VIX is trading at elevated levels. It's noteworthy that the long-term average for the VIX is approximately 19.

So, when the VIX starts trending into the 20s and 30s, options traders usually get more active selling derivatives. It should be noted that the VIX hasn't traded above 40 since April 2020. So the next time the VIX does pop above 40, it will likely be triggered by a very significant development.

On the flip side of the coin, volatility-focused traders tend to look for buying opportunities when the VIX—and IV Ranks—are depressed. The VIX is currently trading at around 13, which is at the lower end of its recent range.

One thing options traders have to keep in mind, however, is the existence of “time decay.” As time passes, options lose value, because they draw closer to expiration. And that natural headwind can work against options buyers.

Bloomberg

How to Pairs Trade Volatility

In addition to individual options positions, investors and traders can also consider additional volatility-focused strategies, such as spreads or volatility pairs.

This may include covered calls, which are one of the most common types of options-focused positions. Or it may include spreads, such as a long/short straddle, a butterfly, or a bull/bear vertical spread. However, another approach available to options traders is a volatility-focused pairs trade.

Much like a traditional pairs trade, volatility pairs hinge on a strong historical correlation between the two underlyings, whether they be single stocks or exchange-traded funds (ETFs). But instead of pairing a long versus short position in the two underlying stocks/ETFs, a volatility-focused pair involves buying the options of one stock/ETF versus selling the options in another.

This approach is sometimes referred to as volatility dispersion. And by pairing symbols with a strong historical correlation, traders can help isolate the volatility dimension of the trade.

That’s because when two underlyings share a strong correlation, they typically move in the same direction, and often to a similar degree. Volatility-focused pairs trades can be attractive when two highly correlated underlyings experience a sharp divergence in their respective levels of implied volatility.

For example, imagine two stocks from the oil sector that are highly correlated. In “normal” trading conditions, these two stocks would be expected to move in the same direction, to a similar degree.

Now imagine that one of the stocks trades with an elevated IV Rank, while the other trades with a depressed IV Rank. In that situation, an options-focused investor/trader might consider buying the options of the stock with depressed volatility, and selling the options of the stock with elevated volatility.

In this structure, the goal is to profit from a reversion to the mean in volatility. For example, if the elevated volatility were to trend lower, or the depressed volatility were to trend higher—or a combination of the two.

That’s why a strong, historical correlation is so important, because it helps ensure that the two symbols will move together. Essentially, that established relationship helps reduce the risk of an unexpected gap move in one of the underlyings, but not the other. Gap moves are kryptonite for short options positions because they can trigger outsized losses.

Pairs and Risk

However, under the aforementioned pairs structure, the two underlying stocks/ETFs are more likely to move in the same direction, to a similar degree. That means any losses stemming from the short options position will hopefully be offset by gains in the long options position. And that’s very similar to how a traditional pairs trade works.

The risk, of course, is that some idiosyncratic risk (e.g. stock-specific risk) triggers a gap move in the short options position, which doesn't trigger the same type of move in the long options position.

For example, imagine those same two stocks from the oil sector. If oil prices were to rally due to a significant geopolitical disturbance, both stocks would likely move higher to a similar degree. In that scenario, the holder of the volatility pair is somewhat insulated from a gap move.

On the other hand, if one of the stocks were suddenly acquired, triggering a big move to the upside, the other half of the pairs trade wouldn’t necessarily respond in the same fashion. In that scenario, the short options position would likely produce an outsized loss, as compared to a smaller gain in the long options position.

These are important things to keep in mind when setting up a volatility-focused pairs trade. And the aforementioned examples help illustrate why some investors and traders use index or sector/theme ETFs when establishing volatility pairs, as opposed to single stocks.

Using ETFs in Volatility Pairs

Unlike single stocks, diversified ETFs are less susceptible to gap moves. And if an ETF does make a gap move, the corresponding ETF (e.g. the other half of the pairs trade) would likely respond in kind.

For example, if the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) were to spike by 5%, it’s highly likely that the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) would rally by a similar amount. That's because the major market indices share a strong, positive correlation, as highlighted below.

tastytrade

In the aforementioned example, it’s hard to imagine the DIA making a big gap move higher, without the SPY responding in kind. That’s because both underlyings are major market indices that cover the U.S. stock market, and share a very strong historical correlation.

Considering all of the aforementioned information, one can see why an options trader might consider pairing a single stock against an ETF. In this structure, the long volatility portion of the trade would be ideally focused in the single stock, while the short volatility portion of the trade would ideally be focused in the ETF.

ETFs are theoretically less susceptible to idiosyncratic risks, and therefore less susceptible to gap moves.

Looking at one final example, imagine if IV Rank was depressed in Exxon Mobil (XOM) and elevated in an oil-focused ETF such as the VanEck Oil Services ETF (OIH). Over the last three months the daily correlation between these two symbols is roughly 0.76.

Considering that both symbols hail from the oil sector, one could see how this situation might lend itself well to a potential volatility-focused pairs trade. Because the short volatility leg of the trade would be concentrated in an ETF, while the long volatility leg of the trade would be concentrated in the single stock.

That setup helps minimize the exposure of the short volatility position, because again, ETFs are theoretically less susceptible to gap moves.

Andrew Prochnow has more than 15 years of experience trading the global financial markets, including 10 years as a professional options trader. Andrew is a frequent contributor Luckbox magazine.