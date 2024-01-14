Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
2024 Lidar Industry Updates

Jan. 14, 2024
Robert Dydo
Summary

  • Tier 1 companies like Continental, Bosch, and ZF Friedrichshafen are discontinuing their lidar development programs, impacting companies like Innoviz.
  • Cepton lost a contract with GM, questioning $33M in revenue expected in 2024.
  • Luminar remains positive about its relationship with Daimler Truck and has a significant agreement with Volvo and Polestar.

Machine vision system of an autonomous truck.

Scharfsinn86

Western LIDAR Cancelations

December 2023 marked a challenging period for the lidar industry, with Tier 1 companies implementing cost-cutting measures and discontinuing their automotive programs, which included lidar development. Notably, Continental (OTCPK:CTTAF), Bosch (OTC:BSWQY), and

In the past, I evaluated solar manufacturers and renewable yieldcos based on their operational, financial, and growth factors. Currently, I am interested in lidar companies' technology, adoption, and revenue growth..

Comments (1)

M
Mayo Man
Today, 4:53 AM
Comments (3.93K)
Very comprehensive article and very helpful to me. Thanks for your work on it. Long Ouster too.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

