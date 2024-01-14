Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Will AMC Entertainment Survive 2024?

Pacifica Yield
Summary

  • AMC Entertainment is set to see its fourth quarter cash burn ramp back up after respite provided by Barbenheimer.
  • The company continues to dilute its shareholders, issuing $300 million of equity in November.
  • AMC's balance sheet is weighed down by significant liabilities as the looming specter of dilution hampers investor sentiment and the stock price.

Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

The existential risks facing AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) have always been clear; debt of $4.75 billion, an accumulated deficit of $7.8 billion, and $400 million in trailing 12-month free cash burn at the end of its last reported quarter. From the

The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

I agree with the analysis. I'm optimistic that 2024 will be "okay" for the cinema sector. The effects of delays caused by the studio executives' long delay in meeting key demands by the actors in particular will make this a tough year. My hope is that fewer "tentpoles" might also mean fewer big disappointments, so there are fewer sudden and deep plunges in cinema stock prices disproportionate to real effects. That should somewhat help support future ATM offerings.

My guess is that we'll see some consolidation among the steaming services, and higher prices, and this might help boost ticket sales for new releases. The theaters need something to show, though, and there's no doubt that they are all stuck with more screens than they need currently or will need in the foreseeable future. AMC will struggle with this more than Cinemark because it has a higher debt load under less favorable terms and will encounter additional unfavorability in any refinancing it looks to do. Part of me wishes AMC would go bankrupt, because movements of its shares tend to pull down CNK despite little similarity in circumstance. I also think it would be fitting comeuppance for the "meme" shareholders who refused to let the company sell shares at prices that might have paid off its entire debt and set AMC up for long-term success. But AMC's management team has done well evading collapse under very difficult circumstances, and it appears they will continue to do so into 2025. If studios take the time to recalibrate towards what audiences want, 2025 can continue the post-pandemic recovery of moviegoing, especially with streaming services looking to pack in ads and other annoyances to try and attain even bare profitability. That will not take AMC "to the moon," not EVER, because there will be then be so many shares that even record profits would be so distributed as to be negligible. With the right luck, though, there might be some modest growth in share price once the studios stop their self-harm games and start helping their key partners in cinema recover their operations.
Short answer is absolutely not!
