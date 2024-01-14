Brandon Bell/Getty Images News

The existential risks facing AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) have always been clear; debt of $4.75 billion, an accumulated deficit of $7.8 billion, and $400 million in trailing 12-month free cash burn at the end of its last reported quarter. From the perspective of solvency, the largest theatre operator in the US navigated the pandemic masterfully, tapping its equity and the retail meme stock mania to rapidly and radically dilute its shareholders to remain a going concern. AMC benefited immensely from the dual blockbuster releases of Barbie and Oppenheimer during its fiscal 2023 third quarter, helping the company generate revenue that at $1.41 billion was up a material 45.2% from its year-ago comp and beat consensus estimates by $150 million.

I last covered AMC with a sell rating amidst the strike by writers and actors. The thesis then was that disruption in the fourth quarter would offset an expected surge in revenue to be gained from the Barbenheimer phenomenon. The fourth quarter box office numbers have come in and they were lackluster with a $1.86 billion cumulative gross, lower than 2021 and ahead of 2022 by just $82 million. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour was the largest ticket item with the overall quarter down from numbers that were concentrated around $2.8 billion box before the pandemic. However, numbers for the full year surpassed $9 billion, the highest since 2019.

On Dilution And Debt

AMC's number of shares outstanding is up at least 1360% over the last five years as of the end of its third quarter with dilution continuing at pace. The company raised $300 million in November from an at-the-market offering of 30,000,000 shares at $10 per share. Critically, the looming specter of dilution is poignant and has placed a hard ceiling on investor sentiment. Hence, the stock will find it hard to react positively to good news or broad market catalysts like an interest rate cut because management has shown time and time again that this will be used as a stepping stone for dilution. The financial engineering to overcome a previous cap on the amount of shares it can issue has led to a collapse of its stock price. The prospects of solvency for 2024 are muddied by the balance sheet.

AMC's balance sheet is too heavy on liabilities with a stockholders' deficit of $2.14 billion and current liabilities, amounts coming due within 12 months, ahead of current assets by $548 million. The company's cash and equivalents balance at $730 million at the end of the third quarter is set to be boosted by the November ATM offering. AMC did realize material gains in profitability during the quarter with adjusted EBITDA of $193.7 million up markedly from an EBITDA loss of $12.9 million a year ago period. The company posted an adjusted loss per share that at $0.09 was ahead of a loss of $2 in the year-ago quarter. AMC also noted that its contribution per patron was up 30% over 2019 on the back of price increases and initiatives like AMC branded gourmet candy.

Cash Burn And Survivability

AMC's net cash position should be just north of $1 billion before cash burn for the fourth quarter. 2024 is set to be a weaker year for the box office versus 2023 with several releases including Disney's Snow White and Elio deferred into 2025. Deadpool 3, Dune Part Two, Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim, and A Quiet Place: Day One are all set to be successes but the movie slate is weaker as a result of the strikes. AMC's free cash burn for fiscal 2023 will likely be in the ballpark of $500 million, with this figure at minimum set to be reflected in 2024. Hence, current cash is sufficient to support a runway that lasts into 2025. This balance can also still be increased by future ATM offerings.

AMC should survive 2024 but the stock price will continue to see headwinds. The Fed might also provide a positive salvo for the bulls by sparking a broad market rally if they cut interest rates in line with market expectations. Overall, the dilution is a bitter but necessary pill to swallow for shareholders as AMC needs to issue new shares to stay alive and the alternative scenario post their current cash runway would likely see the company declare bankruptcy and shareholders have their stake driven to zero after the company is seized by its creditors and forced through a restructuring. A restructuring would of course allow AMC to renegotiate or reject its leases and close down underperforming sites. The pathway for the company to avoid this remains slim with a possible collapse of inflation and intense Fed rate cuts in response creating a chance for refinancing some debt. But most of the company's debt was issued before the pandemic in the ZIRP era and AMC's credit risk is now a lot higher. The ticker remains a sell.