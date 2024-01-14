PM Images

When I walk around NYC, I feel as if I can't walk three blocks in midtown Manhattan without passing a Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX). That's because at the end of Starbucks 2023 fiscal year, they had 16,352 stores across the United States, and there are roughly 350 locations in New York City alone. I love coffee, and in addition to brewing my own coffee, I also pick up a large Pike or Cappuccino 3-5x per week. I have noticed from visiting many different Starbucks locations that they are extremely efficient and accurate, and their brand has a cult following. Whether I go to a Starbucks in Manhattan, on Long Island, or in another state, my order will always taste the same. The other observation I have made is that more and more younger people are ordering a wide variety of beverages. When I hear the words two pumps of this, I think of reoccurring revenue because Starbucks can make a wide range of customizable drinks to the customer's satisfaction in an efficient manner. It seems as if the Starbucks following is getting younger, and that's probably because parents who are addicted to coffee from Starbucks are getting their children accustomed to the brand as they grow up ordering from Starbucks.

Starbucks isn't the typical dividend stock I look for. Most recently, I started adding to my position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), which has declined -29.73% over the past year. Bristol Myers has decline so much that its dividend yield is 4.78%, and it trades at 6.9x 2024 earnings. Starbucks may not look like a screaming value play today, and its dividend yield is under 3%, but I am investing for different reasons. I am becoming a shareholder in a brand that continues to expand its footprint and grow its following by the generation. Starbucks shares have declined by 13.10% over the past year, which puts them in a position where I am willing to pay 22x 2024 earnings for their future profits and their future dividend growth. Starbucks shares could continue to decline, which is why I will be scaling into the position over the next couple of months. I think that Starbucks looks interesting from a long-term perspective, and I look forward to reinvesting in its growing dividend.

Following up on my previous article about Starbucks

In June of 2023, I wrote an article on Starbucks (can be read here), and since then, shares have declined by -8.06% as the S&P 500 appreciated by 11.68%. After the dividend had been factored in, Starbucks had a total return of -7.06%, which still significantly trailed the S&P 500. In the article, I had discussed Starbucks's capital allocation program, and its plans for future growth. Now that I am officially a shareholder of Starbucks, I want to write a follow-up article about why I am planning to allocate capital toward Starbucks over the next several months. Even though there is no indication that shares have bottomed, I think Starbucks is becoming a more compelling buy as the United States continues to consume enormous amounts of coffee.

The world runs on caffeine, and coffee is fueling billions in annual profits for Starbucks

I drink at least 2-4 cups of coffee daily, and no matter when I go to Starbucks, there are always customers waiting to pick up their orders and sitting at the tables. I started to look into some statistics for coffee, and some of them are quite shocking. The average coffee drinker in the United States consumes between 2-3 cups per day. In 2021, over 77 million 60-kilogram bags of coffee were produced in South America, and global coffee production reached 175 million 60-kilogram bags. The United States ranks 25th in the countries that drink the most coffee, and 42.9% of Americans drink coffee because they enjoy the taste rather than the energy boost it provides. These are some overwhelming statistics I considered when evaluating how much Starbucks could grow its brand as it expands domestically and internationally. While energy drinks have become popular, nobody has ever asked me if I want to grab an energy drink; it's always an invitation to grab coffee. Coffee has become a standard for personal consumption and social engagements. I have never gone to a meeting or conference where there were energy drinks on the table or offered, it's always coffee. I don't see this changing, and as the global population expands, I think that Starbucks has a long-term opportunity to generate additional profitability as the coffee market expands. From 2024 to 2029, the coffee market is expected to grow at a 4.72% CAGR from $132.13 billion to $166.39 billion.

Starbucks is a dominant force in the coffee industry that continues to expand its footprint. Starbucks opened 816 net new stores in their 2024 Q4, bringing their total stress for the 2023 fiscal year to 38,038. Starbucks owns 52% of these stores, while 48% are licensed. Their footprint is predominantly in the United States and China, which are comprised of 16,352 stores across the United States and 6,806 stores in China, making up 61% of their global portfolio. In Q4 of their 2023 fiscal year, Starbucks generated $9.4 billion in revenue, which was an 11% increase while surpassing 20,000 stores internationally. The Starbucks rewards program is also reaching the masses, as there were 32.6 million active U.S. Starbucks rewards memberships in 2023, a 14% increase YoY. Starbucks ended up finishing 2023, delivering on the high end of its guidance as its consolidated revenues reached $36 billion, up 12% YoY, and generated $3.58 in GAAP EPS, a 27% YoY increase.

Starbucks issued strong guidance for 2024, which included their global comp growth to be 5-7%. Starbucks sees its domestic comparable store sales growing from 5-7% while getting 4-6% out of China as well. Starbucks sees its new store growth to grow by roughly 7%, with approximately 75% of the growth still coming from its international business. Starbucks sees its global expansion bringing the total store count to around 41,000 by the end of its 2024 fiscal year. Starbucks is also expecting progressive margin expansion as they allocate $1 billion to high-return and growth-oriented investments, which include wage growth, new store equipment and enhancements, digital and product innovation, and supply chain modernization.

Starbucks isn't a young company, but its growth story is far from being over. Shares have retraced significantly from the $125 level they reached in 2021, while the underlying business only grew stronger. In 2022, Starbucks increased its revenue by $3.19 billion or 10.98% YoY while growing its revenue by $3.73 billion or 11.55% YoY in its 2023 fiscal year. Over the past two years, Starbucks has generated $7.4 billion in net income as their operations continue to generate billions in profitability on an annual basis. The combination of Starbucks continued expansion and the global outlook for the coffee industry makes me believe that Starbucks will continue to deliver on the higher end of its forward guidance, which could create an opportunity for capital appreciation in the future. Over the next three years, Starbucks is expected to grow its EPS between 15-20% YoY each year. Currently, shares are trading at 22 times 2024 EPS, 19 times 2025 EPS, and 16 times 2026 EPS. I think this is an inexpensive valuation to pay for a company with one of the most recognizable brands globally and one that generates billions in profits while having double-digit EPS growth on the horizon for the next seven years.

Starbucks is a dividend growth machine and has the earnings power to keep the increases coming

On the Q4 conference call, Starbucks indicated that in 2024, it expects to continue its dividend approach. Starbucks has increased its dividend over the past 13 years at a 20% CAGR. In November of 2023, Starbucks provided shareholders with a $0.04 quarterly dividend increase, which worked out to be 7.55% higher than the previous quarterly dividend. Starbucks pays $2.28 per share, which is a 2.45% yield. They have a payout ratio of around 61% and are committed to rewarding shareholders with a portion of the profits. Over the past 5-years, their average growth rate has been 10.35%. If Starbucks can continue to expand its earnings and grow the dividend by 6% on an annual basis, it could grow the dividend per share to $3.05 over the next five years. If Starbucks can get closer to its current 5-year growth rate and grow the dividend at 8%, over the next 5-years the dividend could grow to $3.35. By adding to my position over the next couple of months, I can capitalize on what I believe is an attractive valuation and benefit from a growing dividend and hopefully significant capital appreciation over the next 5-10 years.

Risks to investing in Starbucks

While Starbucks is one of the most recognizable brands and is a dominant force in a growing market, it has significant competition. McDonald's (MCD) is opening CosMc's, and while it's in the early stages, this could become a significant competitor to Starbucks. Independent coffee brands such as Black Rifle Coffee have been on the rise in addition to a new retail chain, Dutch Bros (BROS), which is also expanding its footprint quickly. There is no shortage of options when looking for coffee, whether it's a retail location or looking for coffee to brew at home. In addition to increased competition, Starbucks has unionization risks, in addition to risks from boycotts. Starbucks and its competitors could also face a production risk if a natural disaster or even mother nature impacts the amount of coffee that can be produced. Starbucks could also face headwinds from its international business if laws and regulations change or if new taxes are implemented that impact its margins.

Conclusion

I just became a shareholder of Starbucks as shares got too cheap for me to stay on the sidelines any longer. I can't predict what will happen in the short term, and that's why I will be scaling into the position regardless if a bottom has occurred or if shares keep falling. I am looking several years out, and Starbucks is committed to its future expansion, which is expected to deliver double-digit EPS growth for many years to come. I think that there is an opportunity for long-term investors to generate capital appreciation while benefiting from a growing dividend along the way. Starbucks has been a champion of capital allocation, and I am excited to reinvest every dividend while benefiting from future increases and the power of compounding while I wait to see if my investment thesis plays out the way I think it will.