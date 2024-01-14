Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BIZD: A BDC ETF Vs. Its Top Holdings

Jan. 14, 2024 9:15 AM ETVanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD)5 Comments
Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • The VanEck BDC Income ETF seeks to replicate the performance of publicly traded business development companies.
  • BIZD yields over 11%, and pays quarterly.
  • BIZD's top 10 holdings make up 75% of its portfolio, with Ares Capital being the largest holding at 20%.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus. Learn More »
BDC concept is shown by businessman.

8vFanI

Are you interested in BDC's, Business Development Companies, but don't know which one to invest in? There's an ETF which does some of the heavy lifting for you: The VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD).

BIZD seeks to replicate as closely

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. Our portfolio's average yield is over 9%.

We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 6% to 15%-plus.

We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else.

Find out how our service is beating the market in 2024.

We offer a range of high yield income vehicles, and there's currently a 20% off sale on our service, and a 2-Week Free Trial.

This article was written by

Double Dividend Stocks profile picture
Double Dividend Stocks
38.72K Followers

Robert Hauver, MBA, aka “Double Dividend Stocks” was VP of Finance for an industry-leading corporation for 18 years and has been investing for more than 30 years. He focuses on undercovered and undervalued income vehicles and he leads the investing group Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus.

With Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus he scours the world's markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10% or more, backed by strong earnings. Features include: a portfolio with up to 40 holdings at a time including links to associated articles, a dividend calendar, weekly research articles, exclusive ideas, and trade alerts. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of OBDC, FSK either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (5)

W
WhiskeyPete
Today, 11:02 AM
Comments (608)
Good timely article. I'm personally unsure about whether I should buy ARCC at these prices or take a smaller position in BIZD and wait for a pullback .
g
grcinak
Today, 10:19 AM
Comments (1.91K)
I agree 100%. There is zero reason to pay dearly for VanEck to assemble basket of BDCs, when the individual investor can build his/her own BDC basket at minimal cost.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 9:33 AM
Comments (7.51K)
Thanks for your thoughts on the BDC sector. As a person who follows BDCs closely, I enjoyed the article and believe you did a very good job articulating your thesis. Comparing how individual stocks perform compared to a comparable ETF that includes them is always a worthwhile endeavor that helps one assess your individual stock picking prowess.

I have owned FSK for over a year. It outperformed BIZD, thankfully, and I am content holding my large position in this BDC. I previously owned smaller positions in both ARCC and OBDC, but sold them late last year when I decided to reduce my excessive exposure to the Financial Sector. I also sold BLK and BX at the same time, when I could no longer justify owning any of them at current prices compared to my assessment of their underlying value. As I have done before, I will scoop up BLK, BX and even ARCC and OBDC again when their prices fall back into a reasonable zone that would afford me a potential for appreciation that is more acceptable me.

I made my granddaughters memorize the following before we started each of their stock portfolios: "You make money in the stock market through dividends and appreciation." How you balance the two is an art form that can be developed over time, which is why I start all of my grandkids with portfolios when they turn 5 years old.

I will continue to sing my favorite refrain here on SA: Price and Value are the yin and yang of investing. When I demonstrate diligent dedication (my Sunday alliteration) to this refrain, my portfolio performance is enhanced.
robkrow profile picture
robkrow
Today, 9:50 AM
Comments (685)
@ndardick
Thanks.
d
deadhead213
Today, 9:17 AM
Comments (5.77K)
You’re kidding, right?
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About BIZD ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BIZD

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BIZD
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.