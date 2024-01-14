Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Dividend Cut Alert: Double-Digit Yields That Could Soon Be Slashed

High Yield Investor
High Yield Investor


Summary

  • Dividend cuts are an investor's worst nightmare.
  • We look at several high-yielding stocks that could soon have to slash their dividends.
  • We share why we are still bullish on one of them.
Trouble and loss of money. Price drop.

Andrii Yalanskyi

No one likes a dividend cut:

  • They reduce the income stream that many retirees rely on for funding their retirement lifestyle.
  • They often trigger a negative market response, leading to steep stock price declines. This typically adds insult to injury



High Yield Investor
High Yield Investor


Samuel Smith is Vice President of Leonberg Capital, he has a diverse background that includes being lead analyst at several highly regarded dividend stock research firms. He is a Professional Engineer and Project Management Professional and holds a B.S. in Civil Engineering & Mathematics from the United States Military Academy at West Point and has a Masters in Engineering.

Samuel runs High Yield Investor investing group. Samuel teams up with Jussi Askola and Paul R. Drake where they focus on finding the right balance between safety, growth, yield, and value. High Yield Investor offers real-money core, retirement, and international portfolios. The services also features regular trade alert, educational content, and an active chat room of like minded investors. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, ET.PR.I, NEP either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (10)

C
Centrino
Today, 4:07 PM

For NEP, would it be a smart strategy to patiently wait for the dividend cut announcement and the price dip.
And only then buy more shares at a cheaper price?
High Yield Investor
High Yield Investor
Today, 4:11 PM

@Centrino it is impossible to know for sure. The stock has already cratered and it appears that at least some of a potential cut has already been priced in. I also think there is a greater than 50% chance that the dividend won't be cut at all. I think it is much more likely that they will cease dividend growth in the near future and skate by without a cut. It really comes down to where interest rates head over the next few years. NEP is high risk, high reward here. If you wait to buy until the dividend cut, you obviously reduce downside risk, but you also could very possibly miss out on a 2x in the stock price.
a
alpha-alpha
Today, 3:57 PM

MPW has been a dog for so long, and can't seem to dig out. Hard to believe that SA's Number 1 REIT author was so bullish on it a few years ago.
Veritas1010
Veritas1010
Today, 3:39 PM

@Samuel Smith,

Well done. $MPW had enough sign posts and warnings concerning Stewart and complaints from previous owners on managements lack of transparency to keep me away from this one, thankfully!

As for $NEP, I hope it can maintain its outsized distributions ~ but if it slashes I bought back-in while still in the low $20’s and doing so I didn’t’t have any dilutions that the distributions might need to be “adjusted”. Therefore I’m in once again for the long haul with $NEE having their back. One way or another this is a very good long term investment on renewable infrastructure growth in an improved economy.

Thank you for your continued examination!
C
CannabisPat
Today, 3:25 PM

Up big with $NEP, down huge with $MPW. Time to fish or cut bait?
Korone Investor
Korone Investor
Today, 3:04 PM

Logical and timely research.
Those are good to trade but Bad to invest in.
