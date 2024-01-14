Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Paramount Resources: Beating A Cold Air Front

Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Paramount Resources has brought online additional production supply, which will coincide with a gas processing plant expansion.
  • Despite some production downtime due to unforeseen events, the company expects to meet its production guidance.
  • The company's strong financial position and lack of long-term debt make it resilient in the face of market fluctuations.
  • The cold air event that has begun should make the extra production and gas processing plant temporarily very valuable.
  • This company grows while paying a dividend. There is no debt to service. Therefore, the company has proportionately a lot more free cash flow and cash flow.
Oil pump, oil industry equipment

bjdlzx

Paramount Resources (PRMRF) management updated that they had brought online another natural gas processing plant and more production in the latest update. This additional production supply is going to happen right as a cold air

This article was written by

20.55K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of PRMRF XOM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation for the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (2)

GuyRien1
Today, 9:07 AM
@Long Player Thanks for the article. It's great that someone covers these organizations. I follow but don't own them and I agree with all you said: good management, excellent balance sheet etc. But let me play devil's advocate. Why buy them now, why not wait for some big event (i.e that occured in 2020 and 2016) and get them on sale below $5. This seems to be quite typical with energy stocks in my limited experience.
gastro4
Today, 7:46 AM
Thanks for update. You seem to be the only SA author covering this company
