Introduction

As a new retiree, I now have a lot of time on my hands to do one of my favorite hobbies, search for dividend stocks! One stock I came across while researching was Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS). Until a couple of days ago I had never heard of the company until I was scrolling across YouTube. Doing some research on the business I quickly liked what I saw from them which prompted this analysis. Despite the company having a short dividend track record, they have the makings of a long-term hold for those who enjoy dividends like I do. In this article, we'll take a deep dive into what makes OTIS a potential buy and why they should be on dividend investors' radar.

Overview

Despite the company having a short dividend track record, they actually have a pretty long history, dating back to the 1800's. If you look on Seeking Alpha, you'll see the dividend record only goes back until 2020. The reason for that is OTIS separated from its parent company United Technologies Corporation in 2020 and listed on the NYSE then. But United Technologies Corporation was actually first traded on the NYSE back in 1920, a century before.

Otis Worldwide was founded by craftsman and entrepreneur Elisha Graves Otis in 1853 when he sold his first elevator. Since then his invention has changed how we live and how we move. And his inventions can be found almost any and everywhere.

The company engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators, and operates in two segments: New Equipment and Service. They design, manufacture, and sell elevators, escalators, & moving walkways for businesses. The service segment performs maintenance, repairs, and upgrades to this equipment. So, these are a fabric in our everyday lives like when you go into any business: airports, shopping centers, hotels, etc. And this is something that will only continue to grow for the foreseeable future.

Impressive Dividend Growth

Since 2020, OTIS has grown the dividend by 70% from $0.20 to the current $0.34. The company raised the dividend by more than 17% last year from $0.29. This is in comparison to peers Ingersoll Rand (IR) who has not grown their quarterly dividend of $0.02 since 2021 and SMC Corporation (OTCPK:SMCAY) who pays a semi-annual dividend of $0.1527 currently.

Author creation

And seeing how the company has been impressively growing its earnings and cash flows over the same period, I think the dividend will continue to grow for the foreseeable future. In the chart below you can see OTIS has also been growing its free cash flow over the same period.

Author creation

FCF grew from $1.3 billion to $1.45 billion in 2022. And management expects this to be in the range of $1.5 billion to $1.55 billion for the full fiscal year 2023. This is down from the $1.6 billion the company posted back in 2021, but still up (from 2020) showing they are continuing to grow. I'll discuss later in the article why company cash flows slightly declined. But for now the dividend is well-covered.

Share Repurchases

Another thing that stood out to me was the amount of share buybacks the company has been doing. And they plan to repurchase a total of $800 million worth by the end of the fiscal year. In Q1, OTIS repurchased $175 million worth of shares and another $175 million worth in Q2.

In 2022 the company also repurchased a total of $850 million worth of shares. At the end of Q3, the company had a total of 410.8 million shares outstanding according to their 10-Q. With an annual dividend payout of $1.31, their dividend is well-covered by cash flow, giving them a very safe payout ratio of roughly 36%.

Meaning the company has ample room to continue raising the dividend for the foreseeable future. Even if they raised the dividend by another $0.05 this year, which I project, this would still give them a conservative payout ratio. In the meantime, I expect management to continue repurchasing shares which will likely increase earnings and grow cash flows for the foreseeable future.

Industry Outlook

The industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.0% for the next six years, which will likely benefit OTIS. The escalator segment is expected to grow the fastest due to high demand for commercial infrastructure including retail parks, and malls, etc.

In the chart below you can see the global elevator & escalator market is expected to grow to $142.52 billion by 2030 with increasing investments in China & India. At the end of Q3, China accounted for 17% of revenue for Otis Worldwide according to management. Furthermore, OTIS received a contract to maintain 351 units at Shanghai's Pudong Airport, with 271 returning to their portfolio as a recapture. They also secured contracts in British Columbia, Saudi Arabia, and Hong Kong.

Statista

Risk Factors

As seen by the chart above and OTIS' free cash flow decline, the company has really been impacted by the rise in interest rates. Although they've managed to grow earnings, the macro environment has affected new equipment orders. These were down in both Q2 and Q3 by 12% and 10% respectively. Management expects this segment to be up low-to-mid single digits, a step down from prior expectations, but still grow 3% to 5% for the year.

America & China are both expected to decline north of 10% due to the challenging environment. If rates remain elevated throughout 2024, this segment would likely continue trending downward. The high interest rate environment has also delayed new project starts for the business, which has been significantly impacting them as well. Despite this, the business has shown resilience in the macro environment, and I expect management will continue to monitor and navigate these strong headwinds.

Valuation

Over the past year OTIS' price has been relatively flat besides the drop this past October where the stock dipped to roughly $75. One reason for this the high interest rate environment which continues to plague the company for now.

Data by YCharts

Although the door was left open for additional rate hikes, I expect rates to decline sometime this year. Some are saying as early as March. But as inflation ticked up in December, investors may have to wait a bit longer as the FED will likely hold and monitor data in the coming months.

At a current price of roughly $86, I think the stock is slightly overvalued as it trades above the sector median P/E of nearly 19x. Investors looking for a good entry price should wait for any signs of share price weakness, preferably around or below $75 where the stock traded briefly back in October. However, they do offer some upside to its price target of $94. If you're a buy-and-hold investor like myself, then now may be a good time to dollar cost average into the stock while waiting for a share price decline.

Tipranks

Bottom Line

OTIS, although having a long history, is a fairly newcomer having spun-off from its parent company in 2020. Since the break, they have grown the dividend impressively while buying back a substantial number of shares. Furthermore, their dividend is well-covered by growing cash flows with a very low payout ratio.

The industry is also projected to grow at a healthy rate of 7% for the next six years which will likely benefit OTIS for the foreseeable future. Despite the headwinds due to high interest rates, the company has shown resilience, even raising full-year earnings guidance. For now, I expect Otis Worldwide to continue to face challenges as the macro environment causes delays in new project starts for the company. With no clear path on which way interest rates will go this year, I rate the stock a hold while they continue to navigate through the short to medium-term headwinds.