Mark Mainz/Getty Images Entertainment

Soho House & Co (NYSE:SHCO) is a business with an interesting concept. The company operates a number of club houses (both physical and digital) around the world where people can purchase annual memberships and spend time either working, socializing, eating or just their favorite activity. The concept is somewhat similar to country clubs which people are more familiar with.

The company currently operates 42 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works Clubs, a number of hotels and beach clubs as well as its digital socialization channels and a retail brand focusing on interior design and lifestyle. Each Soho building has a unique architectural design and decorations often reflecting local culture, traditions and customs. Generally speaking there are two types of memberships for Soho Houses. One can either become a member of their local Soho House alone or get a global membership which would allow them access to all existing locations at once. Obviously the latter choice costs significantly more than the local option as it opens more doors for people.

Facilities (Soho House)

In addition to membership fees the company also makes money through other means such as selling foods, drinks, offering certain amenities at extra charge, offering hotel rooms and through its retail brand. So while a portion of the company's revenues are recurring, there are also a lot of variable revenues. As of last quarter, only $93 million of the company's total revenues of $301 million came from membership revenues and similarly for the last 9 months, only $265 million of the company's total $845 million of revenues came from memberships. The biggest revenue driver for the company was in-house revenues which included sales of food and drinks to members who were visiting the company's social houses.

Revenue Breakdown (Soho House)

Upon looking at the company's business model, one might find it odd and wonder if it's even sustainable. After all, why would anyone pay large fees (about $4k per member annually) to hang out at a social house when they can go to a bar, cafe or a club that doesn't charge a membership fee and they only pay for the food or drinks they consume. You would think that there must not be much demand for memberships of Soho Houses but you would be wrong. Not only is there a big demand for the company's memberships which keep growing in double digits every year, but there is also an ever-growing waitlist because the company is becoming increasingly selective about who they let in. Between 2019 and the third quarter of 2023, the company's active membership jumped from 120k members to 255k members while the waitlist also grew at a similar fashion from 33k to 98k. It turns out there is plenty of demand for Soho Houses.

Members and Waitlist (Soho House)

It turns out that as more and more people work from home and a lot of young people turn into digital nomads (those who travel from place to place while working and not claim any place as their primary home), they need a safe and well-kept place to rest, recuperate and socialize with other people. After all, humans are social creatures and no amount of working from home will change our DNA.

The company is still building more locations and expanding its foot print. In 2023 it opened a pretty large location in Mexico City and this year it is opening up another place in Portland (Oregon) and Sao Paulo (Brazil). Since the company is still in its growth phase and adding new buildings is capital intensive, it hasn't been profitable so far but it's getting close. In the last twelve months the company posted an operating loss of $31 million which is a huge improvement over an operating loss of $182 million two years ago and an operating loss of $83 million from last year. While there is still work to do for the company to achieve profitability, it has been headed in the right direction for the last couple years through better financial discipline, cost control and significantly higher revenues and gross profits. As a matter of fact, the company's gross profits almost doubled in the last couple years from about $357 million to $687 million.

Operating Results (Seeking Alpha)

Between the summer of 2021 and now, the company's operating cash flow profile changed significantly as it went from a negative $150 million to a positive $7 million. The current number is still small and hardly worth writing home about but the fact that the company went from negative to positive in such a short time is noteworthy.

Data by YCharts

One point of trouble is the company's balance sheet, particularly its long-term liabilities. As it's been aggressively growing and expanding, the company racked up total long term liabilities of $2.6 billion of which $744 million is long term debt and $1.41 billion are capital leases.

Long Term Liabilities (Seeking Alpha)

We can break the company's capital leases into two categories which are Operating Leases and Finance Leases. A great majority of the company's capital leases are actually operating leases. A majority of these payments will not be finished until after 2027 while anywhere from $140 million to $150 million will come due in each year from 2024 to 2027. Effectively these lease agreements have fixed terms in addition to renewal conditions and they range from just a few years to 30+ years. The company also has 14 lease agreements for properties that are still either under construction or under improvements. These long term arrangements allow the company to keep its operations going in its locations for many years without having to buy expensive properties which can be very costly. The worrisome part is that it is incredibly difficult for the company to get out of these contracts and it has to pay these lease obligations regardless of how its business performs. Even if one or more of its locations underperform and demand plummets for whatever reason, the company still has to make those lease payments for many years to come at the agreed-upon price plus inflation adjustments. This is not necessarily alarming at the moment but it's worth paying attention to.

Capital Leases (Soho House)

When the company had its IPO a couple years ago it initially sold 30 million shares at an average price of $14+ which means it raised about $430 million. the company still holds about $162 million of cash which means it already spent about two thirds of the money it raised. Since then the company's diluted share count didn't change much so it's safe to assume that the company didn't raise any more money by issuing more shares since then.

Data by YCharts

Moving forward, analysts think that the company's revenue growth will continue in double digits but it may not see profitability for a while. Analysts expect the company to keep growing its revenues around 12-13% per year and possibly reach breakeven or a small loss of 6 cents per share sometime in 2025.

Analyst Estimates (Seeking Alpha)

There are two metrics where the company might appear cheaper. The first is revenues. The company trades for about 1 time its forward revenues. The second is price to gross profits and it trades about 2 times its gross profits. These still don't tell much of a story because the company's operating costs are pretty high, especially those costs associated with opening new locations and expansions.

If the company can keep its growth rate while keeping its costs down, it might become an interesting investment opportunity in the future but it will also have to watch its debt situation and liabilities closely. At the moment the company is not particularly cheap with its market cap of $1.3 billion as compared to its negative profits and minimal amount of operating cash flow ($7 million last quarter) so conservative investors will probably want to avoid this one. More adventurous investors with higher risk appetite should still wait to see if the company makes more progress towards achieving profitability before getting in.