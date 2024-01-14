Maddie Meyer

Along with the overall stock market, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had a big liftoff towards the end of 2023. The biotech company promoted a 2025 turnaround story, but the market jumped onto the more bullish view far too soon. My investment thesis remains Bearish on Moderna with more Covid vaccine sales pain ahead and questions regarding RSV vaccine sales.

Source: Finviz

2025 Turnaround

While not really news, the Moderna CEO issued a 2023 Shareholder Letter promoting a better revenue picture in 2025. The biotech continues to face tough comps with Covid vaccine sales slumping from the late 2021 peak of $7.2 billion in quarterly sales alone.

The company updated guidance for 2023 revenues to ~$6.7 billion, as the company actually took Covid vaccine market share from Pfizer (PFE). Spikevax now has over 50% market share in the U.S. market.

Source: Moderna 2023 Shareholder Letter

Unfortunately though, Moderna appears to guide towards a rebound in Covid vaccine sales in a view that endemic sales will grow from the low levels to end of 2023. Not only that, the company appears to suggest more market share will be taken in 2024 and beyond, though Pfizer isn't likely to just roll over and let Moderna grow further.

Prior to the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference, Moderna turned around and guided to 2024 revenues of just $4.0 billion with the forecast for growth in 2025 and the expectations to break even by 2026. The current estimates have Q4'23 revenues of $2.4 billion, which actually appears low.

The issue here is that 2024 will be another brutal year. Moderna is guiding to revenues dipping $2.7 billion this year while also forecasting the RSV vaccine launches this year.

The market hasn't caught up to this guidance with 2024 revenue targets still up at $4.4 billion. The real question is whether Moderna can actually maintain 2024 Covid sales in the $4+ billion range considering such little demand this Fall.

The biotech needs to grow revenue by $1.3 billion in 2025 to reach the current consensus targets of $5.3 billion. The RSV vaccine appears an aggressive target at $1+ billion.

Data by YCharts

Competitive RSV Vaccine Market

The vaccine for the prevention of RSV-associated lower respiratory tract disease (RSV-LRTD) and acute respiratory disease (ARD) already has multiple competitors and Moderna suggests the pre-filled syringe will be the best product available on the market. The vaccine competes with Pfizer and GSK plc (GSK) and our view is that Moderna might run into some brand issues with consumers disappointed in how the Spikevax has performed.

Moderna promotes the mRNA vaccine technology as having a well-established safety and tolerability profile, but the Covid vaccine demand collapsed this year.

Source: Moderna Q3'23 presentation

GlobalData forecast the RSV market reaches $9 billion by 2029 with GSK leading the market with $2.5 billion in sales. Arexvy got first approval helping overall sales, but Moderna is forecast to bypass Pfizer's Abrysvo and reach sales of $2.4 billion over time.

GSK hit $860 million in RSV vaccine sales in Q3 alone, easily surpassing analyst estimates and Pfizer's sales level. The biopharma company smartly highlights the vaccine’s 94.6% efficacy in older adults with some underlying medical conditions. Considering older adults account for 95% of RSV infection-related hospitalizations, Arexvy may have a stronghold on the market before Moderna has its drug on the market.

Our view still questions whether Moderna can capture so much market share after entering the market a season after Arexvy. Not to mention, Moderna hasn't gotten FDA approval for the RSV vaccine, though Phase 3 trial data was promising.

The stock has seen the market cap jump to over $40 billion again and the sales guidance for 2024 is only $4 billion. The market and internal forecasts for 2024 appear aggressive leaving limited upside surprises needed to maintain the current stock price.

Moderna has some promising drugs for beyond 2025, but the current headwinds and possibly disappointments with the Covid and RSV vaccine sales will hamper any stock rally.

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Moderna faces a tough 2024 with full-year Covid sales reflecting the step-down in demand that occurred in 2023. The market now appears too positive on RSV sales for 2024 and without booming demand in a very competitive market already, Moderna might not see the expected sales rebound in 2025.

Investors will be wise to not chase the recent rally in the stock and wait for the weak 2024 to fully hit Moderna.