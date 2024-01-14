Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Moderna: Fade 2025 Outlook

Jan. 14, 2024
Summary

  • Moderna's CEO promoted a 2025 turnaround story, but the market may have jumped on the bullish view too soon.
  • The biotech faces tough comps in 2024 with declining Covid vaccine sales and questions about RSV vaccine sales.
  • The stock has already rallied to a $40 billion market cap while 2024 sales will struggle to reach $4 billion.
Moderna To Request Emergency Authorization For Its Vaccine After Positive Trial Results

Maddie Meyer

Along with the overall stock market, Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had a big liftoff towards the end of 2023. The biotech company promoted a 2025 turnaround story, but the market jumped onto the more bullish view far too soon. My

Stone Fox Capital (aka Mark Holder) is a CPA with degrees in Accounting and Finance. He is also Series 65 licensed and has 30 years of investing experience, including 10 years as a portfolio manager.

Mark leads the investing group Out Fox The Street where he shares stock picks and deep research to help readers uncover potential multibaggers while managing portfolio risk via diversification. Features include various model portfolios, stock picks with identifiable catalysts, daily updates, real-time alerts, and access to community chat and direct chat with Mark for questions. Learn more.

Comments (1)

j
jdlgsm
Yesterday, 7:16 PM
Comments (630)
It may be that the real story for MRNA is personalized cancer vaccines which it promises to develop in future years. Over time, this may become one of the primary therapies for many cancers. This includes a vaccine for melanoma.

BNTX is also developing a similar personalized cancer vaccine. In fact, this was the focus of BNTX before COVID. It has several trials in progress for various cancers.

The mRNA vaccines have pushed the messenger RNA technology forward. The bullish case for either MRNA or BNTX is based on these vaccines.
