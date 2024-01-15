Dividend Investing: A Unique Relationship With Time

aleroy4/iStock via Getty Images

Co-authored with Treading Softly

I like to frequently shed light on investing via the lens of various life experiences. This allows everyone from any walk of life to have a deeper and fuller understanding of the entire concept.

Many of you spent decades in a professional career that had nothing to do with the stock market or finance, and because of that, you are very skilled and knowledgeable in a different subset of information that the human race has.

There are members of our community who are nuclear physicists or professionally involved in horse breeding and racing - both of which I have very little knowledge of and would be unable to carry a conversation on those subjects. I would struggle with the terminology and basic concepts. Just like for many of those same people, carrying on a conversation about the stock market is equally foreign. They would lack the in-depth knowledge I have from my experience, which is so easy to take for granted.

This is one reason why we try to provide direct educational content to our members as well as the general public. It helps everyone have a deeper financial education but also helps people have a better understanding of what they're trying to do and accomplish. While these articles are often a review for the more seasoned income investing veterans, looking at the same lessons from different directions can help the concepts "click" into place.

I want to take a moment to look at and consider your portfolio management as if you were growing and tending to a bonsai tree. I have a secret for you. I love bonsai trees. All the bonsai methods of growing, pruning, and fertilizing is designed to produce a mirrored replica of a mature tree in a much smaller format. You're going to raise it from the same seeds. It's going to need the same basic things to survive, but you're creating the appearance of a much older mature tree in a 2-4 foot tall version of it.

So today, I want to take a few moments and discuss aspects of how growing a bonsai tree can be very similar to governing a portfolio to help provide a deeper understanding of our Income Method and, in general, portfolio management.

Let's dive in!

A Focused Design In Action

When it comes to building a portfolio, you need to have a set purpose.

There's a famous saying that "if you fail to plan, then you're planning to fail." The same is true when you're planting a seed. You need to know what you want that seedling to be for. If you're going to grow into a full-sized tree outside, you're going to treat it very differently than if you're going to force it to remain small for its entire life. So, as you build out your portfolio, pouring capital in month after month to help your retirement fund grow, or when you're living a retirement, you're needing to pull money out every month. The question remains: what are you doing this for? The nebulous idea that you want to have a "good retirement" is a great one. The issue that we are left with is, what does that mean?

Many of us struggle to set good goals and to have a focused purpose because our goals are tied to nebulous concepts that we've never nailed down or defined.

Many people say that they want to be rich, but they have no idea what being rich means for them.

Many say that they want to have a lot of money, but they have no idea what amount of money constitutes a lot.

Using my Income Method, I have a focused plan. Every single addition to my portfolio must pay me a dividend that is strong or covered. I then will take 25% of all the income I receive, at a bare minimum, and reinvest it back in my portfolio to continue to help it grow. The goal is that I'll have at least 40 different individual holdings in my portfolio that pay me a strong income. The more the merrier, 40 is the bare minimum.

There is a massive underappreciated benefit of having a plan and a goal before you start something. We live in a society that loves to fly by the seat of its pants and leave its options open. But often, we miss more promising opportunities when we haven't been focused on a goal. If you have already started building out your portfolio, you can always stop and redirect yourself toward a new goal - especially if the previous goal was nebulous or you're not achieving your goal because you didn't have a focused plan.

If you want to become an income investor, the simplest way to do this is to figure out the approximate annual income you will need to survive in retirement, and then build your portfolio with the goal of producing that golden income number. If you're not in retirement yet, that means you have time to continue growing your portfolio and adding capital so that you can achieve your income goal. Every year, you must have a plan of how much the income needs to increase over the previous year.

A Relationship With Time

In a world filled with fast solutions and fast food, it can be difficult for someone to fully understand the amount of time it takes to build a good portfolio. Many novice investors are simply looking for a copy-and-paste solution, where they can look at someone else's portfolio, copy all their holdings, and expect immediate success. This is one reason why I love the concept of a bonsai tree when compared to an income portfolio.

You can see success very rapidly with your income portfolio. But before it becomes your portfolio, you need to have a relationship with that portfolio and its holdings - a relationship that develops over time.

The art of building and crafting a beautiful bonsai tree is aptly described as a unique relationship with time. It can take 2 to 3 years from when you plant a seedling before you ever do your first pruning on a bonsai tree, or your first wiring to help determine where the branches are going to grow. There are bonsai trees that have been in existence for over 1000 years, spanning multiple family generations who've tended to the same tree. At times, we'll reference within our articles the development of what we call multi-generational wealth, where you grow a portfolio that is so strong and capable of producing income that meets your needs and can then be passed on to the next generation.

Regardless of whether it's a bonsai tree or an income portfolio, you're going to have a relationship that develops and deepens over time. You're going to have success. You're going to have failure. You're going to make mistakes. You're going to have moments where you get lucky and have bigger rewards than if you had planned it out. All of this requires time.

For many of us, time is the enemy that erodes our joints, ages our skin, and batters our health. Yet, for the income investor, there is an understanding that time is your ally because time is what allows your portfolio to continue to provide you with outstanding income. Every dividend you receive is cash in hand that can never be taken away from you again and that you can use to do whatever you want.

When it comes to retirement, I don't want you to feel like you're racing against the clock. I don't want it to be a down-to-the-wire scenario. Instead, I want you to have a healthy and strong relationship with time, understanding the beauty that it can produce in the simplest forms of nature, as well as the benefits of having a portfolio that provides you with a basic necessity of life - cash. My unique Income Method is designed to benefit you as you use it over time. It's not a quick shot injection to get rich tomorrow. It is a plan that allows your life to continue and allows you to continue to experience new things, all while having the basics covered.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.