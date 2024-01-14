Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
January's 83 Monthly Paid Dividend Stocks And 80 Funds

Jan. 14, 2024 9:11 AM ET
Summary

  • Imagine stocks or funds that pay-out their dividends once-a-month! Unlike waiting for quarterly, semi-annual or (ugh) annual payouts, your angst awaiting money is reduced by 300%, or more!.
  • These January U.S. exchange-traded monthly-paid (MoPay) dividends, upsides, and net-gains include: 1. Stocks by-yield (83); 2. Stocks by price-upside (30); 3. Closed-End-Investments, Exchange-Traded-Funds & Notes (CEICs/ETFs/ETNs) by-yield >10.4% (80).
  • Items: 1. Top MoPay stock gains; 2. Overall best MoPay gainers; 3. Funds vs. Equities; 4. Fund risks/rewards. All per prices as of 1/11/24.
  • 83 U.S. MoPay equities priced over $5.00 per share and yielding 10% to 27.33% are listed here. Canadian MoPay equities are omitted but many Canadian firms are U.S. listed OTC. 80 funds (CEICs/ETFs/ETNs) are combined US/Canadian, and all 80 funds show yields over 10.48%.
  • Analyst 1-year-targets revealed that investing $5k in the lowest priced five of ten top-yield MoPay US exchange equities could produce 30.22% LESS gain than $5k invested in all ten. Big (higher priced) MoPay dogs held the lead by over three lengths in January.
Money Bags

mdmilliman

Foreword

All but three equities and all of the funds listed in this January monthly pay batch live up to the ideal of paying annual dividends from a $1K investment exceeding their single share price. Here, in the MoPay collection, lie affordable (yet volatile

This article was written by

Fredrik Arnold is a retired quality service analyst sharing investment ideas with a primary focus on dividend yields by utilizing free cash flow and one-year total returns as trading indicators.

He is the leader of the investing group The Dividend Dog Catcher, where he shares a minimum of one new dividend stock idea per week with focus on yield or extraordinary financial circumstances. All ideas are archived and available after weekly announcement. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
Today, 10:12 AM
Comments (5.36K)
In your first table it shows ticker EFC with the 2nd largest probable gain but has the wrong name for that ticker - Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
So which is it, Ellington Financial (EFC) or PEYUF?
pmbrandt profile picture
pmbrandt
Today, 10:59 AM
Comments (403)
@Damon Judd I'm assuming EFC. Per Tipranks, the avg price targets from Dec are 13.75 which implies a 7% upside. I cannot find any price targets for ORC, which is first on the list. I've found you need to do your own due diligence on these lists...
d
dominitrade
Today, 9:31 AM
Comments (1)
Thanks
Disagree with this article? Submit your own.

