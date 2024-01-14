Juan Jose Napuri

It's been a rough start to the year for the Gold Miners Index (GDX) in what's typically the best month of the year from a seasonal standpoint, with an average return for the sector of ~2.6% in January over the past 30 years. This is certainly disappointing for investors, especially with the gold price registering a record seven weekly closes above the $2,000/oz level. The underperformance for miners can be explained by continued negative sentiment, and even Lundin Gold's (OTCQX:LUGDF) significant beat vs. annual guidance announced in its Q4/FY2022 results hasn't helped the stock to crawl out negative territory year-to-date. In fact, Lundin has underperformed the peer group, down 300 basis points year-to-date vs. the GDX. In this update we'll dig into the Q4 results, recent developments and its three-year outlook, and where the stock's updated buy zone lies:

Gold Bugs Index - Average Return & % Of Time Positive - Author's Data & Chart (Gold Bugs Index - Average Return & % Of Time Positive - Author's Data & Chart)

Q4 & FY2023 Production Results

Lundin Gold released its preliminary Q4 and FY2022 results earlier this month, reporting quarterly production of ~99,300 ounces, an 18% decline from the year-ago period. However, while this headline number might not seem that exciting, it's important to note that Lundin was lapping tough comps from the year-ago period with an average grade of 10.0 grams per tonne of gold (13% above its average reserve grade of 8.7 G/T), and one of its best production quarters of ~121,100 ounces, in addition to the benefit of higher recoveries. Hence, there was no surprise that Lundin saw lower output year-over-year. Still, 2023 was another blowout year overall with production beating the already upward revised guidance midpoint of ~468,000 ounces, coming in at a new record of ~481,300 ounces, and smashing initial FY2023 guidance of 450,000 ounces.

Lundin Gold Quarterly Production - Company Filings, Author's Chart Lundin Gold Annual Initial Guidance Midpoint vs. Actual Production + 2024 Guidance/Estimates - Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates

In fact, if we look at how Lundin Gold has performed the past three years, the company has a near unrivaled track record of performance relative to guidance, with this being similar to Kirkland Lake Gold in the Swan Zone days when it consistently over-delivered on promises. This is evidenced by the chart above which shows that Lundin Gold has beaten its guidance midpoint by an average of ~37,000 ounces over the past three years and a median of ~31,000 ounces.

So, what happened in Q4 with the lower production?

While throughput was up year-over-year to ~427,700 tonnes, grades came in below its average reserve grade at 8.2 grams per tonne of gold and recoveries were also slightly below nameplate at ~88.1%. This resulted in a significant decline in output vs. ~420,800 tonnes at 10.0 grams per tonne of gold and 150 basis point higher recoveries in Q4 2022, but full-year production benefited from higher throughput and high-grade stockpiles in Q1 with a 1.1% increase in gold production year-over-year despite weaker recoveries. Still, if the company can maintain its pattern of over-delivery and even perform at half of the median beat (~15,000 ounces), Lundin should see production come in closer to 490,000 ounces this year which would mark another record year for the company.

2024 & Three-Year Outlook

Looking at the 2024 outlook and its updated three-year outlook, Lundin has guided for 475,000 ounces at the mid-point in 2024 at industry-leading all-in sustaining costs of $820/oz to $890/oz. However, Lundin has typically delivered below its cost guidance mid-point as well, suggesting we're likely to see another year of $1,100/oz+ all-in sustaining cost [AISC] margins with AISC likely to come in at or below $850/oz. And while production should see a slight tick up year-over-year to my estimates of ~490,000 ounces, 2025/2026 production should move even higher to 500,000+ ounces per annum based on optimization work set to be completed this year at a modest cost of ~$36 million.

Digging into these improvements, Lundin noted that pilot testing of Jameson Cell technology has yielded positive results, and the company expects that as part of its growth plans, it can not only ramp up to 5,000 tonnes per day (~4,500 tonnes per day currently), but deliver a 300 basis point improvement in recoveries by adding three Jameson cells to its operation. If we assume a constant head grade of 9.0 grams per tonne of gold and a 5,000 tonne per day throughput rate, a 3% lift in recoveries would translate to an additional ~15,800 ounces of gold recovered per annum or over $30 million in revenue per annum, making this a very high return investment.

"Yeah, the pilot work that we did really simulated, the three positions that we're looking at, putting these, Jameson cells, ones at the head end of the flotation circuit, one sort of in the middle, and then one is at the end and we tried to introduce as much variability into the feed as we could to really understand the performance and so the modeling work that we've done and of course Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) Technology has taken the results and we're estimating that we'll see about a 3% recovery bump once these, Jameson Cells are installed. Based on current schedules, the Jameson Cells are to be in place at the same time as the ramp up to 5000 tons per day anticipated in Q4 next year".

- Lundin Gold, Q3 2023 Conference Call

Finally, as announced last year, Lundin Gold has approved an expansion to 5,000 tonnes per day, and has a busy year of exploration on deck with plans to drill 56,000 meters (near-mine and regional drilling). This elevated production profile is expected to leave all-in sustaining costs at industry-leading levels below $900/oz in 2025, and they could decline to as low as $800/oz in 2026 or over 40% below the expected industry average in FY2026 (~$1,450/oz). Overall, this is a significant upgrade from my previous outlook that costs could rise with slightly lower production as grades normalized in the 2026 through 2029 period, with the less rosy outlook averted because of optimization to drive higher recoveries and throughput. In summary, Lundin Gold should remain a top-5 producer from a margin standpoint with Tier-1 scale over the next several years, helping to maintain a premium multiple vs. its mid-tier peers.

Gold Producers Universe 2022 AISC - Company Filings, Author's Chart

Recent Developments

Looking at recent developments, the strength in the gold price is certainly a positive, with the yellow metal breaking out of a massive cup & handle base to new all-time highs in Q4 after a false start in Q1 2022. This certainly benefits Lundin Gold's average realized selling price which should come in above $2,030/oz in Q1, up ~4% from its average realized selling price of $1,958/oz last year. This should benefit Lundin's margins which are expected to remain above 50% again in 2024, and should eventually translate into higher share prices for gold miners which have continued to trade at relatively depressed multiples compared to where they have previously with gold sitting atop the $2,000/oz level. Just as importantly, this is the largest breakout among any asset classes in years, and breakouts of this magnitude (if confirmed) typically lead to multi-year uptrends.

Gold 40 Year Chart - StockCharts.com

In fact, the last major cup-style breakout in gold occurred from 1996 to 2005, with gold marching higher for another six years and more than doubling in the period. Obviously, history doesn't have to repeat itself and there's no guarantee that gold triples this time around (let alone gains 50%) but this is certainly the best that gold has looked in years from a technical standpoint, suggesting that some exposure to the best-run gold miners makes sense. Plus, while there's no end to the criticism about miners' margins, a further move higher in the gold price would certainly offset nearly all of the cost creep we've seen from unprecedented inflation, helping even the more marginal miners generate positive free cash flow and meaningfully increasing the free cash flow yield for the GDX (on top of an already very attractive ~2.8% average dividend yield on million-ounce producers relative to past cycles).

As for Lundin's capital allocation and business development, the company has discussed that it would look at M&A during past calls, including at its recent Investor Day Presentation. And, given the openness to M&A, I'm a little surprised that it hasn't taken advantage of its well-priced currency to make an acquisition, especially with it being a single-asset producer in a non Tier-1 ranked jurisdiction which could make it difficult to maintain a double-digit free cash flow multiple (regardless of deposit quality). Previous commentary expressing Lundin Gold's openness to M&A is as follows:

"Look, we've just gotta keep charging forward and so we're looking at M&A opportunities, we're obviously pushing the growth. Even after the payment of dividends and the repayment of the gold prepaid, we still retain a healthy treasury and continue to generate significant operating cash flow for other value generating activities such as the recently expanded near-mine and regional exploration programs, future throughput expansions, further debt reduction and M&A".

- Lundin Gold, Investor Day 2023/Q1 2023 Conference Call

"Yes, we definitely are active [on M&A front]. We're probably more active than we have been in the past. The team is doing an amazing job at site and looking for opportunities there. Andre has the exploration team, and that's going really well with expanded rigs going. Yes, M&A is something we're definitely looking at. And the challenge is, how do you add something that's going to be as good as good or better than Fruta del Norte? That's the challenge we've got. But the team is being creative. And as we've always said, as Lukas always pushed us and as Jack is pushing us, is you have to look at a lot of things. You just never know what might be the rose amongst all the dandelions".

- Lundin Gold, Q4 2022 Conference Call

Fortunately, Lundin Gold's currency is still favorable, even the ratio between it and the ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited Fund has declined by ~20% from 0.97 to 0.76. This continues to offer a favorable environment for potentially acquiring a small-cap producer or developer, especially with developers trading at their lowest multiples in years. However, in Lundin Gold's defense, it isn't easy to find development projects or smaller producers with similar quality assets, and there certainly aren't that many options with sub $900/oz all-in sustaining costs to allow the company to maintain its industry-leading margins. And while Osisko Mining (OTCPK:OBNNF) certainly would have met this criteria (Tier-1, high-margin, mid-scale), Gold Fields (GFI) made a move earlier this year for half the project, and other names have already been taken off the market like Osino, Marathon, and Sabina. Hence, while Lundin Gold had its pick of the litter heading into 2023, the list has gotten a little smaller over the past six months.

Lundin Gold vs. ASA Gold & Precious Metals Fund - StockCharts.com M&A Activity Gold Space - FactSet

The last development worth noting is that Lundin enters the year with a recent new discovery on its hands at Bonza Sur (1 kilometer south of Fruta del Norte), with mineralization identified over a 700+ meter strike and up to 500 meters depths (deepest hole: 8.8 meters at 7.44 grams per tonne of gold). The company also hit mineralization directly south of its resource base at Fruta del Norte South [FDNS], and has confirmed high-grade mineralization in the north-central sector near-mine just below its indicated resource base with impressive intercepts like 12.4 meters at 10.1 grams per tonne of gold, 18.7 meters at 8.32 grams per tonne of gold, and 37.9 meters at 6.49 grams per tonne of gold with this currently defined as inferred resources (not in the mine plan). Hence, with a new discovery south of Fruta del Norte" with gold mineralization "in the same volcanic sequence found at Fruta del Norte", and multiple new targets to be tested this year, this could be one of the most exciting years to be a Lundin Gold shareholder from an exploration standpoint.

Bonza Sur, Bonza Sur Anomaly Extension, New Targets (FDN East, North Extension, FDNS) & Bonza Sur Cross Section - Company Website

Valuation

Based on ~244 million fully diluted shares and a share price of US$11.50, Lundin Gold trades at a market cap of ~$2.75 billion. This places it well ahead of other 400,000 ounce plus producers like Equinox Gold (EQX), Torex Gold (OTCPK:TORXF), and OceanaGold (OTCPK:OCANF), which can partially be attributed to Lundin's industry-leading margins, extremely high grades and track record of trouncing guidance over the past few years. Still, the current valuation leaves Lundin Gold trading at a large premium to its peers with a P/NAV multiple of ~1.0x, even if it now trades at one of the lower free cash flow multiples sector-wide.

Lundin Gold Concessions - 2022 TR

Using what I believe to be fair multiples of 1.1x P/NAV and 8.5x FY2024 cash flow estimates and using a 65% weighting to P/NAV and 35% assigned to P/CF, I see a fair value for the stock of US$14.50. And while this points to a 24% upside, I am looking for a minimum 35% discount to fair value to justify starting new positions in single-asset producers, especially if they don't operate in Tier-1 jurisdictions. Hence, I don't see nearly enough margin of safety at current levels, and I would need a pullback below US$9.30 to get more interested in the stock. Obviously, a pullback of this magnitude may not occur and any major new regional discovery across its massive land package (~64,000 hectares in the Zamora Copper-Gold Belt) or a move above $2,300/oz gold could send the stock soaring to new all-time highs. Still, I prefer to buy at the right price under a base case assumption or pass entirely, and I continue to see more attractive bets elsewhere in the sector currently.

Summary

Lundin Gold had another phenomenal year in 2023. This was evidenced by trouncing guidance for a third consecutive year, uncovering a new regional discovery in Bonza Sur, and setting itself up to maintain its ~500,000 ounce production profile with optimization work planned this year. Meanwhile, the company has retired all of its bank debt which will contribute to higher free cash flow margins this year, and investors can look forward to the most aggressive exploration program in Fruta del Norte's history next year. That said, I prefer to buy at a deep discount to fair value and ideally below 0.60x P/NAV for small and mid-cap producers to ensure a margin of safety. So, while I think Lundin is one of the best run names sector-wide, I continue to prefer names like K92 Mining (OTCQX:KNTNF) that trade at ~0.50x P/NAV (upside case) and barely 4x FY2026 free cash flow estimates (~$280 million) with K92 having what I believe to be over 80% upside to fair value vs. Lundin at ~25% currently.

