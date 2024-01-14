Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500: Conditions For A Top - Week Starting 15th January (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • The S&P 500 exceeded the 2023 peak, invalidating the weekly reversal pattern.
  • Short-term behaviour around the 4818 previous all-time high could be erratic.
  • Next week's closes could give a more reliable signal. The odds are in the favor of continuation higher to create the right conditions for an eventual top.

The S&P 500 (SPY) exceeded the 2023 peak this week and the reversal pattern pointed out in last weekend's article failed. Technical analysis identifies what the major market-moving participants are doing. If they are on holiday, like they were

Andrew McElroy has been an independent trader since 2009. He is Chief Analyst at Matrixtrade and author of the ebook 'Fractal Market Mastery.'  Andrew has developed a unique system of technical analysis which is combined with an understanding of market drivers to make high probability calls on market direction and reversal points.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

r
rshan48
Today, 4:19 PM
Comments (52)
Thank you for a super analysis as always! Appreciated 👍 Somehow, I get this nagging feeling that the market will melt up and top out with the first rate cuts.. a classic “ Buy the rumor, sell the news “ 🤔 Your thoughts..?
