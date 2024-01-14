Tsai Capital 2023 Investor Letter

Laksone/iStock via Getty Images

Dear Partners and Friends,

Last November, the world learned that Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s partner for more than a half century, passed away at the age of 99. I was fortunate to first meet Charlie in 2018 through the generosity of a mutual friend, Peter D. Kaufman.

Over a quiet dinner at Charlie’s home in Los Angeles, we spoke about the business of Costco (COST), payment networks such as Mastercard (MA) and Visa (V), and how to treat people fairly. To my surprise, I learned that he liked to binge-watch Law & Order and drink red wine, even though he once said, “Why would I take money out of my pocket to put something in my body that makes my head work less well?” But what I remember most was how kind and gracious he was to me. Charlie has been a mentor ever since, and he has been a mentor to countless others. While he will be greatly missed, his teachings will live forever.

Charlie taught investors about the advantages of investing in wonderful businesses at fair prices as opposed to investing in mediocre businesses at attractive prices. My late father, Gerald Tsai Jr., schooled me about the benefits of owning quality, and he stressed the importance of being aligned with where the world is headed.

One of my most vivid memories was born during a fishing trip on Long Island Sound. I was around 12 years old then. Not knowing better, I cast my rod into the wind and the hook came flying back into my face. My father said, “Christopher, you can’t do that! You must position yourself with the wind at your back, just like in investing.” That’s Tsai Capital’s approach. We want to be aligned with where the world is headed, aligned with world class management teams, and aligned with scalable, salable and useful technology, to paraphrase the investor Shad Rowe.

I should also note that our strategy, as was Charlie’s, is to ignore prognostications of doom and gloom and instead focus on business fundamentals. After all, earnings are what drive share prices over time. We take inspiration from the 1970s rock band Creedence Clearwater Revival who sang, “Someone told me long ago there’s a calm before the storm I know, it’s been comin’ for some time.” And we understand that in an auction-driven market, like the stock market, quotations can drastically deviate from our estimate of intrinsic value. That’s just something we have to live with and hopefully take advantage of.

In order to rationally navigate the inevitable periods of pessimism and euphoria, you must have deep fluency about the operations of a business and confidence in your estimate of intrinsic value. Without original thought, you’re going to be reactive instead of proactive, and you’re going to act with uncertainty instead of with clarity.

There seems to be a heightened level of uncertainty about the economy and the state of the world today. I’m horrified and saddened by what’s happening in the Middle East. But for as long as I can remember, the news has never been good – not really. And yet, over the past 24 years, our economy, as measured by U.S. Gross Domestic Product, appreciated by about three times, from $9.6 trillion to an estimated $26.2 trillion. Not coincidentally, the market, as measured by the S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX), also appreciated by about three times, from about 1,464 to 4,770. The data is clear. Over time, economic output and the stock market closely track each other.

Economic output and corporate profits are the engines of prosperity. They’ve survived assassinations, recessions, depressions, pandemics and wars. If you believe in America, you’d be a fool to bet against the stock market.

We favor American businesses because of the robust accounting standards and rule of law found here. American companies are also some of the most innovative and agile in the world. These attributes are part of the country’s economic fabric. We also like the fact that many of our investees are truly global businesses. It should be noted that more than half of the revenue of our investees come from outside of the United States.

I’ve said in the past, my only objectives are the long-term growth and preservation of your capital, which we seek to achieve by adhering to our Core Disciplines (Exhibit II) and by remaining committed, particularly during periods of pessimism and euphoria, to How We Invest (Exhibit III). We think about the growth and preservation of capital, not in terms of a month or a year, but over a period of five years or more.

For the year ending December 31, 2023, the Tsai Capital Growth Equity Strategy gained 56.81%, gross of fees, and 55.07%, net of fees, as compared with a total return of 26.29% for the S&P 500 Index.

Since inception 24 years ago, the Tsai Capital Growth Equity Strategy gained 691%, before fees, and 472%, after fees, as compared with a total return of 401% for the S&P 500 Index.

Tsai Capital’s performance, since inception, equates to an annualized return of 9.1%, before fees, and 7.6%, after fees, as compared with an annualized return of 7.0% for the S&P 500 Index. Our annual return, multiplied out over many years, means that $1.0 million invested with Tsai Capital all the way through would now be worth about $7.9 million, before fees, and $5.7 million, after fees, while $1.0 million invested in the S&P 500 Index would now be worth about $5.0 million. More information about our historical returns can be found in Exhibit I at the end of this letter.

Performance of the strategy, since inception, was achieved without the use of leverage, derivatives, and short selling.

Last year’s performance was exceptionally strong. And it will likely not be repeated, to the same degree, in any one year. That’s because going into 2023, our investments were selling at a steep discount to intrinsic value. A year ago, I wrote, “I believe our managed accounts have not before sold at such a steep discount to intrinsic value, except during a brief period during the COVID-19 outbreak and the 2008/2009 financial crisis. The current valuation should therefore provide downside protection and the foundation for strong appreciation in the years ahead.” For those of you who increased your investment last year, you bought on sale.

But make no mistake. I believe the Tsai Capital portfolios are exceptionally well-positioned to continue to outperform the market over the long-term. That’s because the engines that drive these businesses are firing on all cylinders. What do I mean by this?

As the broad stock market is driven by gross domestic product and corporate profits, share prices of individual companies are driven by their own sales and earnings per share. We’ve invested your capital in what we believe are 21 exceptionally high-quality companies. These businesses are generally growing sales and per share earnings at above-average rates, and we think that will continue into the foreseeable future. That’s because of their generally high returns on capital and their ability to reinvest retained earnings at attractive rates and into large addressable markets.

Our top 5 positions are targeted to represent 42% of capital and are listed in alphabetical order below. Our top 10 positions are targeted to represent 64% of capital. Your individual account allocation may differ from our target allocation because of market conditions and/or other factors. Our rationales for continuing to own these companies and any newsworthy items are as follows:

Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL, $140.93 – up 58.8% for the year. Recent high $143.95)

Alphabet, led by Sundar Pichai, has a near monopolistic position in online search, with more than 90% of the global market and greater than 80% of the U.S. market. The company also owns YouTube, which it purchased in 2006, and is now the second most popular website globally, followed by Google Search. While there are valid concerns about disruption from Artificial Intelligence ('AI') and large language models (LLM), and competition for YouTube, we believe the economic moats for both businesses remain intact. We also think the Google ecosystem, which benefits from strong network effects, will drive advertising revenue at a high single-digit rate for at least the next five years. Alphabet also owns one of the three major cloud companies (Google Cloud Platform) and has a number of private businesses that, while not profitable today, have the potential to become more valuable to shareholders over time. The company’s balance sheet is strong, with approximately $106 billion of net cash ($8.48/share), and free cash flow conversion remains excellent.

Amazon (AMZN, $151.94 – up 80.9% for the year. Recent high $155.63)

Amazon, founded by Jeff Bezos in his garage in 1994, is the most dominant e-commerce company and owns Amazon Web Services (AWS), the leading cloud provider. Andy Jassy, formerly head of AWS, became CEO of Amazon in 2021 and is executing exceptionally well. Because of their scale, AWS and Amazon retail benefit from numerous competitive advantages, which in turn drive a high customer value proposition. For example, instead of using the benefits of size to maximize shortterm profits, Amazon operates with a scale-economies-shared business model, giving back some of its margin to the underlying consumer. This in turn drives further demand and strengthens the company’s ecosystem. Amazon’s long-term strategy masks the underlying earnings power of the business. As consumers continue to shift their spending from in-store purchases to online shopping, and as data continues to migrate from on-premise servers to the cloud, we expect Amazon to grow revenue at a low double-digit rate for at least the next five years and increase its profit margins over time.

Apple (AAPL, $192.53 – up 49.0% for the year. Recent high $199.62)

Our investment in Apple dates back to 2018, the same year the company launched the revamped 13 and 15-inch MacBook pro models. Led by Tim Cook, Apple continues to innovate, but our research shows that the company only needs one revolutionary product from time to time in order to keep revenue on an upward path. That’s because Apple has arguably created the strongest brand and ecosystem in the world. With more than 2 billion active devices in the company’s growing installed base, and with an extremely “sticky” ecosystem, Apple has been able to capture an increasing share of wallet over time. Indeed, during the company most recent fiscal year (September 2023), Apple’s high-margin services division represented approximately 35.7% of total gross profits, up from 31.2% just two years ago. Apple’s balance sheet is stellar, with approximately $66.8 billion of net cash and marketable securities. We expect earnings per share to continue to advance, aided not only by revenue and net income growth, but also by margin improvement and share repurchases at a rate of approximately 2-3% per year.

Costco ($660.08 – up 49.0% for the year. Recent high $681.91)

Costco operates more than 860 warehouses worldwide and provides its members with a deep value proposition, promising not to charge more than a 15% markup on goods versus its own cost. This in turn has resulted in an extremely loyal membership base of more than 70 million, over $1,900 in net sales per square foot, and high-margin, recurring membership fees. Since 2012, W. Craig Jelinek has been at the helm of Costco and has perpetuated the values and culture of the company’s founder, Jim Sinegal. And while Mr. Jelinek recently stepped down as Chief Executive Officer, we see little change under his successor, Ron Vachris, who has worked at the firm for more than 40 years, having started out as a forklift driver. In many ways, Costco is a cult (I mean that in a positive way), and its allure is only just beginning to spread to international markets, including China. With a stellar management team, strong returns on capital and ample opportunities for growth, domestically and internationally, we believe Costco will continue to compound earnings at a low double-digit rate.

Tesla (TSLA, $248.48 – up 101.7% for the year. Recent high $299.29)

Tesla has significant and underappreciated competitive advantages across multiple verticals including electric vehicles, software and energy storage. Misunderstood by much of Wall Street – and consequently a favorite of short sellers – Tesla continues to grow rapidly and increase its lead over the competition while delighting consumers in the process. Despite his unconventional (and sometimes off-putting) personality, Elon Musk is a visionary who has created enormous shareholder value. Musk is also a long-term thinker who has embraced the scale-economies-shared business model favored by Henry Ford and Jeff Bezos, intentionally reducing prices, increasing the customer value proposition and expanding the total addressable market. Tesla’s massive scale and cost advantages are now challenging the viability of legacy auto, which has hundreds of billions of dollars of outdated property, plant and equipment in a world that is rapidly transitioning to electric vehicles (EVs). While we expect competition for EVs to intensify and for Tesla to lose market share over time, we also believe the company will increase production and deliveries from approximately 1.8 million vehicles today to approximately 15 million vehicles in 2030 and further its lead in autonomous driving capability. In fact, we expect Tesla will eventually license its autonomous driving software, creating high-margin (70-80%), recurring licensing revenue. Tesla is also one of only two companies that dominate the energy storage market, which has the potential to grow to several hundred billion in revenue as power plants around the world increase their focus on renewable energy. Our investment in Tesla is aligned with our preference for companies that have strong balance sheets and the managerial skill to reinvest capital at high rates of return into large addressable markets.

Your remaining 16 holdings span a range of sectors including consumer cyclical, consumer defensive, financial services, and others.

In closing, our 2023 performance was far above what should be expected in any one year. However, I am confident that the businesses into which we have invested your hard-earned capital will continue to grow at above-average rates well into the future.

I would like to thank you for your trust and long-term partnership with Tsai Capital. I’m grateful for the opportunity to help select families and organizations preserve and grow their assets so that they can protect their present and enable their future.

Please feel free to contact me with any comments, questions, or suggestions, and be sure to check out our latest news (Exhibit IV).

Christopher Tsai

Exhibit I Tsai Capital Growth Equity Strategy Composite Performance, Gross and Net of Fees

January 1, 2000 (Inception) – December 31, 2023

Annual Cumulative Time Period Tsai Gross Tsai Net S&P 500 Index Tsai Gross Tsai Net S&P 500 Index 2023 56.8% 55.1% 26.3% 691.0% 471.9% 401.3% 2022 -49.5% -50.3% -18.1% 404.4% 268.8% 296.9% 2021 19.5% 17.8% 28.7% 899.7% 641.5% 384.7% 2020 67.0% 64.6% 18.4% 736.5% 529.7% 276.6% 2019 39.5% 37.5% 31.5% 400.8% 282.5% 218.1% 2018 -3.7% -4.9% -4.4% 259.0% 178.1% 141.9% 2017 18.3% 16.9% 21.8% 272.7% 192.3% 153.0% 2016 5.6% 4.5% 12.0% 215.0% 150.0% 107.6% 2015 -5.8% -6.0% -0.5% 198.3% 139.2% 85.5% 2014 6.7% 5.4% 13.7% 216.6% 154.5% 86.4% 2013 21.9% 20.4% 32.4% 196.7% 141.5% 64.0% 2012 12.9% 11.6% 16.0% 143.4% 100.6% 23.9% 2011 11.7% 10.7% 2.1% 115.6% 79.8% 6.8% 2010 14.5% 12.7% 15.1% 93.1% 62.5% 4.6% 2009 26.8% 25.2% 26.5% 68.6% 44.2% -9.1% 2008 -34.9% -35.8% -37.0% 33.0% 15.2% -28.1% 2007 15.9% 14.3% 5.5% 104.3% 79.2% 14.1% 2006 8.7% 7.2% 15.8% 76.2% 56.8% 8.1% 2005 -1.2% -2.6% 4.9% 62.2% 46.2% -6.6% 2004 -5.2% -6.6% 10.9% 64.1% 50.1% -11.0% 2003 23.1% 20.9% 28.7% 73.0% 60.7% -19.7% 2002 -1.9% -3.6% -22.1% 40.5% 32.9% -37.6% 2001 24.8% 22.4% -11.9% 43.3% 37.8% -19.9% 2000 14.9% 12.6% -9.1% 14.9% 12.6% -9.1% Annualized Cumulative Time Period Tsai Gross Tsai Net S&P 500 Index Tsai Gross Tsai Net S&P 500 Index Year-to-Date 56.8% 55.1% 26.3% 56.8% 55.1% 26.3% 5-Years 17.2% 15.5% 15.7% 120.7% 105.9% 107.4% 10-Years 10.6% 9.2% 12.1% 172.9% 140.9% 212.0% Since Inception 9.1% 7.6% 7.0% 691.0% 471.9% 401.3% Click to enlarge

Note: We have selected the S&P 500 Index because it is a widely-known benchmark of performance. The vast majority of professional investors underperform the S&P 500 over the long run. We could just as easily have used the Dow Jones Industrial Average or the MSCI World Index. Tsai Capital’s returns are calculated net of all fees and expenses. The S&P 500’s returns include dividends, ensuring that this is an apples-to-apples comparison. Click to enlarge

Exhibit II Core Disciplines All-in and Win-Win: Tsai Capital, today, is the result of more than two decades of hard work and continuous, incremental improvement in all areas of the business. Our success – and our clients’ success – would not be possible were it not for an aligned group of investors who share a similar mindset. We are all-in. It’s our mission to bring a scientific spirit and integrity to the business of investment management and to create win-win outcomes. We seek to build long-term relationships with all our counterparties while being guided by the African proverb: “If you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” Remember Einstein: In choosing individual securities, Tsai Capital ignores short-term volatility and instead focuses on the long-term potential for capital appreciation. This approach broadens the universe of our investment opportunities as other market participants, generally operating under institutional constraints, have a much shorter time horizon. Once we have made an investment, we seek to hold it for the long-term. Our long-term strategy is inspired by Albert Einstein who said, “Compound interest is the eighth wonder of the world. He who understands it, earns it; he who doesn’t, pays it.” Invert, Always Invert: Preservation of capital is paramount to long-term investment results as illustrated by a simple mathematical principle: while a 50 percent loss reduces $1 of capital to 50 cents, a 100 percent gain is then necessary to recover the initial $1 of capital. Moreover, this phenomenon expands in a nonlinear fashion: for example, a 400 percent gain is required to offset an 80 percent loss. Carl Jacobi’s quip “invert, always invert!” may apply to investing, for the best way to make money is first not to lose it. So, no matter how outstanding a business may be, we will only commit capital when we believe the market offers us a large discount to intrinsic value. In other words, we need a margin of safety at the time of purchase. Never Forget Tussman: Knowledge acquired through a multidisciplinary approach is essential to understanding the world and to minimizing risk. Our extensive network of fellow investors, analysts, executives, and business owners help in idea generation and due diligence. We strive to be open-minded in order to understand all the major factors that might affect the outcome of an investment. Our goal is to eliminate blind spots. Our research process is inspired by the late Joseph Tussman who said, “What the pupil must learn, if he learns anything at all, is that the world will do most of the work for you, provided you cooperate with it by identifying how it really works and aligning with those realities.” Follow the Business, Not the Market: We don’t think that anyone can consistently predict what the market is going to do. That’s a fool’s game. Our capital allocation strategy is therefore market agnostic. Rather than obsessing about the general market as so many others do, we focus on business fundamentals. All of our attention is devoted to finding the best individual investments that offer significant upside potential and a margin of safety at the time of purchase. It's All in the Swing: Our preference for inaction motivates us to swing hard when we see a pitch we like. This results in a relatively focused portfolio – which may substantially deviate from our benchmark over short time frames. We are solely focused on investing in compounders, which we define as a high-quality, growth business that we believe has a durable competitive advantage and can reinvest capital at high rates of return over a long duration. Finally, we prefer certain business models, particularly ones that benefit from a network effect or other kind of positive feedback loop. That’s because growth created in a self-reinforcing manner can be highly durable. Click to enlarge

Exhibit III How We Invest We believe in transparency, particularly at the beginning of a relationship. Transparency is important so investors can make a sound decision in choosing whether to invest with Tsai Capital. There’s an old African proverb that says, “If you want to go quickly, go alone. If you want to go far, go together.” I couldn’t agree more. Therefore, in order to encourage an alignment of interests, this letter is sent to all prospective investors before we engage in a deeper conversation. Historically, the S&P 500 Index has outperformed the great majority of money managers and most other indices. It’s my belief that this index is a suitable alternative to Tsai Capital; I therefore propose it as a longterm benchmark to our performance. I must, however, clarify one point: while our performance may yield surprising results – good or bad – relative to the benchmark over the short-term, this phenomenon should neither be cause for concern nor celebration. That’s because our approach is to compound capital over the long-term, ideally in businesses that we can own for a decade or more. I therefore ask investors to judge our performance using evaluation periods in excess of five years. Anything less than that is far too short a time frame to evaluate our results. My only objectives are the long-term growth and preservation of capital. But first, let’s address what many people are obsessed with, namely the general market. Trying to predict the market is a fool’s game. All of my attention is therefore devoted to finding the best individual investments that I believe offer significant upside potential and a margin of safety at the time of purchase. If you feel that an alternative strategy is essential to an investment program, you should not be invested with Tsai Capital. Ideal investments are hard to find, especially in times of market euphoria. I seek to avoid investing in trees that appear to grow to the sky – that is, situations in which valuations drastically exceed intrinsic business values. This approach helped us weather the outbreak of COVID-19, as well as the dot-com and housing bubbles. And since our buying and selling decisions are not tied to general market behavior, we may be a spectator for long periods of time. Our preference for inactionmotivates us to swing hard when we see a pitch we like. This results in a relatively focused portfolio, which, as previously mentioned, may substantially deviate from our benchmark over short time frames. But these fluctuations are of little importance to the long-term investor. I ignore them, and ask you do the same. Finally, let me be clear that volatility is not the same as risk. Volatility is price fluctuation whereas risk is the potential for permanent capital loss. Unlike many others, we think of volatility as our friend because it occasionally grants us the opportunity to buy shares in high-quality, growth businesses at large discounts to intrinsic value. I therefore focus on preserving capital to be in a position to seize these rare opportunities and allow the 8th wonder of the world – compounding – to do its miracles. Christopher Tsai Click to enlarge

Important Disclosures Past performance is no indication or guarantee of future performance and no representation or guarantee is being made as to the future investment performance of Tsai Capital Corporation’s separately managed accounts or any entity. The S&P 500 Index is a benchmark of unmanaged securities. It is not a security that can be purchased or sold. Individual account performance and investment management fees incurred by clients may vary, as fees for smaller accounts are higher, on a percentage basis, than for larger accounts. Additionally, securities held by individual accounts may differ significantly from the Tsai Capital Growth Equity Strategy composite of separately managed accounts. Individual accounts managed by Tsai Capital Corporation may have experienced materially less favorable results than those portrayed by the composite over any particular period of time. Performance data includes fee-paying accounts only, excludes proprietary accounts, and excludes accounts with net assets below $200,000, through December 31, 2021. Performance data excludes accounts and/or time frames in which short selling strategies were applied, and accounts that are considered “nondiscretionary” by the adviser due to client-mandated or other account restrictions. The inclusion of any of the aforementioned excluded accounts and/or time frames may have led to less favorable results had they been included in the composite. Returns include the reinvestment of dividends, interest and other earnings. This information is for illustration and discussion purposes only and is not intended to be a recommendation, or an offer to sell, or a solicitation of any offer to open a separate account or become an investor in a private fund managed by Tsai Capital Corporation, as the case may be, nor should it be construed or used as investment, tax, ERISA or legal advice. Any such offer or solicitation will be made only by means of delivery of a presentation, prospectus, account agreement, or other information relating to such investment and only to suitable investors in those jurisdictions where permitted by law. Further, the contents of this letter should not be relied upon in substitution of the exercise of independent judgment. The information is furnished as of the date shown, and is subject to change and to updating without notice; no representation is made with respect to its accuracy, completeness or timeliness and may not be relied upon for the purposes of entering into any transaction. The information herein is not intended to be a complete performance presentation or analysis and is subject to change. None of Tsai Capital Corporation, as investment advisor to the separately managed accounts, or any affiliate, manager, member, officer, employee or agent or representative thereof makes any representation or warranty with respect to the information provided herein. In addition, certain information has been obtained from third party sources and, although believed to be reliable, the information has not been independently verified and its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. The attached material was provided to investors in Tsai Capital Corporation’s separately managed accounts at a specific past point of time, advice that may no longer be current or timely. References to past specific holdings of that specific vehicle and matters of related historic fact must be seen in context (as would have been apparent to investors in that vehicle) and are not intended to refer directly or indirectly to specific past recommendations of Tsai Capital Corporation (other than as an indication of language sometimes found in the newsletters). Any reference to a past specific holding or outcome is not intended as representative. None the less, for individuals actively interested in investing in such Tsai Capital Corporation’s separately managed accounts, a list of recommendations made by Tsai Capital Corporation with regard to the vehicle in question will be made available on request. Certain statements on the attached material, including but not limited to (a) statements of things that “are well known” to be the case (other examples include: “In hindsight people often say, “I should have known better,” and more often than not, they did.”), (b) statements with the phrase “always”, and (c) certain similar statements, are not intended to represent absolute literal fact, but rather represent certain colloquialisms/mannerisms expressed by select market participants (but not necessarily individuals associated with Tsai Capital Corporation). All data presented is historical and it should not be assumed that investors will experience returns in the future comparable to the performance presented herein. Investment returns may vary significantly at any time from the data provided herein. Results are unaudited and are presented net and gross of management fees. References herein to Tsai Capital’s efforts to minimize losses and seek a margin of safety should not be construed to imply an absence of risk in any investment. All investments carry risk, including the risk of loss of investment principal. Additionally, short-term market volatility may present increased risks for investors who have shorter investment horizons due to impending or current liquidity needs. The information provided herein is confidential and proprietary and is, and will remain at all times, the property of Tsai Capital Corporation, as investment manager, and/or its affiliates. The information is being provided for informational purposes only. A copy of Tsai Capital Corporation’s Form ADV, Part 2 is available upon request. Additional information about the Advisor is also available on the SEC’s website at www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. Click to enlarge

Exhibit IV News Highlighted News Latticework 2023 - MOI Global, "Christopher Tsai in Conversation with Peter C. Keefe", The Yale Club, December 12, 2023 MarketWatch, “What Charlie Munger and Grandma Ruth Taught This Money Manager Whose Portfolio is up 50% This Year”, December 5, 2023 Good Investing Talks, “Interview with Christopher Tsai”, Part 2, October 26, 2023 Good Investing Talks, “Interview with Christopher Tsai”, Part 1, September 28, 2023 Forbes,“An Accidental Momentum Investor’s Market-Beating Strategy”, September 2, 2023 Bloomberg Businessweek, “Christopher Tsai Is Interviewed by Bloomberg Businessweek”, August 1, 2023 Euro am Sonntag, “Christopher Tsai Is Profiled in Euro am Sonntag”, June 30, 2023 PR Newswire, “Tsai Capital Corporation Retains Rubenstein Public Relations as Agency of Record”, June 12, 2023 Zurich Project 2023 – MOI Global, Remarks of Christopher Tsai, “Investing in an Age of Disruption", Zurich, Switzerland, June 8, 2023. Talking Billions, “Christopher Tsai - Three Generations in the Investment Profession”, December 19, 2022. Available on Amazon, Apple, Google and Spotify Latticework 2022 - MOI Global, Keynote Speech of Christopher Tsai,“Investing in an Age of Disruption”, The Yale Club, December 13, 2022. Available in the Tsai Capital Library at Tsai Capital Good Investing Talks, “Christopher Tsai, is Investing an art? Insight from 20+ Years of Successful Investing”, February 14, 2022. Available on Spotify and YouTube The Nightcrawler Podcast, “Christopher Tsai, Founder of Tsai Capital: From Curiosity to Human Psychology to Optionality…The Path to Becoming a Great Investor”, January 1, 2022. Available on Spotify The Wall Street Transcript, “Buying Compounders at Big Discounts to Intrinsic Value”, November 9, 2020 Archived News Business Wire, “Tsai Capital Exceeds $100 Million in Assets Under Management”, August 24, 2020 The Zurich Project Podcast,“Christopher Tsai on Navigating Through the Crisis of 2020”, April 23, 2020 The Zurich Project 2019 Conference - MOI Global, “From Momentum to Value, the Investment Journey of Christopher Tsai”, Remarks of Christopher Tsai, July 6, 2019 All Business with Jeffrey Hayzlett, “What’s Your Economic Moat? Interview with Christopher Tsai”, October 26, 2017 Nasdaq, “Christopher Tsai Is Interviewed by Jill Malandrino, Global Markets Reporter of Nasdaq”, October 11, 2017 The Wall Street Transcript, “Preserving and Growing Capital with High-Quality Growth Companies”, October 9, 2017 Yahoo Finance Live, “Christopher Tsai Is Interviewed by Jennifer Rogers of Yahoo Finance”, September 25, 2017 Barron’s, “At Yum China, Growth is on the Menu”, August 26, 2017 Wealth Management Magazine, “Why Successful Investors Position Themselves with the Wind at Their Back”, August 2017 Bloomberg,“Tsai Capital Bets Starbucks Can Crack the China Code”, August 9, 2017 TheStreet, “Apple Has a Massive $250 Billion Cash Pile That Should Be Used on These Blockbuster Acquisitions”, August 3, 2017 Mic, “You’ve Got These Top Money Priorities in the Wrong Order”, July 19, 2017 Citywire, “American Know-How Meets Chinese Wisdom”, July 3, 2017 MarketWatch, “This Money Manager Aims to Hold on to Stocks for Decades”, June 13, 2017 PaymentsSource, “How Pizza Hut and Payments are Fueling China’s Retail Revolution”, May 30, 2017 Mic, “Will Investing in Wine, Art and Fancy Cars help You Get Rich Fast? Here’s the Truth.”, April 25, 2017 Barron’s, “Mead Johnson’s Formula”, November 5, 2016 Business Wire, “Jason D. Papastavrou Appointed to Tsai Capital Corporation Advisory Committee”, October 24, 2016 The Wall Street Transcript, “Investing in the Best of the Best”, July 18, 2016 Barron’s, “Viacom’s Hidden Value”, January 30, 2016 Bloomberg Briefs, “Tsai Capital Likes Mead Johnson on China Growth”, November 4, 2015 CNBC, “China Crash Underscores Risk for US Investors”, July 8, 2015 Barron’s, “Is the Party over in Shanghai?”, June 1, 2015 Private Air Magazine, “Christopher Tsai: Taking the Financial World by Storm”, Spring 2015 Barron’s, “Stocks Fall 1.3% on Oil and Currency News”, January 16, 2015 Barron’s, “Jobs Report Lifts Indexes to Record Highs”, December 8, 2014 Bloomberg Briefs, “Hedge Funds: SPOTLIGHT Opportunities Abound in Late Stage of Bull Market: Christopher Tsai”, October 21, 2014 Bloomberg Radio, “Christopher Tsai is Interviewed for “Taking Stock,” Hosted by Carol Massar and Michael McKee”, October 8, 2014 TheStreet, “Christopher Tsai is Interviewed by Gregg Greenberg for “TheStreet””, October 7, 2014 The Wall Street Transcript, “Investing in Growth Global Equities with a Focus on Value”, September 1, 2014 Fox Business, “The Cost of Doing Business in China”, August 7, 2014 Crain’s New York Business, “Frothy Markets Ready to Pop?”, August 3, 2014 Kapitall, “A Long-Term Approach: Christopher Tsai on Investing in Asia”, June 23, 2014 ETF.com, “Hedge Fund Shorting Emerging Markets”, June 18, 2014 TheStreet, “Christopher Tsai is Interviewed by Gregg Greenberg for “TheStreet””, June 10, 2014 China Money Network, “Christopher Tsai: Betting on Asian Consumer Names Like Jardine Matheson”, April 30, 2014 FINalternatives, “Q&A: Tsai Capital Founder Sees Long-Term Opportunities in Emerging Markets”, April 10, 2014 Fundweb, “Christopher Tsai: Ignoring Asia’s Middle Class Will Be A Costly Mistake”, March 24, 2014 Bloomberg Radio, Christopher Tsai is Interviewed for “Taking Stock”, Hosted by Pimm Fox and Carol Massar, March 5, 2014 Business Superstar, “Q&A Discussion with Christopher Tsai, President & Chief Investment Officer”,February 24, 2014 Barron’s, “Stocks Close Near Record Highs, Up 2%”, February 15, 2014 Business Insider, “Meet the Hedge Funder Whose Finance Roots Date Back to the Shanghai Stock Exchange During WWII”, February 12, 2014 Barron’s(Cover Story), “On the Rise”, April 29, 2013 Barron’s (Cover Story), “Big Money Poll: Dow 16,000!”, April 22, 2013 FINalternatives, “Looking Ahead to 2012: The Hedge Fund Industry Speaks”, January 6, 2012 Welling@Weeden, “Second Generation”, December 16, 2011 HFM Week, “Tsai Capital Debut Fund Targets Institutions”, June 22, 2011 FINalternatives, “Tsai Capital Launches First Hedge Fund”, June 3, 2011 Reuters, “Distressed Consumer No Longer Boon for Wal-Mart”, May 18, 2010 Barron’s (Cover Story), “Be Very Careful”, April 26, 2010 Barron’s, “Coke Can Float Your Boat”, April 20, 2010 Reuters, “US-Consumers Could Upgrade Brands – Tsai Capital”, March 30, 2010 Barron’s, “10 for the Money”, November 23, 2009 Dow Jones News Wires, “Tales of the Tape: Buybacks Seen Bolstering Bed Bath & Beyond”, November 6, 2009 Wealth Manager, “The Money Factory”, April 30, 2007 Barron’s, “A Good Name Above All”, September 11, 2006 Barron’s, “Happy Days – Part II”, May 1, 2006 On Wall Street, “Focused on the Long Term”, October 2005 Ticker Magazine, “Twenty Undervalued Growth Stocks”, August 2005 The New York Sun, “The Tsai Method of Selection: Stick to the Fundamentals”, July 20, 2005 Investment Advisor Magazine, “Catching up with…Christopher Tsai”, June 2005 Investor’s Business Daily, “Stock Buybacks on Record Pace, A Bullish Indicator for Investors”, November 12, 2004 Investment & Pensions Europe, “Fine Art of Art Investing”, October 2004 Financial Planning Magazine – SMA Adviser, “Tsai Capital – The Next Generation”, September 17, 2004 Worth Magazine, “Back Door to China”, September 2004 Barron’s, “A Methodical Man”, August 23, 2004 The Palm Beach Post, “Experts Say Fund Scandal Not Scaring Off Investors”, November 18, 2003 Click to enlarge

