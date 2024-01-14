Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Gasoline Price Slump Is A Concern, But Not A Red Light For Investors

Clif Droke profile picture
Clif Droke
4.52K Followers

Summary

  • Energy prices, specifically oil and gasoline prices, are key factors influencing the direction of the US economy and financial market.
  • Higher fuel prices have led to increased costs for consumer goods, impacting consumer spending and confidence.
  • The recent drop in gasoline prices may be due to declining demand from consumers, which could potentially slow the economy and impact equity prices.

Refueling diesel at a petrol station

claffra

As we head into what promises to be a wildly volatile year on the political scene, it’s time to examine one of the key factors influencing the direction of both the U.S. economy and the financial market, namely energy prices. Oil and

This article was written by

Clif Droke profile picture
Clif Droke
4.52K Followers
Clif Droke is an equity research analyst and writer for Cabot Wealth Network. He has covered equities and commodities, specializing in gold, since 1997 and is the editor of the Cabot SX Gold & Metals Advisor.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

m
medzjohn
Today, 12:12 PM
Comments (1.61K)
The article cites lower demand for gasoline ("petroleum industry and travel analysts are increasingly blaming lower demand from consumers as one of the reasons for the pump price drop"). At the same time it credits rising gasoline demand for post-COVID gasoline price increases ("rising demand is also a factor in the fuel price runup of recent years"). To appreciate this shift better a graphic charting the changes in gasoline demand over recent years should have been included.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ACTV--
LeaderShares® Activist Leaders® ETF
AFMC--
First Trust Active Factor Mid Cap ETF
AFSM--
First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF
ARKK--
ARK Innovation ETF
AVUV--
Avantis US Small Cap Value ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.