Hertz: Ditching EVs, Fundamentally Challenged, Shares Near Support

Summary

  • Hertz plans to sell off a third of its electric vehicle fleet due to lower demand and soaring repair costs.
  • The ESG movement, in which EV autos play a significant role, may be showing cracks while used car prices are moving sharply lower.
  • Hertz's stock performance has been weak, and its valuation is low while the technical picture is soft following a bearish breakdown late last year.
  • With negative free cash flow in the past year, I highlight key price levels to watch ahead of earnings due out next month.

Is the EV trade in trouble? Earlier this month, Hertz (NASDAQ:HTZ) announced that it plans to sell off a third of its electric vehicle fleet, opting to buy gasoline-powered cars with some of the cash proceeds.

Freelance Financial Writer | Investments | Markets | Personal Finance | RetirementI create written content used in various formats including articles, blogs, emails, and social media for financial advisors and investment firms in a cost-efficient way. My passion is putting a narrative to financial data. Working with teams that include senior editors, investment strategists, marketing managers, data analysts, and executives, I contribute ideas to help make content relevant, accessible, and measurable. Having expertise in thematic investing, market events, client education, and compelling investment outlooks, I relate to everyday investors in a pithy way. I enjoy analyzing stock market sectors, ETFs, economic data, and broad market conditions, then producing snackable content for various audiences. Macro drivers of asset classes such as stocks, bonds, commodities, currencies, and crypto excite me. I truly enjoy communicating finance with an educational and creative style. I also believe in producing evidence-based narratives using empirical data to drive home points. Charts are one of the many tools I leverage to tell a story in a simple but engaging way. I focus on SEO and specific style guides when appropriate. I am a contributor to WisdomTree Investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

Value Validater profile picture
Value Validater
Today, 12:55 PM
Comments (510)
What is the basis for $1.30 in normalized eps?
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 12:03 PM
Comments (7.53K)
Thanks for your thoughts. I have been tempted numerous times in the past to buy HTZ, or sell naked out-of-the-money puts, because it seems that it should be bottoming in price, but yet it never does. Glad I didn't get my fingers burned on this idea, and you have given me solid reasons to continue avoiding this dumpster fire.
C
CynicalTexanInvestor
Today, 11:58 AM
Comments (3.01K)
Always wondered who rented EVs - especially during multi-day stays in a city where the charging infrastructure doesn't support the vehicle being in the hotel or business parking lot. Maybe it works for the short day-trippers, but multi-day stays - no way. There is a great article on the Biden Administration's having a basic open checkbook for charging stations and yet only a small number have been built.
