Energy Transfer: Top 5 Big-Yield MLPs (IRA Or Taxable Account)

Energy Transfer: Top 5 Big-Yield MLPs (IRA Or Taxable Account)

Jan. 14, 2024 12:03 PM ET
Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Energy Transfer offers a big 9.0% yield and trades at an attractive valuation. Although it comes with risks, including K-1 complications and the possibility of an MLP to C-Corp conversion.
  • We share a variety of data points on over a dozen top oil and gas midstream companies (including MLPs) for you to compare and contrast.
  • After discussing Energy Transfer (including the business, distributions, valuation, retirement account considerations, risks) we conclude with our opinion on investing in it as part of a prudently diversified high-income portfolio.

Money pouring out of a pipe

canakat

If you an income-focused investor, you have likely come across energy midstream companies (including master limited partnerships (“MLPs”)). These specialized companies generally transport oil and gas through pipelines, and they can offer some of the biggest and steadiest income payments in the market. However, before

Comments (17)

ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 12:49 PM
Comments (7.53K)
Excellent coverage. I enjoy following you.

In August - November of last year, I started accumulating ET to add to my existing positions in EPD and MPLX. I had been burned by ET a couple of times years ago, but feel more comfortable owning it now. My average cost is $12.70 per share.

I currently have 9.6% of my personal portfolio invested in the pipeline MLPs with 5.3% in EPD, 2.5% in ET and 1.8% in MPLX.
R
Risk21
Today, 12:41 PM
Comments (594)
We need an article on hypothetically holding 100 shares of ET or any MLP in a retirement account and quantifying possible UBTI with a sale or conversion. I think holders of a few hundred shares do not have that much risk of hitting the $1,000 limit. I'd like to be proved wrong by a quantifying analysis. The horror stories all seem to be from large holders. The UBTI scare is holding the small retail investor away.
houtex profile picture
houtex
Today, 12:53 PM
Comments (14.43K)
@Risk21
It’s really tough to do an article like that. Your UBTI depends on when and for how much you bought your units. A few hundred units of an MLP held for several years will absolutely create an issue at sale. Just looking at some MPLX units I hold selling them generates $21 of ordinary income / UBTI on sale. So that’s 50 units before hitting $1,000. There are some suspended losses you might be able to apply if your custodian has kept the old K-1s and does that math. This is also not considering the UDFI on sale.

Anyway someone gave a description of their experience here with 1,000 units of ET: iamlookingforincome.blogspot.com/...
G
GACsafO15
Today, 12:24 PM
Comments (46)
It’s been a tough year for conversions. I had a big stake in MMP. Sold at $63 for a solid profit & big taxes. Held in a ROTH. Also have ET in a ROTH. I sold 40% of my stake at a small loss under FIFO. I’m lightening my exposure to MLP’s while I have tax losses to offset some of my profits.
A
Arimnestos
Today, 12:46 PM
Comments (2.35K)
@GACsafO15 I sold my long held MMP for approx 63 as well. Very painful. No ET position.
Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Today, 12:22 PM
Comments (2.66K)
Also keep in mind, ET distributions characterized as "Return of Capital" are taxed like capital gains (lower tax rate) when you sell or when your cost basis goes below zero. This can be a good reason to own $ET in a taxable account as a bond alternative because bond interest is generally taxed at a higher rate (i.e. your ordinary income tax rate). Cheers!
houtex profile picture
houtex
Today, 12:27 PM
Comments (14.43K)
@Blue Harbinger
Remember at sale you pay 751 income, which is taxed at ordinary income rates, and can be a substantial part of your sales proceeds. If you have suspended ordinary losses you can use them then if you’re exiting.

In other words, looking across a typical buy/hold/sell cycle the taxes you pay on an MLP investment will be more than a corporate investment, though they will be paid later in the process, on average.
Blue Harbinger profile picture
Blue Harbinger
Today, 12:34 PM
Comments (2.66K)
@houtex How about gifting your ET to a not-for-profit as part of your annual charitable giving
;-)
houtex profile picture
houtex
Today, 12:45 PM
Comments (14.43K)
@Blue Harbinger
I believe you can do that. If you itemize, your deduction is limited to the fair market value less the ordinary income you would see on sale. So in a way you still “pay” the tax because that ordinary income figure still ends up boosting your taxable income (by keeping you from reducing it).
Vandooman profile picture
Vandooman
Today, 12:21 PM
Comments (9.48K)
I had two MLPs convert to C Corps. It serves to remind me that taxes on distributions are deferred, not forgiven. In one case, half the taxes on sale were fully taxed as UBTI. Your tax liability builds up, the longer you hold the stock. Once your cost basis hits zero, you pay long term capital gains on all distributions, unless you buy more stock and reset the tax cost basis. I keep most of my MLPs in an IRA. At least the capital gains taxes will never kick in.
das555 profile picture
das555
Today, 12:10 PM
Comments (1.03K)
C Corp alternative - possibly; conversion very unlikely
houtex profile picture
houtex
Today, 12:23 PM
Comments (14.43K)
@das555
This should be further clarified. A *taxable* conversion is very unlikely. I could see an instance where they do a 351 transaction or even more likely a check-the-box election to be taxed as c-corp, open up their equity to more institutions, and still leave Mr. Warren with substantially absolute control.
Tim Plaehn profile picture
Tim Plaehn
Today, 12:09 PM
Comments (1.95K)
Terrible idea to own a midstream MLP in an IRA-type account. It's impossible to know how much UBTI will be generated, and if the number exceeds $1,000, the account must file a corporate income tax return (your broker will charge big time for that) and the account must pay corporate income tax on the UBTI.
s
ski2nite
Today, 12:16 PM
Comments (270)
@Tim Plaehn I had ET in IRA and caused huge tax problems
