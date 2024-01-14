Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of January 14

Introduction
The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
Dividend Changes
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Apogee Enterprises, Inc.
|
(APOG)
|
1/29
|
2/14
|
0.24
|
0.25
|
4.17%
|
1.89%
|
13
|
BlackRock, Inc.
|
(BLK)
|
3/6
|
3/22
|
5
|
5.1
|
2.00%
|
2.55%
|
15
|
Enterprise Products Partners L.P.
|
(EPD)
|
1/30
|
2/14
|
0.5
|
0.515
|
3.00%
|
7.63%
|
27
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
1/22
|
1/31
|
0.0464
|
0.0465
|
0.22%
|
3.95%
|
10
|
Lakeland Financial Corporation
|
(LKFN)
|
1/24
|
2/5
|
0.46
|
0.48
|
4.35%
|
3.06%
|
13
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
1/30
|
2/15
|
0.1225
|
0.123333
|
0.68%
|
3.84%
|
14
Decreases:
None
Last Chance to Buy
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Jan 15
Markets closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
Tuesday Jan 16 (Ex-Div 1/17)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Accenture plc
|
(ACN)
|
2/15
|
1.29
|
356.33
|
1.45%
|
19
|
First United Corporation
|
(FUNC)
|
2/1
|
0.2
|
22.19
|
3.61%
|
6
Wednesday Jan 17 (Ex-Div 1/18)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
General Dynamics Corporation
|
(GD)
|
2/9
|
1.32
|
254.81
|
2.07%
|
32
|
The Procter & Gamble Company
|
(PG)
|
2/15
|
0.9407
|
150.6
|
2.50%
|
67
|
Pentair plc
|
(PNR)
|
2/2
|
0.23
|
70.77
|
1.30%
|
48
|
RPM International Inc.
|
(RPM)
|
1/31
|
0.46
|
107.16
|
1.72%
|
50
|
WD-40 Company
|
(WDFC)
|
1/31
|
0.88
|
272.97
|
1.29%
|
15
|
Williams-Sonoma, Inc.
|
(WSM)
|
2/23
|
0.9
|
203.96
|
1.77%
|
18
|
Zoetis Inc.
|
(ZTS)
|
3/1
|
0.432
|
198.94
|
0.87%
|
12
Thursday Jan 18 (Ex-Div 1/19)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation
|
(BK)
|
2/2
|
0.42
|
54.85
|
3.06%
|
13
|
Caterpillar Inc.
|
(CAT)
|
2/20
|
1.3
|
290.41
|
1.79%
|
30
|
Colgate-Palmolive Company
|
(CL)
|
2/15
|
0.48
|
80.91
|
2.37%
|
60
|
Graco Inc.
|
(GGG)
|
2/7
|
0.255
|
84.53
|
1.21%
|
27
|
Star Group, L.P.
|
(SGU)
|
1/31
|
0.1625
|
11.98
|
5.43%
|
11
Friday Jan 19 (Ex-Div 1/22)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Gladstone Investment
|
(GAIN)
|
1/31
|
0.08
|
14.75
|
6.51%
|
12
|
Gladstone Land Corporation
|
(LAND)
|
1/31
|
0.0465
|
14.13
|
3.95%
|
10
Money on the Way
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
AXIS Capital Holdings Limited
|
(AXS)
|
1/18
|
0.44
|
3.2%
|
Balchem Corporation
|
(BCPC)
|
1/19
|
0.79
|
0.6%
|
Camden Property Trust
|
(CPT)
|
1/17
|
1
|
4.0%
|
Digital Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(DLR)
|
1/19
|
1.22
|
3.6%
|
FMC Corporation
|
(FMC)
|
1/18
|
0.58
|
4.0%
|
The First Bancorp, Inc.
|
(FNLC)
|
1/19
|
0.35
|
5.4%
|
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GSBC)
|
1/17
|
0.4
|
2.8%
|
Horizon Bancorp, Inc.
|
(HBNC)
|
1/19
|
0.16
|
4.8%
|
HEICO Corporation
|
(HEI)
|
1/19
|
0.1
|
0.1%
|
Intuit Inc.
|
(INTU)
|
1/18
|
0.9
|
0.6%
|
Invitation Homes Inc.
|
(INVH)
|
1/19
|
0.28
|
3.3%
|
Lennox International Inc.
|
(LII)
|
1/17
|
1.1
|
1.0%
|
The New York Times Company
|
(NYT)
|
1/18
|
0.11
|
0.9%
|
Owens Corning
|
(OC)
|
1/19
|
0.6
|
1.6%
|
Republic Bancorp, Inc.
|
(RBCAA)
|
1/19
|
0.374
|
2.9%
|
Royal Gold, Inc.
|
(RGLD)
|
1/19
|
0.4
|
1.3%
|
Shoe Carnival, Inc.
|
(SCVL)
|
1/22
|
0.12
|
1.8%
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Comments