Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of January 14

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) 1/29 2/14 0.24 0.25 4.17% 1.89% 13 BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) 3/6 3/22 5 5.1 2.00% 2.55% 15 Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) 1/30 2/14 0.5 0.515 3.00% 7.63% 27 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 1/22 1/31 0.0464 0.0465 0.22% 3.95% 10 Lakeland Financial Corporation (LKFN) 1/24 2/5 0.46 0.48 4.35% 3.06% 13 STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 1/30 2/15 0.1225 0.123333 0.68% 3.84% 14 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Jan 15

Markets closed in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

Tuesday Jan 16 (Ex-Div 1/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Accenture plc (ACN) 2/15 1.29 356.33 1.45% 19 First United Corporation (FUNC) 2/1 0.2 22.19 3.61% 6 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Jan 17 (Ex-Div 1/18)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 2/9 1.32 254.81 2.07% 32 The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) 2/15 0.9407 150.6 2.50% 67 Pentair plc (PNR) 2/2 0.23 70.77 1.30% 48 RPM International Inc. (RPM) 1/31 0.46 107.16 1.72% 50 WD-40 Company (WDFC) 1/31 0.88 272.97 1.29% 15 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (WSM) 2/23 0.9 203.96 1.77% 18 Zoetis Inc. (ZTS) 3/1 0.432 198.94 0.87% 12 Click to enlarge

Thursday Jan 18 (Ex-Div 1/19)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) 2/2 0.42 54.85 3.06% 13 Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) 2/20 1.3 290.41 1.79% 30 Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) 2/15 0.48 80.91 2.37% 60 Graco Inc. (GGG) 2/7 0.255 84.53 1.21% 27 Star Group, L.P. (SGU) 1/31 0.1625 11.98 5.43% 11 Click to enlarge

Friday Jan 19 (Ex-Div 1/22)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Gladstone Investment (GAIN) 1/31 0.08 14.75 6.51% 12 Gladstone Land Corporation (LAND) 1/31 0.0465 14.13 3.95% 10 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (AXS) 1/18 0.44 3.2% Balchem Corporation (BCPC) 1/19 0.79 0.6% Camden Property Trust (CPT) 1/17 1 4.0% Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) 1/19 1.22 3.6% FMC Corporation (FMC) 1/18 0.58 4.0% The First Bancorp, Inc. (FNLC) 1/19 0.35 5.4% Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) 1/17 0.4 2.8% Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (HBNC) 1/19 0.16 4.8% HEICO Corporation (HEI) 1/19 0.1 0.1% Intuit Inc. (INTU) 1/18 0.9 0.6% Invitation Homes Inc. (INVH) 1/19 0.28 3.3% Lennox International Inc. (LII) 1/17 1.1 1.0% The New York Times Company (NYT) 1/18 0.11 0.9% Owens Corning (OC) 1/19 0.6 1.6% Republic Bancorp, Inc. (RBCAA) 1/19 0.374 2.9% Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) 1/19 0.4 1.3% Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 1/22 0.12 1.8% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.