Introduction

One of my favorite sectors to cover is energy, which includes coal.

In the first coal-focused article this year, I want to highlight a company I have never covered before. That company is Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR), one of the best performers of the past few years.

After investors faced massive wealth destruction between 2018 and mid-2020, the stock rose from roughly $2.50 to currently almost $370!

Over the past twelve months, AMR shares have returned 150%, fueled by favorable industry conditions and the company's massive buybacks, which I expect to support the stock price for many more years.

An Export-Focused Coking Coal Giant

Alpha Metallurgical Resources underwent a significant corporate transformation, changing its name from Contura Energy to better align with its strategic focus on metallurgical coal production.

This change, effective February 1, 2021, came with a ticker symbol switch on the New York Stock Exchange from "CTRA" to "AMR."

The new and improved Alpha Metallurgical Resources is characterized as a Tennessee-based mining company with operational footprints in Virginia and West Virginia.

The company is primarily focused on supplying high-quality metallurgical coal products to the global steel industry. It is worth noting that metallurgical coal, also known as coking coal, is distinct from thermal or steam coal in terms of its carbon content and price (it's more expensive).

AMR's operational portfolio includes highly productive and cost-competitive coal mines across the Central Appalachian coal basin.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources

These operations have allowed the company to become America's largest producer of coking coal, producing roughly a fifth of total 2022 production.

In 2022, the most recent year that has reported all quarterly numbers, the company produced 16.1 million tons. It had 337 million tons of reserves and resources, totaling 527 million.

Moreover, its diverse assets, including 65% ownership of the DTA (Dominion Terminal Associates) export terminal capable of loading up to 6,500 tons per year, allow it to be heavily export-focused.

Roughly 70% of the company's shipments go overseas, which comes with both pricing and demand benefits as emerging markets are growing rapidly.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources

According to the company, a third of its export sales over the past five years have gone to India, which is one of the fastest-growing emerging markets, especially because of its massive population.

Between now and 2050, Indian steel production is expected to grow by 4.4% per year, reaching up to 380 million tons.

Meanwhile, global steel demand in 2024 is expected to exceed 1.8 million metric tons.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources

With that said, the chart below compares the AMR stock price to Australian premium coking coal futures.

As we can see, both lines are highly correlated, which obviously makes sense. However, AMR has taken off recently, which was not backed by rising coking coal prices.

What we are dealing with is the fact that AMR is a company that can enhance the per-share value of its business. Coking coal futures only track the price of a commodity.

In the next part of this article, we'll discuss the company's strong financial performance and its focus on buybacks, which have been extremely aggressive and the main reason for the massive stock price rally.

Buyback-Fueled Returns

In its most recent quarter, the third quarter of 2023, the company reported an adjusted EBITDA of $154 million, representing a decline from the second quarter's $258 million result.

This included the sale of 4.2 million tons, generating $4.1 million from the metallurgical segment and 100,000 tons from the other categories.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Realizations in the met segment witnessed a quarter-over-quarter decrease, with an average realization of $154.73 per ton in Q3 compared to $172.51 in the second quarter.

The decline in realizations was more pronounced in the thermal portion of the met segment, dropping to $92.22 per ton in Q3 from $115.50 per ton in Q2, reflecting the lower market pricing for thermal coal.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Additionally, realizations in the "other" category decreased to $68.32 per ton in Q3 compared to $99.66 per ton in the second quarter due to the declining pricing environment for thermal coal.

The chart below compares Newcastle Coal (the black line), which is thermal coal, to the aforementioned coking coal futures. As we can see, there's a clear divergence.

While these headwinds were somewhat expected due to poor global economic growth, the company made progress, including improving its balance sheet.

As of September 30, total liquidity stood at $390.1 million, taking into account $102 million in share repurchases during the quarter.

The company successfully completed the refinancing of its asset-based revolving credit facility, securing more favorable terms and a longer duration than the previous facility.

This was reflected in the new facility, allowing the company to borrow cash or obtain letters of credit on a revolving basis of up to $155 million.

Since 2022, the company has had more cash than gross debt on its balance sheet, which opened up the door to aggressive buybacks.

Since January 2022, AMR has bought back 28% of its shares, which makes it one of the most aggressive repurchasers on the market - across all sectors and industries.

In terms of capital return to shareholders, the company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share during the third quarter.

This translates to a yield of 0.55%.

That yield will soon be 0.00%.

Following the fourth-quarter payment, the dividend program will end to focus on the share repurchase program instead.

Share repurchases in the third quarter amounted to roughly 545,000 shares at a cost of $102 million. Since the inception of the program, the company has spent approximately $940 million to acquire around 6.1 million shares at a weighted average price of $153.90 per share.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources

AMR believes it is way more beneficial for shareholders if it buys back stock.

Looking ahead to 2024, during its 3Q23 earnings call, the company provided guidance, anticipating shipping between 15.5 and 16.5 million tons of metallurgical coal, along with 900,000 to 1.3 million tons of incidental thermal coal.

Additionally, the company increased its share repurchase program authorization by $300 million to a total of $1.5 billion, allowing for approximately $560 million in additional repurchases.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Furthermore, as we saw in the first TradingView chart of this article, despite economic pressures, geopolitical conflicts, and uncertainties in the global landscape, metallurgical coal prices strengthened due to tight supply conditions and expectations of increasing steel demand.

My view is that, as long as economic growth remains subdued, we will likely see a prolonged sideways trend in coking coal futures.

However, the moment the ISM Manufacturing Index bottom, we will likely see a significant acceleration in prices, which should boost the company's shipments and prices, allowing the stock price to surge even further.

Looking at the chart below, we see that analysts have incorporated a bearish view.

Operating cash flow is expected to fall by 39% in 2023.

2024 is expected to see a 45% operating cash flow contraction.

2025 is expected to see stabilization.

This is quite common, as analysts are unwilling to bet on prolonged tailwinds for coal. Hence, they tend to straight-line the decline in futures.

AMR currently trades at a blended price-to-operating cash flow ratio of 7.3x. That could be a sustainable number if coking coal futures remain strong.

Although I would prefer to wait for a correction in AMR shares, I believe that the stock has the potential to move even higher on a prolonged basis.

However, please be careful. AMR is extremely volatile and may not be right for you. If you decide that AMR is right for you, keep your position extremely small and preferably wait for a correction first.

I will give the stock a Buy rating to reflect its long-term growth potential.

Takeaway

In an extremely cyclical and volatile industry, Alpha Metallurgical Resources stands out as a resilient company with remarkable growth in the wake of industry challenges.

The company's strategic shift towards metallurgical coal production has paid off, making it America's leading coking coal producer.

Meanwhile, AMR's robust operational portfolio, coupled with an export-focused approach, positions it favorably amid rising global steel demand, particularly in emerging markets like India.

Its focus on buybacks is a good way to support long-term per-share value.

While I'm cautious about potential economic headwinds, the overall, longer-term outlook warrants a Buy rating.