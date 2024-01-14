Zolak/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) have risen to fresh all-time highs here, driven by continued great operational performance. The company continues to benefit from its leading position as (primarily) North American MRO distributor, continuing to reap (margin) advantages from its scale.

Decent capital allocation decisions resulting in solid topline sales growth and consistent and elevated capital returns for investors, creating a great long term business and stock, although a bit pricey after a strong rally in recent times.

MRO Player - Keep The World Working

W.W. Grainger has been founded in 1927, hence it has been in existence for nearly a century, having grown to become the largest MRO distributor in North America. Over the past 50 years, it has not just consistently paid out dividends to its investors, it has raised them as well every year.

The business generated some $15 billion in sales in the year 2022, some 80% of which are generated from high-touch solutions, with the remainder being generated from endless assortment product.

With 4.5 million active customers being supplied with some 30 million products by a team of over 25,000 workers, the scope of these operations is very substantial by all means.

Despite the sheer scale of the operations, the company operates in still fragmented markets, which are huge addressable markets, as scale gives the company more advantages versus peers of course. The vast nature of the product group and end markets being serviced creates not just great diversification, but it also makes these businesses great indicators of the state of the economy.

Products being distributed by the business include safety & security products, material handling, pumps and plumbing equipment, metalworking, electrical, hand tools, power tools, fluid power etc. These are distributed to manufacturing customers, but also commercial, contractors, government, retail, healthcare and transportation customers.

An Efficient Machine

A distributor model typically does not command very high margins, as distributors typically face much competition and do not always provide high-value added activities. The numbers suggest otherwise in the case of Grainger, as 38% gross margins of the business for 2022 look fair for a distributor, perhaps a bit high. Really, it are >14% operating margins which are truly impressive, with Grainger being able to demand superior prices as it adds real value by efficient distribution, online capabilities and a great product inventory.

Absent of major M&A efforts, the company has focused on consistent execution to be a steady growth play. The company has steadily grown sales from around $10 billion in 2014 to $15.2 billion in 2022, with operating margins being quite stable. The real achievement on top of the sales growth is that over a quarter of the share count has been bought back over this time as well, resulting in rapid growth on a per-share basis.

With sales for the year 2022 being reported up nearly 17% to $15.2 billion, aided by inflationary pressures, the company posted strong earnings. Net earnings of $1.55 billion worked down to earnings of $30 per share (and a couple of pennies). Net debt of $2.0 billion was very modest in relation to this earnings power, as a $1.72 per share quarterly dividend (trending at near $7 per annum) results in a relatively modest payout ratio and thereby modest dividend yield as well.

Valuation Thoughts Into 2023

A $650 stock early in 2023 traded at about 21-22 times earnings, if we look at the 2022 results. That however is the backward looking indicator, with 2023 sales originally seen up 7-11%, with earnings seen between $32.00 and $34.50 per share. Based on this forward-looking metric, the earnings multiple already fell to 19-20 times earnings.

More good news for shareholders arrived in April, when the company announced an 8% hike in the quarterly dividend, now paying out $1.86 per share. After a 12% increase in first quarter sales, the company hiked the full year earnings guidance to a midpoint of $35.50 per share, and to a midpoint of $35.875 per share upon the release of the second quarter earnings report.

In October, Grainger posted third quarter results and while sales growth slowed down further, the full year guidance was hiked again. Full year sales are now seen at a midpoint of $16.5 billion, with operating margins now seen comfortably above 15% of sales, resulting in an earnings midpoint of $36.30 per share.

Net debt actually ticked down to $1.7 billion despite the growth in the business, a dividend hike and continued share buybacks, with EBITDA approaching the $3 billion mark here.

And Now?

The continued strong achievements have been recognized by the market, which have sent shares to fresh highs around $842 per share, up more than 40% over the past twelve months. Even after the big hike in the full year guidance, shares have outpaced the earnings advancements, pushing up the share price and valuation to 23-24 times earnings.

Frankly, this valuation is quite a bit higher than where shares started the year, with comparables for 2024 becoming tougher, as the latest move higher in the share price has been aided by a big decline in interest rates across the board.

While a premium can be justified, given the modest leverage, the issue is that we see a combination of strong sales growth, strong margin gains and higher multiples, which makes shares vulnerable to a setback if any of this see a setback. On the other hand, the leading MRO payer has proving to be real long term value creators.

Given all of this, I can only conclude that W.W. Grainger is a great business, certainly a great stock, but after a great run in 2023 (and the years before), now does not feel like the time to get in, nor to actively add to a position.