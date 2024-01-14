Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

W.W. Grainger: Great Business, Great (Long-Term) Stock

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • W.W. Grainger's shares have reached all-time highs due to strong operational performance and its leading position in the North American MRO distribution market.
  • The company has consistently grown sales and dividends over the past century, with a diverse customer base and product offerings.
  • Grainger's efficient distribution model and strong financials have led to impressive margins and steady growth, but the stock's valuation may be too high after a recent rally.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Value In Corporate Events get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

MRO Maintenance, Repair, and Operations, business finance conceptueel

Zolak/iStock via Getty Images

Shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) have risen to fresh all-time highs here, driven by continued great operational performance. The company continues to benefit from its leading position as (primarily) North American MRO distributor, continuing to reap (margin) advantages from its scale.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

This article was written by

The Value Investor profile picture
The Value Investor
25.13K Followers

The Value Investor has a Master of Science with specialization in financial markets and a decade of experience tracking companies via catalytic company events.

As the leader of the investing group Value In Corporate Events they provide members with opportunities to capitalize on IPOs, mergers & acquisitions, earnings reports and changes in corporate capital allocation. Coverage includes 10 major events a month with an eye towards finding the best opportunities. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

u
unan2010
Today, 2:40 PM
Comments (1.53K)
good price to start a position?
m
magenta17
Today, 2:26 PM
Comments (5.3K)
Keeper stock with lots of growth ahead for many decades to come! Great company with a good stock and a nice divvy! Longz GWW! :-)
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About GWW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GWW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GWW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.