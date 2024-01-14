Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Delta Air Lines: Continuing Sell Thesis

Jan. 14, 2024 9:16 PM ETDelta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL) Stock4 Comments
SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.79K Followers

Summary

  • Delta Air Lines' management team has revised its earnings outlook, signaling a potential slowdown in travel demand due to worsening macroeconomic conditions.
  • Consumer loan delinquency rates and personal savings rates have worsened, indicating that the average US consumer's financial situation is getting tighter.
  • The airline industry is cyclical, and the minor reduction in Delta Air Lines' profit forecast suggests that the industry may be facing a slower travel demand.
Delta Air Lines Airbus A330-300 airplane

Boarding1Now

Introduction

In my previous article, I had a sell rating on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL). At the time, I believed the potential macroeconomic headwinds were getting stronger, which could ultimately impact Delta Air Lines. Not only were consumers' financial health starting to

This article was written by

SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.79K Followers
I am a young private investor seeking to find advice and knowledge through my journey in Seeking Alpha. I primarily focus on growth companies and the disruptive future they may bring. Through the rise of technological capabilities, I believe that the world will undergo a massive transition in the coming decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

s
shabequois
Yesterday, 10:03 PM
Comments (42)
On Friday, UAL, AA, Jet Blue along with Delta and Alaska airlines stock price all fell significantly, presumably related to the door blowout on the Boeing Max 9. So yes the stock price will recover (maybe not BA?). But having had the worst customer experience ever on Delta last month, as soon as it goes back up I'm selling my Delta shares and won't be flying them again. It's a long story but even their customer service rep admitted it shouldn't have happened - and then said she couldn't guarantee it wouldn't happen again!
Frank Thomas in Florida profile picture
Frank Thomas in Florida
Yesterday, 11:19 PM
Comments (1.39K)
@shabequois ... sorry for your experience... it's like that everywhere now especially w/ the tight labor market
Optionputter profile picture
Optionputter
Yesterday, 10:00 PM
Comments (350)
@Frank Thomas in Florida I agree with you. I find the 737Max argument especially powerful. The max problems are scaring people, which means to me an increased market share and more demand for DAL. Most arguments here apply to the entire industry. Also, I admit to a contrarian tendency: when I see something like pumping, I go the other way.
Frank Thomas in Florida profile picture
Frank Thomas in Florida
Yesterday, 9:22 PM
Comments (1.39K)
Can't understand the reaction to Delta's earnings. Provided oil prices stay down; passenger counts remain solid; no exposure to Boeing 737Max and even lower oil prices due to electrification of trucks and cars, I see Delta's profits holding up. And shares moving higher. In the meantime, think these computer algorithms are playing havoc on share price. Several airlines, including UAL & American Air, were also down about 10% on Fri; along w/ Delta. As of now, the elevated level of travel shows no signs of slowing down. I see Delta's share price recovering
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!

About DAL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on DAL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
DAL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.