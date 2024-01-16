Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Green Brick Partners: Should You Move Into The Preferreds?

Pacifica Yield
Summary

  • GRBK's Series A preferreds offer an 8% yield on cost and are trading at a 29% discount to their liquidation price of $25 per share.
  • The company's common shares are trading near all-time highs, with a record high gross margin and strong earnings.
  • Cash and equivalents of $223.45 million means a material level of coverage for the preferred payments with GRBK also materially delivering its balance sheet.

Diversified homebuilder Green Brick Partners (NYSE:GRBK) has expanded rapidly over the last five years with revenue up by a 22% compound annual growth rate from 2019 as demand for homes in its core markets continues to expand at

Pacifica Yield
The equity market is an incredibly powerful mechanism as daily fluctuations in price get aggregated to incredible wealth creation or destruction over the long term. Pacifica Yield aims to pursue long-term wealth creation with a focus on undervalued yet high-growth companies, high-dividend tickers, and green energy firms.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GRBK.PR.A either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

RWilliam
Today, 4:35 PM
Looks like a great pick, thx! Long about 2 dozen preferreds. Always looking for more. 8% YoC fits right in the portfolio. Limits in!
Cxb16544
Today, 4:13 PM
I started buying under 18. At their current price they almost seem too good to be true. Thanks for the article.
