Chimera Investment Offers One Fixed And 3 Fixed/Floating Preferreds

Summary

  • Chimera Investment Corporation uses preferred stocks to help finance their mortgage investing business.
  • The company offers multiple preferred stock options for investors to choose from.  The preferred stocks of Chimera Investment Corporation are compared and reviewed.
  • With uncertainty with one of the floating, I am giving everything an overall Hold rating but suggested Buy rating actions are listed.
  • Apparently, there is some uncertainty if the B Pfd will float or stayed fixed on its 3/30/24 Call date.  An article link about that is provided.
Introduction

I haven't had a mortgage on my house in years. When I did, I had two strategies to cut my costs. First, when my rate was over 8%, I made extra payments. Compared to the mutual fund's return I used to source those payments, the

Alex Pettee is President and Director of Research and ETFs at Hoya Capital. Hoya manages institutional and individual portfolios of publicly traded real estate securities.  Alex leads the investing group known as the Hoya Capital Income Builder, which uses the investment knowledge of several Seeking Alpha analysts provide members with insightful articles covering mostly individual stocks or funds.  Occasionally an article cover will cover an investing strategy or other topic that investors need to be aware of, such as law changes that might effect their long-term strategy. 

For more information about this Investors Group, click on this link:

https://seekingalpha.com/instablog/1723581-hoya-capital/5350609-retired-investor-teams-up-income-builder

Comments (10)

2whiteroses profile picture
2whiteroses
Today, 10:48 AM
Comments (3.65K)
Confirming @mtnmanofGod comment regarding adoption of SOFR, see the November 10q that came out on Nov 2 - www.sec.gov/...

After June 30, 2023, all LIBOR tenors relevant to the Company ceased to be published or became no longer representative. The Company believes that the federal Adjustable Interest Rate (LIBOR) Act (the “Act”) and the related regulations promulgated thereunder are applicable to each of its 8% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”), 7.75% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) and 8% Series D Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (the “Series D Preferred Stock,” and together with the Series B Preferred Stock and the Series C Preferred Stock, the “Preferred Stock”). In light of the applicability of the Act to the Preferred Stock, the Company believes, given all of the information available to date, that three-month CME Term SOFR plus the applicable tenor spread adjustment of 0.26161% per annum will automatically replace three-month LIBOR as the reference rate for calculations of the dividend rate payable on the Preferred Stock for dividend periods from and after (i) March 30, 2024, in the case of the Series B Preferred Stock, (ii) September 30, 2025, in the case of the Series C Preferred Stock, or (iii) March 30, 2024, in the case of the Series D Preferred Stock.
2whiteroses profile picture
2whiteroses
Today, 10:49 AM
Comments (3.65K)
10q, p 39
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Today, 10:52 AM
Comments (8.14K)
@2whiteroses article correction submitted.
m
mtnmanofGod
Today, 10:32 AM
Comments (16)
There is no question about B floating with SOFR. Read their SEC filings. I'm out right now so I don't have access but Chimera dealt with this when they got an uproar of communications regarding possibly not floating B and so they made a definitive statement of their interpretation of the law as dictating that SOFR as the replacement for LIBOR. You might want to check that out quickly and amend your statement about there being a question because that caused them a lot of bad press with their shareholders and I'm sure they wouldn't want that insinuated again. Hope that helps
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Today, 10:43 AM
Comments (8.14K)
@mtnmanofGod Thanks and this shows the value readers provide as my hunting for confirmation failed to find this. Will adjust article accordingly.
g
golarge
Today, 10:27 AM
Comments (16)
The issue with Cim-B floating was formally resolved by the Company on September 27, 2023. It will float using SOFR. See link. You should revise your article. www.sec.gov/...
Retired Investor profile picture
Retired Investor
Today, 10:44 AM
Comments (8.14K)
@golarge Thanks for the link, adding as part of correcting article.
gastro4 profile picture
gastro4
Today, 10:13 AM
Comments (2.45K)
thanks for update
R
RoHughes59
Today, 9:58 AM
Comments (2.14K)
The issue regarding whether or not B would float was resolved and confirmed by the Company some time ago (early December, but I’m going off memory here). CWMF has disclosed all the relevant details, but B will float just like D (except for the different spreads, of course) starting 3/30.

I would be very surprised to see either issue called in the near term.
H
HowardMalta
Today, 10:24 AM
Comments (46)
@RoHughes59 Thanks Ron, I understand the same and invested heavily in the B class on that basis. Huge YTM assuming it will be paid in full in March/April. Im surprised the author did not know of this since he referenced the article in which the decision was noted in the comments. BTW I love the comments to these articles, often provides much better insights than the article.
